Temple order and locations for the Regional Phenomenon quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Regional Phenomena is one of the main quests you’ll unlock shortly after leaving the Great Sky Island at the beginning of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It tasks you with travelling across the Kingdom of Hyrule to aid four of the races - Rito, Zora, Goron and Gerudo - by overcoming the dangers they face in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This will involve exploring four temples and defeating the boss which lurks inside them.

While you’re free to experience this storyline in any way you choose, there is a best temple order for the Regional Phenomena quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which we’ve outlined below.

Hey! Listen! While we’ve done our best to avoid spoiling the story, this guide does contain small spoilers.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you’d like to learn about Link’s quest above, on and below Hyrule, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Temple locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom There are four temples for you to complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - the Wind Temple, Water Temple, Fire Temple and Lighting Temple. At the time of writing, we’ve only visited two of these temples and you can find their locations below: Wind Temple location The Wind Temple is located within the West Hebra Sky Archipelago - the sky islands floating above the Rospro Pass region of Hyrule. To access this temple you need to start, and follow, the Tulin of the Rito quest. Water Temple location The Water Temple can be found in the Lanayru Sky Archipelago, which are the sky islands floating about Upland Zorana. You can’t access this temple straight away, however, as you need to start the Sidon of the Zora quest first. More to come…