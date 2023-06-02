If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

How to add Death Mountain to your map of Hyrule.

Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

Unlocking Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower will add the lands surrounding Death Mountain to your map of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

When you first reach the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower you’ll learn that, like most of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s not working properly. (Personally I think Purah should ask for some of her money back.)

Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower can be found at the most southerly foothills of the Eldin Mountains, directly east of Ekochiu Shrine, at the coordinates of 1799, 1638, 0311 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

While reaching this Skyview Tower does - say it with me - involve climbing, you don’t have to worry about the heat of Death Mountain affecting Link. This means you can still access this Skyview Tower without wearing any clothes or using elixirs to make Link fireproof yet.

How to unlock Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Upon reaching the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll discover that the doors won’t open. Luckily, quite a few rocks are falling from the sky in this area, so, use Recall on one and let it carry you up until you’re above the Skyview tower.

At this point, jump over the rock and use your Paraglider to safely reach the inside of the tower. Once inside, you can activate the tower, which will also open the doors!

If you want to continue filling in the Hyrule map take a look at our Skyview Tower locations guide or, if other adventures are calling you, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Lottie Lynn avatar

Lottie Lynn

Guides Editor

Lottie Lynn is Eurogamer's Guides Editor. She likes exploring new games and still has nightmares about the moon from Majora's Mask.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch