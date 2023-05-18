How to unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
What’s blocking the doors?
Unlocking the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower will add the lands surrounding Kakariko Village to your map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Yet, like most of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, when you reach the Sahasra Slope tower you’ll be unable to activate it. This is because the tower doors have been mysteriously blocked, so it’s up to Link (you) to resolve this problem.
Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location if you haven’t visited it yet.
If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, then visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is located in the West Necluda Mountains at these coordinates - 1344, -1170, 0166 - in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
As you can see on the map above, it sits west of Kakariko Village and south-east of the Morok Shrine. You can easily reach this Skyview Tower by climbing up the hills of West Necluda - just be wary of the Battle Talus that wanders close to the base of the tower’s hill.
How to unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
When you reach the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find Billson, a Rito, who will tell you that he’s unable to open the tower’s doors.
To open the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, you need to go back down the hill it stands upon and enter the Sahasra Slope Cave. There are actually two entrances to the cave, but it doesn’t matter which entrance you use.
Once you’re in the cave, you’ll be able to see a collection of breakable rocks lining the walls of the caves. You want to destroy the rocks which are either on the right or left wall depending on which entrance you use. Don’t destroy the rocks at the end of the tunnel - this won’t lead to the Skyview Tower and you’ll have to defeat two monsters.
You can either use Bomb Flowers fused to arrows or fuse a nearby stone to a weapon to destroy the rocks. Don’t worry about running out of weapons or stones, because you’ll find more as you destroy the stones.
Roughly halfway into destroying the rocks, you’ll want to turn and start destroying the rocks to either your right or left - again depending on which entrance you’ve used - to reveal a hidden cavern. You may find it easier to destroy all of the rocks, joining the two tunnels together, before attempting to find this cavern.
Once you’re in this cavern, use Ascend and you’ll find yourself popping up into the Skyview Tower.
Now all you have to do is remove the sticks blocking the sliding doors and talk to Billson again. With that done, you can finally activate the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower!
