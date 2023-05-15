How to get to Rito Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, how to cross Rito bridge

You have to get to Rito Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in order to continue the Regional Phenomena main quest as part of Link's search for Zelda.

You'll hit a snag when coming across the broken bridge on the way to the area, however, so we've went over how to cross the Rito Village Bridge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below.

To stop Link taking frost damage through the Hebra and Tabantha regions on your way to, and beyond, the bridge, we've also detailed how to get to Rito Village in TOTK below.

On this page:

22 Tears Of The Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you would like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to get to Rito Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To get to Rito Village in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to equip Link with some cold resistant armour before you set out on the path, as he'll take damage from 'Unbearable Cold' while exploring the snowy terrain otherwise.

You can also cook meals including cold resistant ingredients, like spicy peppers, to boost Link's cold resistance for a short while, but it's best to get your hands on some armor in the long-run, as you'll be spending a lot of time in cold weather around the Hebra and Tabantha regions.

Luckily, the Archaic Warm Greaves you get from the Gutanbac Shrine on the Great Sky Island is enough to see you safe to Rito village. However, for the rest of the Regional Phenomena quest in Rito Village, we recommend also buying the Snowquill Headdress or Snowquill Tunic from the clothing shop when you get to Rito Village.

Here's how much the Snowquill armour set pieces cost in TOTK:

Snowquill Headdress - 650 Rupees

Snowquill Tunic - 500 Rupees

Snowquill Trousers - 1,000 Rupees

You need another cold resistance armour piece because the temperature will drop even further as you explore the surface and skies while on the main quest. Again, you can cook meals to do this, but it's a lot more convenient to just equip cold resistant armour.

The most convenient way get to Rito Village after equipping the Archaic Warm Greaves - or eating a cold resistant meal - is to fast travel to the Makurukis Shrine near Tabantha Bridge Stable in the Hyrule Ridge region.

From here, cross the nearby bridge and follow the road through Piper Ridge, Nero Hill, and Kolami Bridge. You'll find the Lucky Clover Gazette converted stable just down from Kolami Bridge.

Link's journey isn't over yet though, as to get to Rito Village from the Lucky Clover Gazette, you need to find a way across the broken bridge.

Tears of the Kingdom has finally arrived and our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough will help guide your quest. Your adventure begins on the Great Sky Island where you'll have to complete the Ukouh Shrine, Gutanbac Shrine, In-Isa Shrine and Nachoyah Shrine for Link's new abilities. This will let you complete the To The Kingdom of Hyrule main quest, find Captain Hoz and get the Paraglider. During your journey, you will want to complete the Jiosin Shrine, Susuyai Shrine, Ishodag Shrine, Kiuyoyou Shrine, Oromuwak Shrine and Sinakawak Shrine. We also have guides on how to get to the sky, how to get the Archaic Tunic, how to beat the Flux Construct I, Amiibo unlocks and how to tame horses.

How to cross the Rito Village bridge in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Rito Village is just across the bridge at Lucky Clover Gazette, but it's broken, so you have to find another way to cross.

You might be able to glide over and scale the cliff across the gap if you have the froggy armour pieces rewarded by Traysi in the Lucky Clover Gazette, but the easiest way to get across the Rito Village bridge is to drop a Hylian Pine Cone in the fire by the bridge.

This creates a gust of wind that you can then use your paraglider on to float up and then across to the other side.

You can find some Hylian Pine Cones behind and around the Lucky Clover Gazette.

Once you get to the other side, just keep following the path to finally get to Rito Village - remember to buy a piece of the Snowquill armour here before continuing if you need more cold resistance!

If you want a cold weather attack bonus instead, then you could also visit the nearby Frostbite Shirt location.