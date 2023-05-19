Temple order and locations for the Regional Phenomenon quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Regional Phenomena is one of the main quests you’ll unlock shortly after leaving the Great Sky Island at the beginning of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
It tasks you with travelling across the Kingdom of Hyrule to aid four of the races - Rito, Zora, Goron and Gerudo - by overcoming the dangers they face in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This will involve exploring four temples and defeating the boss which lurks inside them.
While you’re free to experience this storyline in any way you choose, there is a best temple order for the Regional Phenomena quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which we’ve outlined below.
Best temple order: All of temples for the Regional Phenomena quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom listed
While Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gives you the freedom to tackle the temples in any order you like, there is a preferred path to take through the Regional Phenomena quest.
Here’s the path we recommend taking through the Regional Phenomena storyline, along with the individual quests you need to start to reach the temple:
- Wind Temple - start 'Tulin of Rito Village' in Rito Village
- Water Temple - start 'Sidon of the Zora' in Zora’s Domain
- Fire Temple - start 'Yunobo of Goron City' in Goron City
- Lighting Temple - start 'Riju of Gerudo Town' in Gerudo Town
Remember - this is our recommended order, if you’d rather visit the Gerudo first then do so! No matter which route you take though, you must always start the quest, such as Riju of Gerudo Town first, before you can enter the temple.
Though you could also ignore these quests and head to the final fight…
You should also continue completing Shrines as you complete the Regional Phenomena quest, so you can increase Link’s heart and stamina. Both of these are vital to your survival in Hyrule and, if you’re finding a temple a little too difficult, then take the time to complete a couple of Shrines.
You need four Light of Blessing to upgrade either your heart metre or stamina wheel and, if you’re having trouble finding some Shrines, visit our Shrine locations guide.
Temple locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
There are four temples for you to complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - the Wind Temple, Water Temple, Fire Temple and Lighting Temple.
At the time of writing, we’ve only visited two of these temples and you can find their locations below:
Wind Temple location
The Wind Temple is located within the West Hebra Sky Archipelago - the sky islands floating above the Rospro Pass region of Hyrule. To access this temple you need to start, and follow, the Tulin of the Rito quest.
Water Temple location
The Water Temple can be found in the Lanayru Sky Archipelago, which are the sky islands floating about Upland Zorana. You can’t access this temple straight away, however, as you need to start the Sidon of the Zora quest first.
How to start the Regional Phenomena quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
If you’re following the main questline of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll start the Regional Phenomena quest shortly after your arrival in Hyrule.
After completing your adventure on the Great Sky Island, you need to head to Lookout Landing where Purah will task you with finding Captain Hoz and, when you return from this, she will give you the Paraglider.
It’s at this point, Purah will update you about what’s been going on in Hyrule since Link vanished and, in doing so, start the Regional Phenomena quest. In doing so, she’ll mark the four locations where you can start the individual quests connected to Regional Phenomena, such as Sidon of the Zora.
Now you can travel across Hyrule and save the day for the various races who make it their home! Unless you want to fight the final boss straight away of course….
