All armor sets and locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Armor sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have a wide range of uses during Link's travels throughout Hyrule's surface, sky, and underground areas.

Depending on what pieces you equip, armor sets can help Link climb ice, resist elemental damage, avoid gloom, take no fall damage, and some of the best armor in TOTK raises attack power by a considerable number.

To help you excel in combat or traversal, we have a list of all armor set locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below, which includes details on every armor set bonus. We've also included lists of individual armor pieces and Amiibo armor unlocks, and will add more details on these soon!

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, then visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

All armor sets in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are 30 armor sets that we know of in Tears of the Kingdom, and 29 individual armor pieces. This doesn't include the bonus armor you get by using Amiibo, but we are working on locations and set bonus details for the Amiibo armor that you can also find in the base game - we'll update this article when we find them!

Each armor set has two or three pieces, and most sets give you a bonus perk if you equip every piece of it. Equipping all of the Snowquill set, for example, means you can't be frozen by ice attacks, whereas the Glide set removes fall damage completely.

Individual armor pieces provide unique perks like allowing Link sneak past certain enemy types, detect Korok Seeds, and the iconic Majora's Mask can even confuse enemies when equipped.

All armor sets list

Below, we've listed every armor set in TOTK in alphabetical order. Clicking on each one will bring you to its location, perk, and set bonus details. Credit to MELOO on Youtube for helping us fill in details for armor sets we haven't found yet.

Minus the Amiibo sets we're still working on finding, here's details on every armor set in Tears of the Kingdom:

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Archaic Set

The Archaic armor set is made up of two pieces:

Archaic Tunic

Archaic Legwear

Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Archaic armor.

Set bonus: There is no special set bonus for equipping the Archaic set.

Location: Great Sky Island.

The Archaic Legwear is in a chest near the Room of Awakening, and the Archaic Tunic is found in a chest inside Pondside Cave.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Armor of the Depths Set

The Armor of the Depths set is made up of three pieces:

Hood of the Depths

Tunic of the Depths

Gaiters of the Depths

Perk: Gloom resistance.

Set bonus: Additional gloom resistance.

Location: Bargainer statue shops.

The Armor of the Depths set is acquired by exchanging Poes at different Bargainer statues. Here's how to get each piece of The Armor of the Depths:

Tunic of the Depths - Pray at the first Bargainer statue and spend 150 Poes

Gaiters of the Depths - Pray at the third Bargainer statue and spend 200 Poes

Hood of the Depths - Pray at the fifth Bargainer statue and spend 300 Poes

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Armor of the Wild

The Armor of the Wild set is made up of three pieces:

Cap of the Wild

Tunic of the Wild

Trousers of the Wild

Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Wild armor.

Set bonus: Raises attack.

Location: Dark Skeletons (The Depths).

The Cap of the Wild is on the Hebra Dark Skeleton, the Tunic of the Wild is on the Gerudo Dark Skeleton, and the Trousers of the Wild are on the Eldin Dark Skeleton.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Barbarian Set

The Barbarian set is made up of three pieces:

Barbarian Helm

Barbarian Armor

Barbarian Legwraps

Perk: Raises attack.

Set bonus: Decreases the stamina needed for charged attacks.

Location: Marked on map during Misko's Treasure quest.

You can get the locations for all pieces of the Barbarian set marked on your map by doing the Misko's Treasure quest. Or, you can just go grab them whenever you feel like it!

We've got a full guide on how to get the Barbarian set, but in short, the Barbarian Helm is at the Robred Dropoff Cave, the Barbarian Armor is located at the Crenel Hills Cave, and the Barbarian Legwraps are at the Walnot Mountain Cave.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Charged Set

The Charged set is made up of three pieces:

Charged Headdress

Charged Shirt

Charged Trousers

Perk: Raises attack during thunder storms.

Set bonus: Charge attacks are faster during thunder storms, and an electric blast occurs when using charged attacks, or at the end of an attack combo.

Location: Around Dracozu Lake.

The Charged Headdress is behind a cave blocked by vines at Dracozu River, the Charged Shirt is at the top of the river at Dracozu Lake, and the Charged Trousers is behind some cracked rocks in Damel Forest.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Climbing Set

The Climbing set is made up of three pieces:

Climber's Bandana

Climbing Gear

Climbing Boots

Perk: Increases climbing speed.

Set bonus: Decreases stamina consumed when jumping during climbing.

Location: Hyrule Ridge and Lanayru areas.

We've got a dedicated page on how to get the Climbing set, but in short, the Climber's Bandana is inside Ploymus Mountain Cave, the Climbing Gear is in North Hyrule Plain Cave, and the Climbing Boots are inside Upland Zorana Byroad.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Dark Set

The Dark armor set is made up of three pieces:

Dark Hood

Dark Tunic

Dark Trousers

Perk: There is no perk for equipping Dark armor.

Set bonus: Increases movement speed at night.

Location: Bargainer statue shops.

The Dark set is acquired by exchanging Poes at different Bargainer statues. Here's how to get each piece of the Dark armor set:

Dark Tunic - Pray at the first Bargainer statue and spend 150 Poes

Dark Trousers - Pray at the second Bargainer statue and spend 200 Poes

Dark Hood - Pray at the fourth Bargainer statue and spend 300 Poes

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Desert Voe Set

The Desert Voe set is made up of three pieces:

Desert Voe Headband

Desert Voe Spaulder

Desert Voe Trousers

Perk: Raises heat resistance.

Set bonus: Reduces damage from electric attacks.

Location: Gerudo Town and Gerudo Desert.

The Desert Voe Spaulder and Trousers are sold at the secret fashion club in Gerudo Town, and the Desert Voe Headband is sold at Kara Kara Bazaar in the Gerudo Desert.

Here's how much each Desert Voe armor piece costs:

Desert Voe Headband - 450 Rupees

Desert Voe Spaulder - 1,300 Rupees

Desert Voe Trousers - 650 Rupees

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ember Set

The Ember set is made up of three pieces:

Ember Headdress

Ember Shirt

Ember Trousers

Perk: Raises attack in hot weather.

Set bonus: Charge attacks are faster in hot weather, and a fire blast occurs when using charged attacks, or at the end of an attack combo.

Location: Around Death Mountain and Goron City.

The Ember Headdress is inside YunoboCo HQ South Cave, the Ember Shirt is inside Goronbi River Cave, and the Ember Trousers are inside Cephla Lake Cave.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Evil Spirit Set

The Evil Spirit set is made up of three pieces:

Evil Spirit Mask

Evil Spirit Armor

Evil Spirit Greaves

Perk: Increases stealth.

Set bonus: Raises damage when using bone weapons, and Stal-type enemies won't attack Link.

Location: Only available after completing Prophecy side quests.

You need to complete The South Lomei Prophecy quest to get the Evil Spirit Mask, The Lomei Labyrinth Island Prophecy quest to the the Evil Spirit Armor, and The North Lomei Prophecy quest to get the Spirit Greaves.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Flamebreaker Set

The Flamebreaker set is made up of three pieces:

Flamebreaker Helm

Flamebreaker Armor

Flamebreaker Boots

Perk: Raises flame resistance.

Set bonus: Provides protection from fire.

Location: Goron City.

All three Flamebreaker pieces are available to by at the armor shop in Goron City. Here's how much each piece costs:

Flamebreaker Helm - 1,400 Rupees

Flamebreaker Armor - 700 Rupees

Flamebreaker Boots - 1,200 Rupees

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Froggy Set

The Froggy set is made up of three pieces:

Froggy Hood

Froggy Sleeve

Froggy Leggings

Perk: Raises slip resistance.

Set bonus: Prevents Link slipping when climbing in the rain.

Location: Lucky Clover Gazette (quest reward).

As far as we can tell, you can only get the Froggy armor set in Tears of the Kingdom by completing the Potential Princess Sightings quest by finding all of the stable locations in Hyrule. Talk to Traysi at Lucky Clover Gazette near Rito Village to start the quest.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Frostbite Set

The Frostbite set is made up of three pieces:

Frostbite Headdress

Frostbite Shirt

Frostbite Trousers

Perk: Raises attack during cold weather.

Set bonus: Charge attacks are faster during cold weather, and an ice blast occurs when using charged attacks, or at the end of an attack combo.

Location: Tabantha Frontier and Hebra Mountains.

The Frostbite Headdress is inside Lake Kilsie Cave in the Hebra Mountains, the Frostbite Shirt is inside Brightcap Cave (visit out Frostbite Shirt location page for more details), and the Frostbite Trousers are inside Hebra Headspring Cave.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Glide Set

The Glide set is made up of three pieces:

Glide Mask

Glide Shirt

Glide Tights

Perk: Adds wind resistance for steadier gliding.

Set bonus: No fall damage.

Location: Bravery, Courage, and Valor Islands.

You have to go to three islands and complete their diving challenges to earn each piece of the Glide set. Here's what island each piece is rewarded on:

Glide Mask - Valor Island

Glide Shirt - Courage Island

Glide Tights - Bravery Island

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hylian Set

The Hylian armor set is made up of three pieces:

Hylian Hood

Hylian Tunic

Hylian Trousers

Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Hylian armor.

Set bonus: There is no special set bonus for equipping the Hylian set.

Location: Lookout Landing.

All three Hylian pieces are available to buy at the shop in Lookout Landing. Here's how much each piece costs:

Hylian Hood - 70 Rupees

Hylian Tunic - 130 Rupees

Hylian Trousers - 120 Rupees

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Miner Set

The Miner set is made up of three pieces:

Miner's Mask

Miner's Top

Miner's Trousers

Perk: Produces a glow effect around Link.

Set bonus: Produces a glowing trail behind Link, which helps light up dark areas.

Location: The Depths.

The Miner's Mask is found at the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine in the Gerudo Desert Depths, the Miner's top is at the Daphnes Canyon Mine in the Central Hyrule Depths, and the Miner's Trousers are located at the Hylia Canyon Mine in the Central Hyrule Depths.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mystic Set

The Mystic set is made up of three pieces:

Mystic Headpiece

Mystic Robe

Mystic Trousers

Perk: Link loses Rupees instead of hearts when hit.

Set bonus: There is no special set bonus for equipping the Mystic set.

Location: Koltin's Shop.

All three Mystic armor pieces are available to buy at Koltin's shop by spending your Bubbul Gems. Here's how much each piece costs:

Mystic Headpiece - 5 Bubbul Gems

Mystic Robe - 3 Bubbul Gems

Mystic Trousers - 4 Bubbul Gems

Keep in mind that you will have to spend more Bubbul Gems at Koltin's shop in order to make the Mystic armor pieces appear in his shop.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Phantom Set

The Phantom set is made up of three pieces:

Phantom Helmet

Phantom Armor

Phantom Greaves

Perk: Raises attack.

Set bonus: There is no special set bonus for equipping the Phantom set.

Location: Gerudo Desert and Farron regions.

The Phantom Helmet is found inside Puffer Beach Overhead Cave in the Farron area, the Phantom Armor is inside Tamio River Downstream Cave in the Gerudo Highlands, and the Phantom Greaves are located inside the Ancient Altar Ruins in the Gerudo Desert.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Radiant Set

The Radiant set is made up of three pieces:

Radiant Mask

Radiant Shirt

Radiant Tights

Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Radiant armor.

Set bonus: Raises damage when using bone weapons, and Stal-type enemies won't attack Link.

Location: Kakariko Village.

You need to complete the Gloom-borne Illness quest before you can afford the Radiant armor set at the Enchanted armor shop. Once you do that, here's how much each of the Radiant pieces cost:

Radiant Mask - 800 Rupees

Radiant Shirt - 800 Rupees

Radiant Tights - 800 Rupees

Head to Kakariko to get the Radiant set.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Royal Guard Set

The Royal Guard set is made up of three pieces:

Royal Guard Cap

Royal Guard Uniform

Royal Guard Boots

Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Royal Guard armor.

Set bonus: There is no special set bonus for equipping the Royal Guard set.

Location: Hyrule Castle.

The Royal Guard Cap is found inside Zelda's room, the Royal Guard Uniform is in the Guards' Chamber, and the Royal Guard Boots are located in the King's Study.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Rubber Set

The Rubber set is made up of three pieces:

Rubber Helm

Rubber Armor

Rubber Tights

Perk: Raises shock resistance.

Set bonus: Link becomes immune to lightning strikes.

Location: Necluda, Hyrule Field, and Lanayru regions.

The Rubber Helm is found inside Sarjon Woods Cave in the Necluda area, the Rubber Armor is inside Whistling Hill Cave in Hyrule Field, and the Rubber Tights are located inside Horon Lagoon Cave in the Lanayru region.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Snowquill Set

The Snowquill armor set is made up of three pieces:

Snowquill Headdress

Snowquill Tunic

Snowquill Trousers

Perk: Raises cold resistance.

Set bonus: Link becomes immune to being frozen by ice attacks.

Location: Rito Village.

All three Snowquill pieces are available to buy at the shop in Rito Village. Here's how much each piece costs:

Snowquill Headdress - 650 Rupees

Snowquill Tunic - 500 Rupees

Snowquill Trousers - 1,000 Rupees

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Soldier's Set

The Soldier's set is made up of three pieces:

Soldier's Helm

Soldier's Armor

Soldier's Greaves

Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Soldier's armor.

Set bonus: There is no special set bonus for equipping the Soldier's set.

Location: Royal Hidden Passage (beneath Hyrule Castle)

All three pieces of the Soldier set are found in the Royal Hidden Passage beneath Hyrule Castle, which you can find by going to the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing and following the paths in the adjoining cave system. Be warned that there are lots of rocks that you need to break in this lengthy underground area.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Stealth Set

The Stealth set is made up of three pieces:

Stealth Mast

Stealth Chest Guard

Stealth Tights

Perk: Increases stealth.

Set bonus: Increases movement speed at night.

Location: Kakariko Village.

You need to complete the Gloom-borne Illness quest before you can afford the Stealth armor set at the Enchanted armor shop. Once you do that, here's how much each of the Stealth pieces cost:

Stealth Mast - 500 Rupees

Stealth Chest Guard - 700 Rupees

Stealth Tights - 600 Rupees

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Tingle Set

The Tingle set is made up of three pieces:

Tingle's Hood

Tingle's Shirt

Tingle's Tights

Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Tingle armor.

Set bonus: Increases movement speed at night.

Location: Gerudo Highlands and Necluda regions

Tingle's Hood is found inside the Statue of the Eighth Heroine cave in the Gerudo Highlands, Tingle's Shirt is inside Dueling Peaks South Cave in West Necluda, and Tingle's Tights are located inside Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave in the East Necluda area.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Yiga Set

The Yiga set is made up of three pieces:

Yiga Mask

Yiga Armor

Yiga Tights

Perk: Increases stealth.

Set bonus: Increases movement speed at night.

Location: Great Plateau, Akkala, Hyrule Ridge.

You get one piece of Yiga armor for every member of the Yiga Clan you defeat. The Yiga Mask is rewarded in a small shack in the Great Plateau area, the Yiga Armor is acquired at the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab near the Akkala Sea, and the Yiga Tights are reward inside the Yiga Clan Maritta Branch in the Hyrule Ridge region.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Zonaite Set

The Zonaite set is made up of three pieces:

Zonaite Helm

Zonaite Waistguard

Zonaite Shin Guards

Perk: Improves energy eficiency when using Zonai devices.

Set bonus: Zonaite Energy recharges twice as fast.

Location: Sky Islands.

The Zonaite Helm is found on Lightcast Island in the Tabantha Frontier Sky area, the Zonaithe Waistguard is behind the Yansamin Shrine on East Necluda Sky, and the Zonaite Shin Guards are located near Sky Mine in the Akkala Sea Sky region.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Zora Set

The Zora set is made up of three pieces:

Zora Helm

Zora Armor

Zora Greaves

Perk: Increases swimming speed.

Set bonus: Lowers the amount of stamina needed when dashing in water.

Location: Lanayru (surface and sky).

We've got a full guide on Zora Armor locations, but in short, the Zora Helm is found inside a cave on Floating Scales Island, Zora's Armor is obtained during the Sidon of Zora quest, and the Zora Greaves are found while on the A Token of Friendship side quest.

Individual armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Below, we've listed every individual armor piece in TOTK in alphabetical order. We'll add location and perk details for all of these soon!

Amber Earrings

Ancient Hero Aspect

Archaic Warm Greaves

Bokoblin Mask

Cece Hat

Champion's Leathers

Diamond Circlet

Horriblin Mask

Island Lobster Shirt

Korok Mask

Lightning Helm

Lizalfos Mask

Lynel Mask

Majora's Mask

Midna's Helmet

Moblin Mask

Opal Earrings

Ravio's Hood

Ruby Circlet

Sand Boots

Sapphire Circlet

Snow Boots

Topaz Earrings

Tunic of Memories

Vah Medoh Divine Helm

Vah Naboris Divine Helm

Vah Rudania Divine Helm

Vah Ruta Divine Helm

Zant's Helmet

Bokoblin Mask and Archaic Warm Greaves.

Amiibo armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

We have more details on our Amiibo rewards list, but at a glance, here's all of the armor you can get from scanning Amiibo in Tears of the Kingdom:

Armor of Awakening Set

Armor of Time Set

Armor of Twilight Set

Armor of the Hero Set

Armor of the Sky Set

Armor of the Wind Set

Dark Tunic

Fierce Deity Set

Sheik's Mask

Vah Medoh Divine Helm

Vah Naboris Divine Helm

Vah Rudania Divine Helm

Vah Ruta Divine Helm

All the best hunting for those armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom!