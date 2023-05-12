To get the Paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you first need to find Captain Hoz during the opening part of the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest.

After you've talked to Hoz, it's time to return to Lookout Landing and there you'll recieve one of the most useful items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Paraglider! This glider will allow you to soar down from mountain peaks and travel across the sky - as long as you have the stamina, of course.

You can also unlock a variety of different Paraglider fabric designs through Amiibo unlocks.

So read on to learn how to get the Paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and, if you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.