All armor sets and locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Locations and set bonuses of every armor set in TOTK.
Armor sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have a wide range of uses during Link's travels throughout Hyrule's surface, sky, and underground areas.
Depending on what pieces you equip, armor sets can help Link climb ice, resist elemental damage, avoid gloom, take no fall damage, and some of the best armor in TOTK raises attack power by a considerable number.
To help you excel in combat or traversal, we have a list of all armor set locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below, which includes details on every armor set bonus. We've also included lists of individual armor pieces and Amiibo armor unlocks, and will add more details on these soon!
All armor sets in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
There are 30 armor sets that we know of in Tears of the Kingdom, and 29 individual armor pieces. This doesn't include the bonus armor you get by using Amiibo, but we are working on locations and set bonus details for the Amiibo armor that you can also find in the base game - we'll update this article when we find them!
Each armor set has two or three pieces, and most sets give you a bonus perk if you equip every piece of it. Equipping all of the Snowquill set, for example, means you can't be frozen by ice attacks, whereas the Glide set removes fall damage completely.
Individual armor pieces provide unique perks like allowing Link sneak past certain enemy types, detect Korok Seeds, and the iconic Majora's Mask can even confuse enemies when equipped.
All armor sets list
Below, we've listed every armor set in TOTK in alphabetical order. Clicking on each one will bring you to its location, perk, and set bonus details. Credit to MELOO on Youtube for helping us fill in details for armor sets we haven't found yet.
Minus the Amiibo sets we're still working on finding, here's details on every armor set in Tears of the Kingdom:
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Archaic Set
The Archaic armor set is made up of two pieces:
- Archaic Tunic
- Archaic Legwear
Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Archaic armor.
Set bonus: There is no special set bonus for equipping the Archaic set.
Location: Great Sky Island.
The Archaic Legwear is in a chest near the Room of Awakening, and the Archaic Tunic is found in a chest inside Pondside Cave.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Armor of the Depths Set
The Armor of the Depths set is made up of three pieces:
- Hood of the Depths
- Tunic of the Depths
- Gaiters of the Depths
Perk: Gloom resistance.
Set bonus: Additional gloom resistance.
Location: Bargainer statue shops.
The Armor of the Depths set is acquired by exchanging Poes at different Bargainer statues. Here's how to get each piece of The Armor of the Depths:
- Tunic of the Depths - Pray at the first Bargainer statue and spend 150 Poes
- Gaiters of the Depths - Pray at the third Bargainer statue and spend 200 Poes
- Hood of the Depths - Pray at the fifth Bargainer statue and spend 300 Poes
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Armor of the Wild
The Armor of the Wild set is made up of three pieces:
- Cap of the Wild
- Tunic of the Wild
- Trousers of the Wild
Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Wild armor.
Set bonus: Raises attack.
Location: Dark Skeletons (The Depths).
The Cap of the Wild is on the Hebra Dark Skeleton, the Tunic of the Wild is on the Gerudo Dark Skeleton, and the Trousers of the Wild are on the Eldin Dark Skeleton.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Barbarian Set
The Barbarian set is made up of three pieces:
- Barbarian Helm
- Barbarian Armor
- Barbarian Legwraps
Perk: Raises attack.
Set bonus: Decreases the stamina needed for charged attacks.
Location: Marked on map during Misko's Treasure quest.
You can get the locations for all pieces of the Barbarian set marked on your map by doing the Misko's Treasure quest. Or, you can just go grab them whenever you feel like it!
We've got a full guide on how to get the Barbarian set, but in short, the Barbarian Helm is at the Robred Dropoff Cave, the Barbarian Armor is located at the Crenel Hills Cave, and the Barbarian Legwraps are at the Walnot Mountain Cave.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Charged Set
The Charged set is made up of three pieces:
- Charged Headdress
- Charged Shirt
- Charged Trousers
Perk: Raises attack during thunder storms.
Set bonus: Charge attacks are faster during thunder storms, and an electric blast occurs when using charged attacks, or at the end of an attack combo.
Location: Around Dracozu Lake.
The Charged Headdress is behind a cave blocked by vines at Dracozu River, the Charged Shirt is at the top of the river at Dracozu Lake, and the Charged Trousers is behind some cracked rocks in Damel Forest.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Climbing Set
The Climbing set is made up of three pieces:
- Climber's Bandana
- Climbing Gear
- Climbing Boots
Perk: Increases climbing speed.
Set bonus: Decreases stamina consumed when jumping during climbing.
Location: Hyrule Ridge and Lanayru areas.
