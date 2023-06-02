How to unlock Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
How to reach the top of this Skyview Tower.
Unlocking the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower will add the Great Hyrule Forest and its surrounding hills to your map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Yet, like many of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, upon reaching the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower you’ll learn that this isn’t as easy a task as it seems.
Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location.
On this page:
If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower can be found within the ruins themselves directly north of the Great Hyrule Forest at the coordinates 0343, 3133, 0180 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Thankfully, the Thyphlo Ruins are no longer covered by darkness, so you should be able to find the tower quite easily.
The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is actually quite easy to reach, because, unlike many of the other towers, you don’t need to do any climbing to reach it.
Our recommended route is to head east on from the Snowfield Stable in the Pikida Stonegrove region of Hyrule - taking the road which leads north-east when you come to the crossroads above the Forgotten Temple. Following this road will take you directly past the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower!
How to unlock Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
When you first reach the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll discover that something is blocking the top of the tower. To fix this problem you need to reach the very top of said tower!
To do so, climb onto the metal block which is the closest to the ground on the right-hand side of the Skyview Tower. You’ll find two Zonai Rockets upon it, which, once correctly attached to the block, will take you most of the way up to the top of the tower. If you need to go any further, attach downwards pointing fans to the block.
Once you’re at the top of the Skyview Tower, you’ll discover that another metal block is blocking its top. You can now either use Ultrahand to move the block or Paraglider onto it and attach a Fan to move it away from the tower.
After this block has been moved, you can return to the base of the Skyview Tower and activate it.
If you want to continue filling in the Hyrule map take a look at our Skyview Tower locations guide or, if other adventures are calling you, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.