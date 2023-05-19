Bargainer Statues will allow you to trade Poes for useful items, including the Gloom resistant clothing set, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The problem is you’ve got to find them first and this is made more troublesome by the fact that many of the Bargainer Statues are located in The Depths - the dark underworld of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Thankfully you’ll be able to find Poes - a Bargainer Statue’s currency of choice - as you search for them.

To help you out, we’ve listed the Bargainer Statue locations we’ve found so far below, along with tips on how to find both Bargainer Statues and Poes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Bargainer Statue locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Below you’ll find all of the Bargainer Statue locations we’ve found so far in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to help you get the full set of Gloom resistant clothing: Lookout Landing Barginer Statue location Wellspring of Courage Barginer Statue location in The Depths Wellspring of Power Barginer Statue location in The Depths Wellspring of Wisdom Barginer Statue location in The Depths Cliff Bargainer Statue location in The Depths Plains Barginer Statue location in The Depths

How to find Bargainer Statues in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Now we’re onto the meat of the problem. It is really tough to find Bargainer Statues in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. First, you’re stumbling around in the dark; second, you have very limited means of tracking them; and third, the sheer verticality of the depths and the fact that they can be anywhere with a surface means that you have a lot of searching to do. Oh, and they vary in size, too. The first and easiest way to find them is by talking to the mini Bargainer Statue in Lookout Landing. It will sell you the location of a statue for what starts as a reasonable 10 Poe. However, ask again and he will charge you a whopping 100 Poe. Naturally, this is where we encourage you to game the system. First, head to the mini Bargainer Statue and save your game. Give him the 10 Poes and watch him mark the location on your map. Take a screenshot of this, making a mental note of what’s around it, and then load your most recent save. Immediately put a pin in the map where the Bargainer statue was. If you need to compare the two, you can always screenshot your pin and compare the two in the Switch’s screenshot album. Is it in the lost spirit of things? No. Will it save you a bunch of time and effort? Absolutely.

Tips for finding Bargainer Statues in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Now that you know the basics, we have a few last tips for finding Bargainer Statues in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. First, if you want to save a lot of time, effort and Poes, use the mini statue cheat above. Second, if you have Riju’s Avatar, her ability actually (perhaps accidentally) gives a topographical scan of the depths, illuminating the pitch-black earth in golden light. It feels a little ‘Batman Detective Vision’, but it really speeds up your exploration of the depths. Third, when you find yourself in the vicinity of a statue, the game will give you a big ol’ hint, like you see below. These will either say X Bargainer Statue’ or 'Wellspring of Y'. If you see either of these banners, you’re on the right track.