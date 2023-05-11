Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo unlocks, rewards and how to use Amiibo

Using Amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will grant you access to extra materials, new cosmetics, and generic small enhancements to reward you for scanning your figurines.

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link will venture across Hyrule to battle evil and discover a variety of challenges along the way. Scanning your chosen Amiibos can help you do all of this in style.

This is our in-progress guide that explains Amiibos in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the rewards you can gain from them, and the Amiibos that are currently compatible.

This is an in progress guide, we will be adding more to this page as we learn more about the compatible Amiibos and all of the opportunities they provide in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Amiibos explained

Using Amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can reward you with a number of items or cosmetic enhancements. All you need to do is own one of the compatible figurines and scan it in-game to unlock your rewards. You can also use homemade amiibo cards, but there's no guarantee that they will work in the same way.

So far, we know that using any compatible Amiibo can unlock you one of these items:

Materials

Weapons

Paraglider Fabric

We also have confirmation on the Paraglider designs that four of the compatible Amiibos will unlock for you.

Link (Tears of the Kingdom)

Link (Rider)

Link (Majora's Mask)

Zelda and Loftwing (Skyward Sword HD)

Tears of the Kingdom has finally arrived and our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough will help guide your quest. Your adventure begins on the Great Sky Island where you'll have to complete the Ukouh Shrine, Gutanbac Shrine, In-Isa Shrine and Nachoyah Shrine for Link's new abilities. This will let you complete the To The Kingdom of Hyrule main quest and start Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest. During your journey, you will want to complete the Jiosin Shrine, Susuyai Shrine, Ishodag Shrine, Kiuyoyou Shrine and Sinakawak Shrine. We also have guides on how to get to the sky, how to beat the Flux Construct I, Amiibo unlocks and how to tame horses.

How to use Amiibo in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If using Amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the same as its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, then you can follow the steps below to scan your figurine and collect your rewards.

Enter your pause menu and navigate to the 'Save' and 'Load' screen. On this screen, select 'Options' and look for the 'Amiibo' one. Select this setting and 'Activate Amiibo Functionality'. Once you have enabled Amiibo, go along your abilities menu until you come across the 'Amiibo' selection. Select this and make sure that 'Amiibo' is equipped in the ability slot. Then, simply scan your figurine by gently pressing it onto the the right controller of your Switch when it's in handheld mode.

Note: This section is speculation based on previous mechanics in Breath of the Wild and is subject to change upon the release of Tears of the Kingdom.

All Amiibos compatible with Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Currently, there are 11 amiibo figures that are confirmed to be compatible with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Link (Majora's Mask)

Link (Twilight Princess)

Link (Skyward Sword)

Link (Rider)

Link (Ocarina of Time)

Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Toon Link (The Wind Waker)

Toon Zelda (The Wind Waker)

Zelda and Loftwing (Skyward Sword HD)

Link (Tears of the Kingdom)

Bokoblin

Credit: Nintendo

Here is a list of the possible compatible amiibo that we know of and the rewards that they will unlock. We will continue to update this list as we learn more:

Amiibo What it unlocks Link (Tears of the Kingdom) - Releases 12th May, 2023. Paraglider Fabric. Link (Majora's Mask) Paraglider Fabric. Link (Rider) Paraglider Fabric. Zelda and Loftwing (Skyward Sword HD) Paraglider Fabric. Link (Link's Awakening) TBC Young Link TBC Mipha TBC Daruk TBC Link (Skyward Sword) TBC Link (Twilight Princess) TBC Link (Archer) TBC Guardian TBC Zelda TBC Bokoblin TBC Link (Ocarina of Time) TBC Link (The Legend of Zelda) TBC Toon Link (The Wind Waker) TBC Toon Zelda (The Wind Waker) TBC Ganondorf TBC Toon Link TBC Sheik TBC Zelda (Super Smash Bros.) TBC Link (Super Smash Bros.) TBC

We will update this guide as we discover more about Amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While we update this, why not check out some of our features celebrating all things Zelda? We've got a piece that shows you what Zelda means to us, and another discussing cooking in Breath of the Wild.