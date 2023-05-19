Kakariko Village has changed a fair bit in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so it's well worth tracking down.

It can be a bit tricky to find Kakariko Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, especially if you don't remember where it was in Breath of the Wild.

Here's where to find Kakariko Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as some info on what you'll find there.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

Where to find Kakariko Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To find Kakariko Village, you will need to head Southeast of Central Hyrule. It's found just Northeast of West Necluda, at around coordinates 1808,-1025,0112. You can see this on the map below:

Your best bet is to leave Lookout Landing via the Eastern exit. Follow the road south, headed east as you get close to West Necluda. You'll see the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in this area. Use it to open this region on the map, and to gain some height so that you can glide down to Kakariko Village.

Tears of the Kingdom has finally arrived and our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough will help guide your quest.Your adventure begins on the Great Sky Island where you'll have to complete the Ukouh Shrine, Gutanbac Shrine, In-Isa Shrine and Nachoyah Shrine for Link's new abilities. This will let you complete the To The Kingdom of Hyrule main quest, find Captain Hoz and get the Paraglider. We also have guides on how to get to the sky, how to get the Archaic Tunic, how to beat the Flux Construct I, Amiibo unlocks and how to tame horses.

What can you do in Kakariko Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Kakariko Village has changed a fair bit in Tears of the Kingdom. The main difference is the fact that Ring Ruins now surround the village. These can be explored as part of a quest, and are great to climb up on. Use your Ascend ability to make this a bit easier!

Other than the Ring Ruins, you'll find everything that was open during Breath of the Wild. This means the Shuteye Inn, High Spirits Produce, and The Curious Quiver, where you can purchase Arrows, Aerocuda Wings and Aerocuda Eyeballs. Make sure to check out the Enchanted clothing shop as well, where you can buy a glow in the dark skeleton armour set.

Good luck finding Kakariko Village! If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.