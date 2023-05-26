Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Fire Temple walkthrough

Unlocking the padlocks in the Fire Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a big, and somewhat confusing puzzle to figure out. You'll enter the Temple as part of the Yunobo of Goron City main story quest, where Yunobo teams up with Link to find out what's making other Gorons act so strangely.

Depending on the order you've decided to visit the Regional Phenomena in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this could be your first Temple in Tears of the Kingdom. If it isn't, then the puzzle can still be a bit tricky to wrap your head around as it involves many, many, many carts.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Fire Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock the first Fire Temple padlock in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To unlock the first padlock in the Fire Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, face the gate that has been locked by the padlocks and then head up the steps to the right of this area. You may need to step back a bit to find them.

Then, follow the path here until you reach a Construct. Take them out and then look to the left of where the Construct was. You should see a stream of lava floating past you with a few platforms on it.

Jump onto one of the platforms and then jump across to the other side. Once you are on the other side, look to your left. You should see a Zonai Hydrant on the floor. Now, there are a few ways you can use this item to get across to the other side, but here's how we did it.

Fuse the hydrant to your shield and hold it out in front of you towards the lava to make a platform. Stand on this and keep repeating this step to make a path across the lava to the other side.

Once you're on the other side, you should notice a track and some carts that have Zonai Fans attached to the back of them.

Get into the one sitting on the tracks and activate it. Then, ride the cart forward until you see a large target at the end of them. Once you see this, use Yunobo's ability to hit the switch. This will change the direction of the tracks.

Don't worry if you miss it the first time, this track loops so you can try again.

Once you hit the target, ride the cart along the tracks until you come to a stop. You should be blocked by a gate here. When you are in this area, get out of your cart and head to the left. There's a Fire Like Like here that we recommend taking out. It will drop a Strong Zonaite Shield.

Like Like? More like Hate Hate.

When you take out the Like Like, climb up the pillar it's on and look opposite you. You should see a taller area across from you, and there will be a Construct chilling in a cart on it. Climb or use your paraglider to get across here, take out the Construct and collect the chest on the left. This chest contains a Diamond.

You can just climb up here if you want to.

Now, head back to the area where you fought the Like Like and face the pillar the monster was on. Then, look to your right. You should see a doorway blocked with a boulder. Use Yunobo to clear this away and then head over to the opening.

Head into the room, and there will be a gong at the back of it. Use Yunobo to hit the gong and it will turn green, which unlocks the first of the five padlocks.

Also, don't forget to pick up the Zonai Devices near the door in this room.

How to unlock the second Fire Temple padlock in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To unlock the second padlock in the Fire Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, head away from the gong and back to where you rode the cart to earlier (where the gate stopped you from moving forward).

Now, it's likely that your cart has vanished now. Grab one from the corner of the room and place it onto the tracks so that it's facing the way you would have continued earlier if the gate didn't stop you. Don't forget to hit the golden pillar next to the track gate to turn it green and open the gate. This may be useful later if you want to come back here.

Ride the cart on the rails and use Yunobo to clear the blockage that appears as you start your journey. Ride the cart until it stops. Then, get out of the cart and turn it around on the tracks so that it's facing the way you came. You should be able to see another target at the far end of the tracks now.

Ride the cart again and use Yunobo to hit the target once it's in range to switch the direction of the tracks. Make sure the target is pointing to the right.

Again, ride the cart forward until you come to a stop. Take out any enemies here and hit the Zonai pillar next to where you stopped on the tracks. This will open the gate that stopped you.

Get back into the cart and ride it along until the tracks end.

Get off here and deal with the Construct lurking behind the wall. Once they've been dealt with and collect the chest here. This one contains 10 arrows, which will come in useful later on. Once you've done this, head back to the area where you previously lifted the gate.

Once here, head across the small bridge and hit the Zonai pillar on the right to lower the cart tracks. Then, place the cart in this area onto the track and ride it across to the next area.

When the cart comes to a stop, get off of it and you should be in an area where there's a large pool of lava in front of you.

To cross the lava, walk to the edge of the platform and use Yunobo to clear the boulder on the left of the area.

This will then allow water to flow into the lava, and this begins to make platforms. Now, there are a few ways you can cross the lava. The first is to wait for one of the floating platforms to get to you, hop onto it and use Rewind to get across to the other side.

However, you could also collect platforms as they float to you and make a bridge across to the next area. We did this because, well, we could.

Link - 1, Lava - 0.

Once you get to the other side of the lava pool, follow the path to the right. You'll encounter another Construct here, so deal with them first and then use Yunobo to hit the gong in this room. The second padlock for the gate will now be open.

Before you do anything else, stand with your back to the gong and then look to your right. You should see a slanted pillar here.

Climb up this pillar and at the top you will find some Zonai Devices to collect. Then, directly opposite you to the left of this platform will be a chest that contains three Zonaite.

How to unlock the third Fire Temple padlock in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

When you are ready, head back to the tracks that brought you into this area to begin to unlock the third padlock in the Fire Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Turn the cart on the tracks around so it's facing back the way you came into the area, and get in. Start to ride it, and around halfway across use Yunobo's ability to hit the Zonai Pillar opposite you. This will raise the tracks up. Ride the tracks until they stop.

In this area, there are several tracks that lead off in different directions and there's a Construct chilling in the back corner. Before you do anything else, take them out. You'll come back to this area a few times, so getting rid of them is a good idea. Also, near where the Construct is are some Zonai Devices and a chest that contains 10 arrows, so don't forget to pick them up.

Now, turn around so that your view looks like this:

See that pair of tracks? Face them and then look to the left, you should see some carts on the ground and a few Zonai Rockets in the wall just above them. Grab one of the carts and attach a Zonai Rocket either side of the cart so that the tip of the rocket is pointing to the front of the cart.

