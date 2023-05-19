How to get Gloom resistance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Gloom resistance is a new addition to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, thanks to, well, the addition of Gloom.

Play through the first half-hour of the game and you’ll see that Gloom is no joke — stripping Link of all of his BotW gains and taking him back to n00b town. However, it’s not until you return to Hyrule proper that the spreading Gloom becomes an issue in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and one that is affecting the population at large.

Fortunately, there are three ways to beat Gloom, including Gloom resistant armor. However, getting the full set is actually fairly difficult, and will take a good few hours of dedicated play to find the Barginer Stones. So, if you’re looking to help Link join the Cult of Nintendo with some fresh new robes, this will get you on the right path.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s quest, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.