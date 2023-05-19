Hateno Village can once again be visited in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, though you'll have to find it first.

You see, given how the map is laid out in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and where you start the game from, it may take you a while to find Hateno Village naturally.

Here's where to find Hateno Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as some info on what you'll find there.

Where to find Hateno Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To find Hateno Village, you will need to head Southeast of Central Hyrule. It's found just North of the Necluda region, at around coordinates 3415,-2122,0121. You can see this on the map below:

Your best bet is to climb up to the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower to ping the surrounding area, and open up your map. Make sure to bring cold resistant clothes or exlixrs, however. From there, just head South, you'll see Hateno's windmills and mushrooms as you glide in.

What can you do in Hateno Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Hateno Village is largely as you left it in Breath of the Wild. It still has the Laboratory at its peak, a pasture, and a dye shop. Make sure to visit Ventest Clothing Boutique to meet Cece.

East Wind General Store is another spot you will want to visit. It's where you can buy Hylian Rice, Carrots, Hylian Tomatoes, and Fresh Milk. The Kochi Dye shop is where you can change the material on your Paraglider, which is a great way to put your own personal touch on Link's most important tool.

Good luck finding Hateno Village! If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.