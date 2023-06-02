How to unlock Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
How to add Death Mountain to your map of Hyrule.
Unlocking Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower will add the lands surrounding Death Mountain to your map of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
When you first reach the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower you’ll learn that, like most of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s not working properly. (Personally I think Purah should ask for some of her money back.)
Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location.
Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower can be found at the most southerly foothills of the Eldin Mountains, directly east of Ekochiu Shrine, at the coordinates of 1799, 1638, 0311 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
While reaching this Skyview Tower does - say it with me - involve climbing, you don’t have to worry about the heat of Death Mountain affecting Link. This means you can still access this Skyview Tower without wearing any clothes or using elixirs to make Link fireproof yet.
How to unlock Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Upon reaching the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll discover that the doors won’t open. Luckily, quite a few rocks are falling from the sky in this area, so, use Recall on one and let it carry you up until you’re above the Skyview tower.
At this point, jump over the rock and use your Paraglider to safely reach the inside of the tower. Once inside, you can activate the tower, which will also open the doors!
