Gloom-Borne Illness is a side quest you can start in Kakariko Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This quest involves cooking a meal which can heal someone from the Gloom - one of the new threats affecting Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Completing it will net you some useful rewards, including reducing the prices at the Kakariko Village armor shop.

Yet, before you can earn these rewards, you need to know where to get Hylian Rice and Fresh Milk in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not to forget, knowing exactly which wild green you need for the Gloom-Borne Illness side quest.

How to start Gloom-Borne Illness in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom To start the Gloom-Borne Illness side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you first need to talk to Lasli in Kakariko Village. She can be found sitting near a fire on the eastern side of Kakariko Village, with the coordinates roughly being 1908, -1003, 0127. She’ll even be there during the night, so Lasli isn’t hard to find. Lasli will explain that her grandmother has gotten sick from the Gloom infesting Hyrule while helping the survey team. In an attempt to heal her, Lasli is trying to cook a porridge which will heal Gloom sickness. Her recipe includes Hylian rice, fresh milk and wild greens, but it doesn’t seem to be working. This is because, rather than any old wild greens, you need to find a specific flower - a Sundelion.

Sundelions locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sundelions are the mysterious, Gloom-healing, ingredient you need for the Gloom-Borne Illness side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Sundelions can be found on the sky islands floating above Hyrule, but that doesn’t make them easy to find. We recommend having a search across the Great Sky Island or using the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in the Akkala Highlands to reach the Sokkala Sky Archipelago. Once in the sky, land on the sky island containing the Flux Construct II - make sure you land on part of the island containing a small ruin - and you’ll easily find a couple of Sundelions. The coordinates for this location are 3779, 1885, 0992. You can also find three Sundelions around a little stone at the far end of the Forgotten Temple, but, once you’ve collected all of the Dragon Tear memories, you may feel a little guilty about picking them. The coordinates for these Sundelions within the Forgotten Temple are -0995, 2755, -0078.

Where to get Hylian Rice and Fresh Milk in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Before you can return to Lasli to complete Gloom-Borne Illness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to collect the other two ingredients - Hylian Rice and Fresh Milk. Thankfully, Hylian rice and fresh milk can be easily obtained from the Hateno Village general store for 12 Rupees each. You can easily purchase them from the travelling merchants. Parga, for example, can be found wandering around Hyrule field and will also sell the ingredients for 12 Rupees. These travelling merchants, however, might not have both Hylian rice and fresh milk, so we do recommend visiting the general store in Hateno if you don’t have them already.