If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

What’s blocking the doors?

Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

Unlocking the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower will add the lands surrounding Kakariko Village to your map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Yet, like most of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, when you reach the Sahasra Slope tower you’ll be unable to activate it. This is because the tower doors have been mysteriously blocked, so it’s up to Link (you) to resolve this problem.

Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location if you haven’t visited it yet.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
22 Tears Of The Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, then visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is located in the West Necluda Mountains at these coordinates - 1344, -1170, 0166 - in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As you can see on the map above, it sits west of Kakariko Village and south-east of the Morok Shrine. You can easily reach this Skyview Tower by climbing up the hills of West Necluda - just be wary of the Battle Talus that wanders close to the base of the tower’s hill.

How to unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

When you reach the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find Billson, a Rito, who will tell you that he’s unable to open the tower’s doors.

To open the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, you need to go back down the hill it stands upon and enter the Sahasra Slope Cave. There are actually two entrances to the cave, but it doesn’t matter which entrance you use.

Once you’re in the cave, you’ll be able to see a collection of breakable rocks lining the walls of the caves. You want to destroy the rocks which are either on the right or left wall depending on which entrance you use. Don’t destroy the rocks at the end of the tunnel - this won’t lead to the Skyview Tower and you’ll have to defeat two monsters.

You can either use Bomb Flowers fused to arrows or fuse a nearby stone to a weapon to destroy the rocks. Don’t worry about running out of weapons or stones, because you’ll find more as you destroy the stones.

Roughly halfway into destroying the rocks, you’ll want to turn and start destroying the rocks to either your right or left - again depending on which entrance you’ve used - to reveal a hidden cavern. You may find it easier to destroy all of the rocks, joining the two tunnels together, before attempting to find this cavern.

Once you’re in this cavern, use Ascend and you’ll find yourself popping up into the Skyview Tower.

Now all you have to do is remove the sticks blocking the sliding doors and talk to Billson again. With that done, you can finally activate the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower!

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s quest, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Fantasy, Nintendo and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Lottie Lynn avatar

Lottie Lynn

Guides Editor

Lottie Lynn is Eurogamer's Guides Editor. She likes exploring new games and still has nightmares about the moon from Majora's Mask.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch