Find the Fifth Sage and Secret of the Ring Ruins walkthrough for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Find the Fifth Sage is a main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and sets you on the path to finding the Spirit Temple.

Yet, if you want to progress through this quest, you first have to complete another, Secret of the Ring Ruins. This quest not only sees you visiting Kakariko Village and the southern regions, but the Thunderhead Isles and Dragonhead Island - some of the islands which dot the sky in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

So read on to learn how to start Find the Fifth Sage and Secret of the Ring Ruins, along with how to reach the Thunderhead Isles and Dragonhead Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Hey! Listen! We’ve done our best to avoid major story spoilers, but this guide still contains minor spoilers!

How to start Find the Fifth Sage in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Find the Fifth Sage is a main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which, as the name suggests, sees you go on a quest to find the lost fifth sage so you can truly defeat Ganondorf. It should be noted, however, that it is possible to find the Fifth Sage and the Spirit Temple before reaching this quest in the game’s storyline. If you’ve done this, then you’ll be treated to a funny scene where everyone is rather surprised at Link being ahead of the plot. If you haven’t found the Fifth Sage yet, however, you first need to complete the Regional Phenomenon quest and find all of the Zelda locations during the Crisis at Hyrule Castle main quest and, afterwards, return to Purah. She will task you with investigating ruins for information on the age of legends and the Fifth Sage. Depending on how much exploring you’ve done, you might already know where to go. If you don’t then it's time to head to the Ring Ruins in Kakariko Village. Once there, they talk to Tauro and Paya, who will be standing close to the floating ring ruin which Zelda has barred people from entering. After talking to them, you will now be granted access to the floating ring ruin and start the main quest, Secret of the Ring Ruins. If you’d like to learn more about the Ring Ruins, complete the A Trip through History side quest.

Secret of the Ring Ruins walkthrough in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Secret of the Ring Ruins in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can easily be divided into two acts - one on the ground and one in the sky. Below, we cover the section on the ground and, in the next section, we explore the sky. How to start Secret of the Ring Ruins Your first task in the Secret of the Ruin Ruins quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to see if there is a stone slab inside the floating ring ruin. You do, however, need the Camera for this quest, so, if you don’t have it yet, make sure you complete Camera Work in The Depths. Thankfully you have the power of Ascend on your side, so go up the hill to the right of the ruin until you reach the wooden platform which sits directly beneath it. Climb up the ladder and walk onto the platform so you can use Ascend to enter the ruin. Once inside take a picture of the stone slab and, afterwards, use Ascend to leave the ruin and glide back down Tauro. Tauro’s location After talking to him, he’ll head to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. If you’ve already unlocked this tower, you can Fast Travel straight there. The location of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. If not, then you will need to head south-west of Kakariko Village. We recommend following the road south out of the village to the Dueling Peaks Stable and, once there, heading west until you’re past the peaks and can see the tower to your south. If you head directly south-west, you’ll have to do some mountain climbing! Talk to Calip at the Skyview Tower and he’ll tell you that Tauro has already headed to Dracozu Lake, which is south-east from your current location. The location of Dracozu Lake. You can easily reach the lake by either heading south-east over the hill or fast travelling to the Jiukoum Shrine and then paragliding down into the Zonai ruin directly south of the shrine. When you reach the cliffs surrounding the Zonai ruins, you should be able to see a little campfire in the distance - this is where you need to go! Look for the campfire! At the camp, you’ll find a note from Tauro explaining that he’s gone into some nearby ruins, which you’ll easily be able to see nearby. Inside the ruins, talk to Tauro and he will translate a riddle for you: 'Wear the electric garb hidden at long-necked dragons along the wide-mouthed forest serpent. Offer a Zonai charge to the altar at the tail.' How to solve the riddle The first step in completing this riddle is finding all three pieces of the Charged Armor Set, which we cover in our how to get the Charged Armor Set guide. After you’ve gathered all three pieces of the armor, follow the river until you reach its end and find another set of Zonai ruins. Once there, head towards the large tree growing atop a rock and, behind it, you’ll find another open Zonai ruin. Go inside this ruin and, while wearing the complete Charged Armor Set, place a Zonai Charge upon the altar. If you don’t have a Zonai Charge you can collect one by defeating the nearby Soldier Constructs. Don’t worry about losing the Zonai Charge - you can pick it back up after the cutscene. You’ll have now removed the clothes surrounding the Thunderhead Isles and the Dragonhead Island, which brings you one step closer to the Spirit Temple.