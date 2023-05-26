Becoming fireproof in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is essential if you want to explore the hot terrain of Death Mountain and the Eldin region.

To help you in your travels across Hyrule, we've went over everything we know about how to become fireproof in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below, as well as how to make fireproof elixir, and what fireproof armor you can equip.

Keep in mind that even if you are fireproof, your weapons and shields aren't, so don't use any wooden items in combat while exploring the fiery Eldin areas if you want to keep them!

How to become fireproof in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To avoid poor Link taking flame damage while exploring Death Mountain and other areas of Eldin, we know of two ways to become fireproof in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Equip fireproof armor

Use elixirs with fire resistance

Of the two methods, equipping fireproof armor with the 'flame guard' perk is the best way to become fireproof because you don't have to constantly search for the right ingredients to make elixirs. Equipping the full set of upgraded fireproof armor is also the only way we know of in TOTK that gives Link full fire protection.

That said, using elixirs with flame guard is good if you don't have the Rupees to get fireproof armor yet, or you don't want to take off armor with perks that raise Link's defence and attack stats.

To help you raise your fire resistance, we've explained everything you need to know about flame guard armor and elixirs below.

Fire resistant armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are four pieces of fire resistant armor in Tears of the Kingdom:

Flamebreaker Helm

Flamebreaker Armor

Flamebreaker Boots

Vah Rudania Divine Helm

All three pieces of the Flamebreaker set are located inside the armor shop in Goron City, and they cost:

Flamebreaker Helm - 1,400 Rupees

Flamebreaker Armor - 700 Rupees

Flamebreaker Boots - 1,200 Rupees

Go to the armor shop in Goron City to get the Flamebreaker set.

While this can be pretty pricey at the start of a playthrough, buying every piece of the Flamebreaker set and upgrading is the only way to get complete fire resistance in Tears of the Kingdom, so we recommend purchasing the full set if you plan on exploring Death Mountain a lot.

While it's nice to become entirely fire resistant, it's not essential, so buying one or two pieces of the Flamebreaker set will still help keep the flames at bay while you're traversing the Eldin region.

If you're after a free piece of armor that provides the flame guard fire resistance perk, the Vah Rudania Divine Helm is located in a chest by the lizard-shaped lake at Death Caldera near Death Mountain. Or, you can get it by scanning the Daruk Breath of the Wild Amiibo if you have one.

Another free way to get fire resistance is by making fireproof elixirs...

How to make fireproof elixir in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To make fireproof elixirs you need to combine monster parts with either fireproof lizards or smotherwing butterflies. Be careful with your ingredients, as if you add another one that provides a different effect, your creation won't have any perk, as they cancel each other out.

Hold the ingredient you want to use then toss them in a lit cooking pot to make a fireproof elixir.

Fireproof lizard location

Fireproof lizards can only be found in the Eldin region, and we've found most of ours in the areas surrounding Goron City. Look out for a black coloured lizard on the ground and climbing rocks while you're searching.

You can also buy fireproof lizards for 25 Rupees from Beedle at the Woodland and South Akkala Stables.

Smotherwing butterfly location

Smotherwing butterflies are most commonly found in the Eldin region and they're harder to catch than fireproof lizards. Look out for a black coloured bufferfly in the air while you're searching.

You can also buy smotherwing butterflies for 10 Rupees from Beedle at the East Akkala Stable.

All the best exploring the Eldin region in Tears of the Kingdom!