A rocket powered cart, what could go wrong?

Then, head back to the pair of tracks you were just facing, and put the cart on the rails on the set on the right. Make sure the tip of the rockets are facing forwards. Get into the cart, activate the rockets as they will give you a boost to get across the gap in the tracks and then ride the cart across to the next area.

When you arrive at this next area, a Construct will be here. Take them out and then head to the rear of the area.

You should see a large metal wall and, just before the wall, there should be a broken bridge. Use Ultrahand to grab the end of the higher half of the bridge and connect it to the other half of the broken bridge.

Then, face the new bridge and use Yunobo's ability to send Yunobo hurtling towards the ceiling. If aimed right, Yunobo should break another boulder in the ceiling and this boulder will drop a crate.

Once you've done this, cross the bridge and follow the path around to the right. You should find a chest here that contains 10 arrows. Collect this and then go back to the crate you just dropped from the ceiling.

Now, there are a couple of things you can do here. You can climb on top of the crate and use Rewind to ride it up to the next level, or you can climb halfway up one of the pillars either side of the metal wall and stand on the ledge to use Ascend to pop through the ceiling. The choice is yours.

When you are up on this next level, you should instantly see the gong. Use Yunobo to hit the gong to unlock the third padlock.

How to unlock the fourth Fire Temple padlock in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To unlock the fourth padlock in the Fire Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, glide back down through the hole in the floor and back to where the cart dropped you off in this area.

When you are here, face the rear of the area again as you did earlier, and then look to your left. You should see a couple of carts that are hooked together using big hooks. There should be a fan laying around here somewhere too. Unhook one of the carts and attach the hook to the top of it, so that the cart is hanging below. Then, attach a Zonai Fan to the rear of the cart.

We're totally hooked on customising carts. No, I'm not sorry.

Stand under the rails that are above the carts here, and face the way the rails are running. Here, hook the cart you have just made onto the rail on the right. Then, hop into it and ride the cart up to the next area. In this area, you'll find a chest that has a Ruby in it.

From here, you can happily glide back down to the area with the multiple rail options in it (the one you went to at the beginning of the third padlock section). When you are in this area, head to the side where there are two Zonai Pillars right next to one another. (Also, while on this floor, don't forget to hit the gold pillar to activate the elevator in case you get stuck).

Face the two Zonai Pillars and place a cart with a fan on the back of it on the rails that's beside the pillar on the right.

Ride the cart to the other side of the rails and, when the cart stops, get off and place the cart onto the next set of rails that you will be able to see leading out of the left side of this area.

Ride the cart along the rails, and then use Yunobo's ability to clear the boulder near the end of the tracks. This will reveal another Zonai Pillar.

There's a chest in this area that's worth getting, so stick with us:

Make sure the gates next to the Zonai Pillar are raised so that you can get back to the central area.

Ride your cart over to the central area and look at the duo of Zonai Pillars again.

Face both of the Zonai Pillars and hit the one on the left. This will move a set of rails.

Go back to your cart, flip it around so that you are riding back the way you came to where the boulder-covered Zonai Pillar was.

Ride your cart all the way around until the track ends.

Get off here and collect the chest on the right. This chest contains a Strong Zonaite Shield (26).

Now, head back to the central area again and face the Zonai Pillar duo again. You need to hit both switches to move the rails in front of you until the one on your right looks like this:

Once your rails look like this, plop a cart onto it and ride it up. As you are riding along these rails, a Construct will appear on the rails next to you. Simply use Yunobo to get rid of them, one hit will do it. Then, continue to ride the rails until you come to a platform near the end of the circuit. You will need to jump off here, or the cart will continue to go in a circle until you do.

You should now be in an area that looks like this:

Once here, use Yunobo to clear the boulder blockage to the right of the gong. There's a ramp nearby that will help you do this. This will allow water to flow into the lava, and you guessed it, it will make another square platform.

Well that's a conveniently placed ramp...

Collect the platform that has just been made and use it to make a ramp with the slanted piece of stone that you previously rolled Yunobo up. To make our ramp, we balanced the smaller platform upright and then attached the large stone slab to it with Ultrahand. However you make your ramp, make sure the highest point is facing the gong.

When you're ready, launch Yunobo up the ramp and let them hit the gong to unlock the fourth padlock.

How to unlock the fifth Fire Temple padlock in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You've been through a lot so far in this Temple. Luckily, unlocking the fifth padlock in the Fire Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is pretty simple.

Stand with your back facing the fourth gong and look opposite you. You should see, in the distance, a large doorway that's blocked by a massive boulder.

Pick up the ramp you used a few moments ago, and carry it up to the edge of the broken bridge in front of the blocked doorway. Make sure the tallest point is facing the blocked doorway. Like you did earlier, launch Yunobo up the ramp to smash the boulder in the door.

Make your way over to this opening however you'd like to, we opted for sticking a rocket to a shield and then using our paraglider to get across.

Once you are in this area, you'll see that there is a gigantic hole in the floor. Jump and glide down into this hole to the level below, there's a chest here that contains a Soldier II Reaper (this is a useful weapon later on).

Diving into a deep dark hole in an ancient temple, nothing bad about that idea at all.

After grabbing the chest, continue to float down the big opening until you reach the ground floor. You'll now see the fifth and final gong. You know what to do, whack it with Yunobo to unlock the fifth padlock on the gate.

Hey look, it's the last gong!

To get out of this room, simply hit the golden pillar next to the door and it will open. Now, all you need to do is head back to the previously locked gate and interact with the Zonai gate next to it.

Congratulations! You've unlocked all of the padlocks in the Fire Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but something big lurks in the shadows. Follow Yunobo, and be ready for a fight so you can save Goron City once and for all.