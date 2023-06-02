How to unlock Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Unlocking the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower will add the Great Hyrule Forest and its surrounding hills to your map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Yet, like many of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, upon reaching the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower you’ll learn that this isn’t as easy a task as it seems.

Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower can be found within the ruins themselves directly north of the Great Hyrule Forest at the coordinates 0343, 3133, 0180 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Thankfully, the Thyphlo Ruins are no longer covered by darkness, so you should be able to find the tower quite easily. The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is actually quite easy to reach, because, unlike many of the other towers, you don’t need to do any climbing to reach it. Our recommended route is to head east on from the Snowfield Stable in the Pikida Stonegrove region of Hyrule - taking the road which leads north-east when you come to the crossroads above the Forgotten Temple. Following this road will take you directly past the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower!