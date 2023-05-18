How to unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Unlocking the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower will add the lands surrounding Kakariko Village to your map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Yet, like most of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, when you reach the Sahasra Slope tower you’ll be unable to activate it. This is because the tower doors have been mysteriously blocked, so it’s up to Link (you) to resolve this problem.

Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location if you haven’t visited it yet.

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is located in the West Necluda Mountains at these coordinates - 1344, -1170, 0166 - in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As you can see on the map above, it sits west of Kakariko Village and south-east of the Morok Shrine. You can easily reach this Skyview Tower by climbing up the hills of West Necluda - just be wary of the Battle Talus that wanders close to the base of the tower’s hill.