We've got a dedicated page on how to get the Climbing set, but in short, the Climber's Bandana is inside Ploymus Mountain Cave, the Climbing Gear is in North Hyrule Plain Cave, and the Climbing Boots are inside Upland Zorana Byroad.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Dark Set
The Dark armor set is made up of three pieces:
- Dark Hood
- Dark Tunic
- Dark Trousers
Perk: There is no perk for equipping Dark armor.
Set bonus: Increases movement speed at night.
Location: Bargainer statue shops.
The Dark set is acquired by exchanging Poes at different Bargainer statues. Here's how to get each piece of the Dark armor set:
- Dark Tunic - Pray at the first Bargainer statue and spend 150 Poes
- Dark Trousers - Pray at the second Bargainer statue and spend 200 Poes
- Dark Hood - Pray at the fourth Bargainer statue and spend 300 Poes
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Desert Voe Set
The Desert Voe set is made up of three pieces:
- Desert Voe Headband
- Desert Voe Spaulder
- Desert Voe Trousers
Perk: Raises heat resistance.
Set bonus: Reduces damage from electric attacks.
Location: Gerudo Town and Gerudo Desert.
The Desert Voe Spaulder and Trousers are sold at the secret fashion club in Gerudo Town, and the Desert Voe Headband is sold at Kara Kara Bazaar in the Gerudo Desert.
Here's how much each Desert Voe armor piece costs:
- Desert Voe Headband - 450 Rupees
- Desert Voe Spaulder - 1,300 Rupees
- Desert Voe Trousers - 650 Rupees
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ember Set
The Ember set is made up of three pieces:
- Ember Headdress
- Ember Shirt
- Ember Trousers
Perk: Raises attack in hot weather.
Set bonus: Charge attacks are faster in hot weather, and a fire blast occurs when using charged attacks, or at the end of an attack combo.
Location: Around Death Mountain and Goron City.
The Ember Headdress is inside YunoboCo HQ South Cave, the Ember Shirt is inside Goronbi River Cave, and the Ember Trousers are inside Cephla Lake Cave.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Evil Spirit Set
The Evil Spirit set is made up of three pieces:
- Evil Spirit Mask
- Evil Spirit Armor
- Evil Spirit Greaves
Perk: Increases stealth.
Set bonus: Raises damage when using bone weapons, and Stal-type enemies won't attack Link.
Location: Only available after completing Prophecy side quests.
You need to complete The South Lomei Prophecy quest to get the Evil Spirit Mask, The Lomei Labyrinth Island Prophecy quest to the the Evil Spirit Armor, and The North Lomei Prophecy quest to get the Spirit Greaves.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Flamebreaker Set
The Flamebreaker set is made up of three pieces:
- Flamebreaker Helm
- Flamebreaker Armor
- Flamebreaker Boots
Perk: Raises flame resistance.
Set bonus: Provides protection from fire.
Location: Goron City.
All three Flamebreaker pieces are available to by at the armor shop in Goron City. Here's how much each piece costs:
- Flamebreaker Helm - 1,400 Rupees
- Flamebreaker Armor - 700 Rupees
- Flamebreaker Boots - 1,200 Rupees
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Froggy Set
The Froggy set is made up of three pieces:
- Froggy Hood
- Froggy Sleeve
- Froggy Leggings
Perk: Raises slip resistance.
Set bonus: Prevents Link slipping when climbing in the rain.
Location: Lucky Clover Gazette (quest reward).
As far as we can tell, you can only get the Froggy armor set in Tears of the Kingdom by completing the Potential Princess Sightings quest by finding all of the stable locations in Hyrule. Talk to Traysi at Lucky Clover Gazette near Rito Village to start the quest.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Frostbite Set
The Frostbite set is made up of three pieces:
- Frostbite Headdress
- Frostbite Shirt
- Frostbite Trousers
Perk: Raises attack during cold weather.
Set bonus: Charge attacks are faster during cold weather, and an ice blast occurs when using charged attacks, or at the end of an attack combo.
Location: Tabantha Frontier and Hebra Mountains.
The Frostbite Headdress is inside Lake Kilsie Cave in the Hebra Mountains, the Frostbite Shirt is inside Brightcap Cave (visit out Frostbite Shirt location page for more details), and the Frostbite Trousers are inside Hebra Headspring Cave.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Glide Set
The Glide set is made up of three pieces:
- Glide Mask
- Glide Shirt
- Glide Tights
Perk: Adds wind resistance for steadier gliding.
Set bonus: No fall damage.
Location: Bravery, Courage, and Valor Islands.
You have to go to three islands and complete their diving challenges to earn each piece of the Glide set. Here's what island each piece is rewarded on:
- Glide Mask - Valor Island
- Glide Shirt - Courage Island
- Glide Tights - Bravery Island
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hylian Set
The Hylian armor set is made up of three pieces:
- Hylian Hood
- Hylian Tunic
- Hylian Trousers
Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Hylian armor.
Set bonus: There is no special set bonus for equipping the Hylian set.
Location: Lookout Landing.
All three Hylian pieces are available to buy at the shop in Lookout Landing. Here's how much each piece costs:
- Hylian Hood - 70 Rupees
- Hylian Tunic - 130 Rupees
- Hylian Trousers - 120 Rupees
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Miner Set
The Miner set is made up of three pieces:
- Miner's Mask
- Miner's Top
- Miner's Trousers
Perk: Produces a glow effect around Link.
Set bonus: Produces a glowing trail behind Link, which helps light up dark areas.
Location: The Depths.
The Miner's Mask is found at the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine in the Gerudo Desert Depths, the Miner's top is at the Daphnes Canyon Mine in the Central Hyrule Depths, and the Miner's Trousers are located at the Hylia Canyon Mine in the Central Hyrule Depths.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mystic Set
The Mystic set is made up of three pieces:
- Mystic Headpiece
- Mystic Robe
- Mystic Trousers
Perk: Link loses Rupees instead of hearts when hit.
Set bonus: There is no special set bonus for equipping the Mystic set.
Location: Koltin's Shop.
All three Mystic armor pieces are available to buy at Koltin's shop by spending your Bubbul Gems. Here's how much each piece costs:
- Mystic Headpiece - 5 Bubbul Gems
- Mystic Robe - 3 Bubbul Gems
- Mystic Trousers - 4 Bubbul Gems
Keep in mind that you will have to spend more Bubbul Gems at Koltin's shop in order to make the Mystic armor pieces appear in his shop.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Phantom Set
The Phantom set is made up of three pieces:
- Phantom Helmet
- Phantom Armor
- Phantom Greaves
Perk: Raises attack.
Set bonus: There is no special set bonus for equipping the Phantom set.
Location: Gerudo Desert and Farron regions.
The Phantom Helmet is found inside Puffer Beach Overhead Cave in the Farron area, the Phantom Armor is inside Tamio River Downstream Cave in the Gerudo Highlands, and the Phantom Greaves are located inside the Ancient Altar Ruins in the Gerudo Desert.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Radiant Set
The Radiant set is made up of three pieces:
- Radiant Mask
- Radiant Shirt
- Radiant Tights
Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Radiant armor.
Set bonus: Raises damage when using bone weapons, and Stal-type enemies won't attack Link.
Location: Kakariko Village.
You need to complete the Gloom-borne Illness quest before you can afford the Radiant armor set at the Enchanted armor shop. Once you do that, here's how much each of the Radiant pieces cost:
- Radiant Mask - 800 Rupees
- Radiant Shirt - 800 Rupees
- Radiant Tights - 800 Rupees
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Royal Guard Set
The Royal Guard set is made up of three pieces:
- Royal Guard Cap
- Royal Guard Uniform
- Royal Guard Boots
Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Royal Guard armor.
Set bonus: There is no special set bonus for equipping the Royal Guard set.
Location: Hyrule Castle.
The Royal Guard Cap is found inside Zelda's room, the Royal Guard Uniform is in the Guards' Chamber, and the Royal Guard Boots are located in the King's Study.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Rubber Set
The Rubber set is made up of three pieces:
- Rubber Helm
- Rubber Armor
- Rubber Tights
Perk: Raises shock resistance.
Set bonus: Link becomes immune to lightning strikes.
Location: Necluda, Hyrule Field, and Lanayru regions.
The Rubber Helm is found inside Sarjon Woods Cave in the Necluda area, the Rubber Armor is inside Whistling Hill Cave in Hyrule Field, and the Rubber Tights are located inside Horon Lagoon Cave in the Lanayru region.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Snowquill Set
The Snowquill armor set is made up of three pieces:
- Snowquill Headdress
- Snowquill Tunic
- Snowquill Trousers
Perk: Raises cold resistance.
Set bonus: Link becomes immune to being frozen by ice attacks.
Location: Rito Village.
All three Snowquill pieces are available to buy at the shop in Rito Village. Here's how much each piece costs:
- Snowquill Headdress - 650 Rupees
- Snowquill Tunic - 500 Rupees
- Snowquill Trousers - 1,000 Rupees
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Soldier's Set
The Soldier's set is made up of three pieces:
- Soldier's Helm
- Soldier's Armor
- Soldier's Greaves
Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Soldier's armor.
Set bonus: There is no special set bonus for equipping the Soldier's set.
Location: Royal Hidden Passage (beneath Hyrule Castle)
All three pieces of the Soldier set are found in the Royal Hidden Passage beneath Hyrule Castle, which you can find by going to the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing and following the paths in the adjoining cave system. Be warned that there are lots of rocks that you need to break in this lengthy underground area.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Stealth Set
The Stealth set is made up of three pieces:
- Stealth Mast
- Stealth Chest Guard
- Stealth Tights
Perk: Increases stealth.
Set bonus: Increases movement speed at night.
Location: Kakariko Village.
You need to complete the Gloom-borne Illness quest before you can afford the Stealth armor set at the Enchanted armor shop. Once you do that, here's how much each of the Stealth pieces cost:
- Stealth Mast - 500 Rupees
- Stealth Chest Guard - 700 Rupees
- Stealth Tights - 600 Rupees
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Tingle Set
The Tingle set is made up of three pieces:
- Tingle's Hood
- Tingle's Shirt
- Tingle's Tights
Perk: There is no special perk for equipping Tingle armor.
Set bonus: Increases movement speed at night.
Location: Gerudo Highlands and Necluda regions
Tingle's Hood is found inside the Statue of the Eighth Heroine cave in the Gerudo Highlands, Tingle's Shirt is inside Dueling Peaks South Cave in West Necluda, and Tingle's Tights are located inside Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave in the East Necluda area.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Yiga Set
The Yiga set is made up of three pieces:
- Yiga Mask
- Yiga Armor
- Yiga Tights
Perk: Increases stealth.
Set bonus: Increases movement speed at night.
Location: Great Plateau, Akkala, Hyrule Ridge.
You get one piece of Yiga armor for every member of the Yiga Clan you defeat. The Yiga Mask is rewarded in a small shack in the Great Plateau area, the Yiga Armor is acquired at the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab near the Akkala Sea, and the Yiga Tights are reward inside the Yiga Clan Maritta Branch in the Hyrule Ridge region.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Zonaite Set
The Zonaite set is made up of three pieces:
- Zonaite Helm
- Zonaite Waistguard
- Zonaite Shin Guards
Perk: Improves energy eficiency when using Zonai devices.
Set bonus: Zonaite Energy recharges twice as fast.
Location: Sky Islands.
The Zonaite Helm is found on Lightcast Island in the Tabantha Frontier Sky area, the Zonaithe Waistguard is behind the Yansamin Shrine on East Necluda Sky, and the Zonaite Shin Guards are located near Sky Mine in the Akkala Sea Sky region.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Zora Set
The Zora set is made up of three pieces:
- Zora Helm
- Zora Armor
- Zora Greaves
Perk: Increases swimming speed.
Set bonus: Lowers the amount of stamina needed when dashing in water.
Location: Lanayru (surface and sky).
We've got a full guide on Zora Armor locations, but in short, the Zora Helm is found inside a cave on Floating Scales Island, Zora's Armor is obtained during the Sidon of Zora quest, and the Zora Greaves are found while on the A Token of Friendship side quest.
Individual armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Below, we've listed every individual armor piece in TOTK in alphabetical order. We'll add location and perk details for all of these soon!
- Amber Earrings
- Ancient Hero Aspect
- Archaic Warm Greaves
- Bokoblin Mask
- Cece Hat
- Champion's Leathers
- Diamond Circlet
- Horriblin Mask
- Island Lobster Shirt
- Korok Mask
- Lightning Helm
- Lizalfos Mask
- Lynel Mask
- Majora's Mask
- Midna's Helmet
- Moblin Mask
- Opal Earrings
- Ravio's Hood
- Ruby Circlet
- Sand Boots
- Sapphire Circlet
- Snow Boots
- Topaz Earrings
- Tunic of Memories
- Vah Medoh Divine Helm
- Vah Naboris Divine Helm
- Vah Rudania Divine Helm
- Vah Ruta Divine Helm
- Zant's Helmet
Amiibo armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
We have more details on our Amiibo rewards list, but at a glance, here's all of the armor you can get from scanning Amiibo in Tears of the Kingdom:
- Armor of Awakening Set
- Armor of Time Set
- Armor of Twilight Set
- Armor of the Hero Set
- Armor of the Sky Set
- Armor of the Wind Set
- Dark Tunic
- Fierce Deity Set
- Sheik's Mask
- Vah Medoh Divine Helm
- Vah Naboris Divine Helm
- Vah Rudania Divine Helm
- Vah Ruta Divine Helm
All the best hunting for those armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom!