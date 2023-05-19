All Dragon Tears memory locations for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Our in-progress Dragon Tear locations guide for Tears of the Kingdom.
Finding the Dragon Tears locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will allow you to view Zelda’s memories, much like the Captured Memories in Breath of the Wild.
Each Dragon Tear has been hidden within one of the geoglyphs which decorate the Hylian landscape in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While the glyphs themselves are hard to miss, the Dragon Tears can be quite tricky to find since you have to spot the one solid tear shape amongst the picture. Due to the size of the glyphs, this often requires taking to the skies to accomplish.
Uncovering each Dragon Tear is worth the effort though, because it's one of the ways you can get the Master Sword. Not to forget that sweet Zelda lore.
So, to help you in this quest, you’ll find our in-progress Dragon Tears location and maps, which we’ve arranged in story order, for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below. We’ve also outlined the geoglyphs locations and how to start The Dragon’s Tears quest.
Hey! Listen! While we’ve done our best to avoid spoiling the story, this guide may contain small spoilers depending on your progress in Tears of the Kingdom.
Geoglyphs locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
While there are 11 geoglyphs in total in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we’ve currently only found the exact locations of seven, which can found on the map below:
If you’d like to know the rough locations of all of the geoglyphs, then take a look at the map found in the Forgotten Temple:
Dragon Tear 1 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
You’ll find the first Dragon Tear as part of the Impa and the Geoglyphs main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
If, however, you’re having trouble locating the Dragon Tear, then you’ll at these coordinates: -1410, 0965, 0124.
Dragon Tear 2 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The second Dragon Tear is located in the Pikida Stonegrove region of Hyrule - along the road leading between the Snowfield Stables and Rito Village. The Dragon Tear itself can be found in the middle of the temple at these coordinates: -2549, 1888, 0319.
The easiest way to spot this Dragon Tear is to use the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower to shoot Link into the sky and then glide towards the geoglyph. If, however, you’d prefer to be closer, then you can use the construction materials near the geoglyph to create your own flying machine.
Dragon Tear 3 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The third Dragon Tear is located in the border between the Upland Zorana and Eldin Canyon regions of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
You can find the Dragon Tear itself just below the middle of the geoglyph at these coordinates: 1826, 0739, 0090. We found that the easiest way to reach this geoglyph was to glide down from the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower.
Dragon Tear 4 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The fourth Dragon Tear can be found on the west of the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Thanks to a collection of trees, it can be hard to spot its exact location from the skies. You can, however, find the Dragon Tear at these coordinates: 0692, -1306, 0053.
We recommend using the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower to quickly access this Dragon Tear.
Dragon Tear 5 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The fifth Dragon Tear sits on the side of a mountain east of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Since the weather on this mountain is quite chilly, we recommend making sure you can give Link some cold resistance before attempting to find it.
Luckily the tear itself is quite easy to reach, sitting on a ledge you can easily reach by using the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower at these coordinates: -3176, -1697, 0419.
Dragon Tear 6 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The sixth Dragon Tear can be found within the geoglyph on a hill in the northern region of the Gerudo Highlands, which is just north-east of the Turakawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
You may find this Dragon Tear a little hard to spot, but it can be found at these coordinates: -3096, -0080, 0211.
We recommend using either the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower to glide down to the geoglyph or you can use the hot air balloon Impa has brought to the glyph to get a bird’s eye view.
Dragon Tear 7 location and map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The seventh Dragon Tear is located in the Rabella Wetlands region, covering the curved beach east of Lurelin Village, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
This Dragon Tear can be found on the left-hand handle of the sword the geoglyph depicts at these coordinates: 3323, -3567, 0005. You can easily access it by gliding down from the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower or by fast travelling to one of the nearby Shrines.
How to start the Dragon’s Tears quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
To start The Dragon’s Tears quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you must first complete the Impa and the Geoglyphs quest. After this, you’ll automatically begin The Dragon’s Tear quest and will have to meet Impa in the Forgotten TempleImpa in the Forgotten Temple.
The Forgotten Temple is located within the canyon in the Pikida Stonegrove region; being at the bottom of the canyon directly south-east of the Snowfield Stable. We found that the easiest way to reach the temple was to glide down to its roof and then walk along said roof until you reach the front of the temple.
Once you’ve reached the end of the roof, you need to glide down until you find the entrance roughly in the middle of the structure. If you miss the Forgotten Temple’s entrance, then there should be some hot air balloons awaiting you at the floor level.
After entering the temple, you will need to progress to the chamber containing the Mayausiy Shrine by using your Paraglider, Ascend, climbing abilities and defeating any of the Bokoblins who give you trouble.
Once you’ve reached the Mayausiy Shrine, you’ll find Impa standing nearby so take the time to talk to her.
You’ll now need to progress through the final chambers of the Forgotten Temple, going behind the fallen Goddess Statue to reach them, and, when the moment comes, jump down on the map. Impa will then join you and, after a short conversation, it will be time to hunt down the geoglyphs.
Good luck finding all of the Dragon Tears and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.