How to get Charged Armor Set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Charged Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a collection of Zonai armor which is useful during thunderstorms.

This is because, along with looking snazzy, the armor set increases your attack during stormy weather in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You also need to collect the entire Charged Armor set if you want to complete the Secret of the Ring Ruins main quest.

In this Charged Armor location guide, we cover where you can get all three pieces of the Charged Armor Set: the Charged Shirt, Charged Trousers and Charged Headdress.

Charged Armor Set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom explained The Charged Armor set, like most armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom, is made up of three parts. For the Charged Armor Set, each piece increases your stormy weather attack: Charged Shirt - Base defence of three and increased stormy weather attack

- Base defence of three and increased stormy weather attack Charged Trousers - Base defence of three and increased stormy weather attack

- Base defence of three and increased stormy weather attack Charged Headdress - Base defence of three and increased stormy weather attack By equipping the entire set, Link will get the Stormy Weather Charge bonus, which allows you to release an electric spin attack. You will also have to collect the entire Charged Armor Set if you want to complete the Secret of the Ring Ruins main quest, which is part of the storyline leading you to the Spirit Temple. You can also upgrade the armor set by visiting one of the Great Fairy Fountains. Once fully upgraded, each piece of the Charged Armor will offer 20 defence. You will need the following materials and Rupees, in total, to upgrade the Charged Armor Set: 9 Shock Fruit

9 Thunderwing Butterflies

15 Electric Lizalfos Horns

15 Shock Like Stones

15 Gleeok Thunder Horns

15 Electric Darners

24 Large Zonai Charges

30 Voltfin Trouts

2,280 Rupees

How to get the Charged Shirt in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Charged Shirt can be found within a Zonai ruin on the eastern shore of the Dracozu Lake in the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The coordinates for the entrance of this ruin are (0972, -2533, 0009). If you’re having trouble finding this ruin, walk along the eastern edge of the Dracozu Lake and keep an eye out for the white glow of the lantern in its doorway. Once you’ve found the ruin, head inside and open the chest to find the Charged Shirt. If you’re doing the Secret of the Ring Ruins quest, then this ruin is also where you’ll find Tauro.

How to get the Charged Trousers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Charged Trousers can be found within a Zonai ruin along the western side of the Dracozu River - roughly halfway between the bridge and Dracozu Lake - in the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The coordinates for the entrance of this ruin are (0981, -2692, 0007). Look out for the two Black Lizalfos’ who swim near the entrance of this ruin and, if you’re having trouble finding it, keep an eye out for the glow of the lanterns in the doorway. When you do find the ruin, you will need to destroy the rocks blocking the entrance with a hammer, Bomb Flower or Vow of Yunobo, which is earned by completing the Fire Temple. Once you’re inside, you simply need to open the chest to get the Charged Trousers. You will need this piece of armor if you want to complete the Secret of the Ring Ruins main quest.