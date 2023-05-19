All Dragon Tears memory locations for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Finding the Dragon Tears locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will allow you to view Zelda’s memories, much like the Captured Memories in Breath of the Wild.

Each Dragon Tear has been hidden within one of the geoglyphs which decorate the Hylian landscape in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While the glyphs themselves are hard to miss, the Dragon Tears can be quite tricky to find since you have to spot the one solid tear shape amongst the picture. Due to the size of the glyphs, this often requires taking to the skies to accomplish.

Uncovering each Dragon Tear is worth the effort though, because it's one of the ways you can get the Master Sword. Not to forget that sweet Zelda lore.

So, to help you in this quest, you’ll find our in-progress Dragon Tears location and maps, which we’ve arranged in story order, for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below. We’ve also outlined the geoglyphs locations and how to start The Dragon’s Tears quest.

Hey! Listen! While we’ve done our best to avoid spoiling the story, this guide may contain small spoilers depending on your progress in Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure across, above and below Hyrule, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Geoglyphs locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom While there are 11 geoglyphs in total in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we’ve currently only found the exact locations of seven, which can found on the map below: If you’d like to know the rough locations of all of the geoglyphs, then take a look at the map found in the Forgotten Temple:

Dragon Tear 1 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom You’ll find the first Dragon Tear as part of the Impa and the Geoglyphs main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If, however, you’re having trouble locating the Dragon Tear, then you’ll at these coordinates: -1410, 0965, 0124. The first Dragon Tear location.

Dragon Tear 2 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The second Dragon Tear is located in the Pikida Stonegrove region of Hyrule - along the road leading between the Snowfield Stables and Rito Village. The Dragon Tear itself can be found in the middle of the temple at these coordinates: -2549, 1888, 0319. The second Dragon Tear location. The easiest way to spot this Dragon Tear is to use the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower to shoot Link into the sky and then glide towards the geoglyph. If, however, you’d prefer to be closer, then you can use the construction materials near the geoglyph to create your own flying machine.

Dragon Tear 3 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The third Dragon Tear is located in the border between the Upland Zorana and Eldin Canyon regions of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The third Dragon Tear location. You can find the Dragon Tear itself just below the middle of the geoglyph at these coordinates: 1826, 0739, 0090. We found that the easiest way to reach this geoglyph was to glide down from the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower.

Dragon Tear 5 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The fifth Dragon Tear sits on the side of a mountain east of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Since the weather on this mountain is quite chilly, we recommend making sure you can give Link some cold resistance before attempting to find it. The fifth Dragon Tear location. Luckily the tear itself is quite easy to reach, sitting on a ledge you can easily reach by using the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower at these coordinates: -3176, -1697, 0419.

Dragon Tear 6 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The sixth Dragon Tear can be found within the geoglyph on a hill in the northern region of the Gerudo Highlands, which is just north-east of the Turakawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You may find this Dragon Tear a little hard to spot, but it can be found at these coordinates: -3096, -0080, 0211. The sixth Dragon Tear location. We recommend using either the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower to glide down to the geoglyph or you can use the hot air balloon Impa has brought to the glyph to get a bird’s eye view.

Dragon Tear 7 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The seventh Dragon Tear is located in the Rabella Wetlands region, covering the curved beach east of Lurelin Village, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The seventh Dragon Tear location. This Dragon Tear can be found on the left-hand handle of the sword the geoglyph depicts at these coordinates: 3323, -3567, 0005. You can easily access it by gliding down from the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower or by fast travelling to one of the nearby Shrines. More to come…