Bomb Flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are small plants that can be thrown or added to arrows and they explode on impact, which makes them a great asset when you're fighting hordes of enemies. However, you will need to track them down in order to use them.

There are multiple plants and fruits in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that can be used as weapons that have different elemental and explosive effects when hitting their target. Bomb Flowers pack a punch and they can easily one-shot Bokoblins and some Lizalfos.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to get Bomb Flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to use Bomb Flowers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Bomb Flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be used, as the name suggests, as bombs. You can attach them to the end of arrows, Fuse them to the end of a melee weapon or simply throw them at an enemy. Out of all of these options, we recommend fusing Bomb Flowers to arrows because it allows you to use it at a distance. If you're too close to a Bomb Flower when it hits its target and explodes, it will damage you too.

Of course, you can always Fuse a Bomb Flower to the end of a spear or a long-reach melee weapon too. Hpwever, the most important thing to know is that a Bomb Flower is single use, once it hits its target and explodes you will need to attach another one from your inventory.

Uh oh, we made it mad...

Where to find Bomb Flowers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Finding Bomb Flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a more time-consuming method of gathering this plant, but it's free so you can save your Rupees for other purchases. Bomb Flowers can mostly be found in Caves, Wells and in the Depths.

So far, we've consistently found Bomb Flowers in these sepcific areas:

Great Sky Island (0734, -1357, 1544) - The Bottomless Cave beneath the Gutanbac Shrine is full of them.

- The Bottomless Cave beneath the Gutanbac Shrine is full of them. Highland Stable Well (0539, -3427, 0047) - We've found one to two in this Well, you can get here by heading to the Highland Stable southwest of the Utsushok Shrine.

- We've found one to two in this Well, you can get here by heading to the Highland Stable southwest of the Utsushok Shrine. Hateno Village South Well (3385, -2213, 0137) - There are quite a few in this Well, one is hidden behind a destructable rock formation.

- There are quite a few in this Well, one is hidden behind a destructable rock formation. Hateno Village West Well (3352, -2050, 0103) - This connects to the South Well here, and again there are a few Flower Bombs to be found here.

- This connects to the South Well here, and again there are a few Flower Bombs to be found here. Hateno Village East Well (3513, -2151, 0130) - Like the other Hateno Wells, there are plenty of Bomb Flowers here and, if you want them, a lot of Hot-Footed Frogs too.

- Like the other Hateno Wells, there are plenty of Bomb Flowers here and, if you want them, a lot of Hot-Footed Frogs too. Great Abandoned Central Mine (North) (-0789, -1403, -0475) - In The Depths, northeast of the Nogukoyk Lightroot is a cluster of tree-ish things. Nearest entry point is outside Kyokugon Shrine. At the root of the tree at the coordinates we've listed are a few Bomb Flowers.

- In The Depths, northeast of the Nogukoyk Lightroot is a cluster of tree-ish things. Nearest entry point is outside Kyokugon Shrine. At the root of the tree at the coordinates we've listed are a few Bomb Flowers. Great Abandoned Central Mine (North) (-0837, -1365, -0477) - In The Depths, northeast of the Nogukoyk Lightroot is a cluster of tree-ish things. At the root of the tree at the coordinates we've listed are more Bomb Flowers.

- In The Depths, northeast of the Nogukoyk Lightroot is a cluster of tree-ish things. At the root of the tree at the coordinates we've listed are more Bomb Flowers. Northwest of Nogukoyk Lightroot (-0835, -1285, -0482) - More large underground trees with Bomb Flowers at the base.

- More large underground trees with Bomb Flowers at the base. Northwest of Nogukoyk Lightroot (-0801, -1292, -0482) - More large underground trees with Bomb Flowers at the base.

Can you please move so we can see the tree?

We're yet to explore more of The Depths, but keep an eye out for the large tree formations down there as you could find Bomb Flowers at the roots as well as other useful items.

Where to buy Bomb Flowers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you're in desperate need of Bomb Flowers, then you can always buy them. So far, we've found that the only general store that sells them is in Tarrey Town.

Tarrey Town is in the middle of Lake Akkala, which is slightly south of Akkala Highlands and southeast of the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for Tarrey Town are (3980, 1612, 0127).

When you get to Tarrey Town, head to the General Store at (4001, 1630, 0128) for 40 Rupees each.

However, thanks to this video from ConCon on Youtube, we do know that you can also spend 16 Poes at Bargaineer Statues to get Bomb Flowers too.

