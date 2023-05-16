Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Morok Shrine solution

The Morok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a unique shrine, located on a strange outcropping of rock and containing some interesting bouncy puzzles.

We’ve created this guide to help Link spring into action, first by finding the Morok Shrine location, and then to work out all the Morok Shrine puzzle solutions in order to clear the A Bouncy Device shrine and find its hidden chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Morok Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Morok Shrine can be found in quite an unusual spot. Firstly, head over to the Sahasra Slope, a little north of the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. Look up! The Morok Shrine isn’t on a sky island, exactly, but it’s above the ground, connected by a strange stone root. Climb this root to reach the shrine. The coordinates are 1183, -0780, 0133. Here’s where it appears on the map: