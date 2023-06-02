How to unlock Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Unlocking Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower will add the lands surrounding Death Mountain to your map of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

When you first reach the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower you’ll learn that, like most of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s not working properly. (Personally I think Purah should ask for some of her money back.)

Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location.

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower can be found at the most southerly foothills of the Eldin Mountains, directly east of Ekochiu Shrine, at the coordinates of 1799, 1638, 0311 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While reaching this Skyview Tower does - say it with me - involve climbing, you don’t have to worry about the heat of Death Mountain affecting Link. This means you can still access this Skyview Tower without wearing any clothes or using elixirs to make Link fireproof yet.