Epona, the most noble of steeds, can be obtained in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but you need to meet some out-of-game requirements to get her.

Epona made her first appearance in Ocarina of Time and lived on Lon Lon Ranch before becoming Link’s horse. A version of Epona then reappeared in Twilight Princess and in Breath of the Wild through using an Amiibo.

She returns once more in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and has an excellent set of horse stats, making her a worthy travel companion.

Below you’ll learn how to get Epona in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to get Epona in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom There are two ways to get Epona in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The first is by scanning either the Link (Twilight Princess) or Link (Super Smash Bros.) Amiibo figure. Visit our Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo unlocks guide to learn how to use Amiibo in the game and what other Amiibo unlock. The second is to have a Breath of the Wild save file where you have Epona registered at the stables on your Nintendo Switch. If this is the case, then, when you visit a stable for the first time, you’ll discover that all of the horses you registered in that save have been transferred to Tears of the Kingdom, Epona included. You don’t even have to pay the registration fee and can simply start exploring the plains of Hyrule with Epona by your side.