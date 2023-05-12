How to get the Paraglider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
It's dangerous to fall alone. Take this!
To get the Paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you first need to find Captain Hoz during the opening part of the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest.
After you've talked to Hoz, it's time to return to Lookout Landing and there you'll recieve one of the most useful items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Paraglider! This glider will allow you to soar down from mountain peaks and travel across the sky - as long as you have the stamina, of course.
You can also unlock a variety of different Paraglider fabric designs through Amiibo unlocks.
So read on to learn how to get the Paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and, if you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
How to get the Paraglider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
After talking to Hoz in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to return to Purah at Lookout Landing so, when you’re ready, retrace your steps. If you completed the Kyononis Shrine, then you can speed up your journey by teleporting to it.
Purah will be where you left her with Josha. After talking to her, you can take a peek in the emergency shelter or simply head straight to the Skyview Tower and talk to her again.
After a short cutscene, examine the nearby console and, after another conversation with Purah, she will give you the Paraglider.
Tears of the Kingdom has finally arrived and our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough will help guide your quest. Your adventure begins on the Great Sky Island where you'll have to complete the Ukouh Shrine, Gutanbac Shrine, In-Isa Shrine and Nachoyah Shrine for Link's new abilities. This will let you complete the To The Kingdom of Hyrule main quest, find Captain Hoz and get the Paraglider. During your journey, you will want to complete the Jiosin Shrine, Susuyai Shrine, Ishodag Shrine, Kiuyoyou Shrine, Oromuwak Shrine and Sinakawak Shrine. We also have guides on how to get to the sky, how to get the Archaic Tunic, how to beat the Flux Construct I, Amiibo unlocks and how to tame horses.
Now you’ll want to step onto the blue glowing circle in the Skyview Tower to add Central Hyrule to your map.
Once you’ve landed onto the ground again, return to the building with the telescope and talk to Purah.
This conversation will unlock the Regional Phenomena main quest, which will task you with travelling across Hyrule to aid the Rito, Zora, Gorons and Gerudo as you’re now free to explore Hyrule!
What you do next in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is completely up to you! Do you want to go shrine hunting, follow the main storyline or explore the land for new secrets?
We do recommend taking the time to complete the Camera Work In The Depths, which is started by talking to Josha. This quest not only acts as an introduction to the chasms, but will unlock the Camera.
To follow the Regional Phenomena quest, then you need to either visit Hebra for the Rito quest, Eldin for the Goron quest, Gerudo desert for the Gerudo quest or Lanayru for the Zora quest.
Finally, you can also complete the Impa and the Geoglyphs quest, which will allow you to start collecting memories across Hyrule and unlock The Dragon's Tears quest.
If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure in, above and below Hyrule, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.