How to unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Unlocking the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower will add the lands surrounding Lake Hylia to your map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Though, like many of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower is experiencing technical difficulties. So, if you want to activate this tower, you need to find someone who can fix it.

Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location if you haven’t visited it yet.

Popla Foothills Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Popla Foothills Skyview Tower can be found east of Lake Hylia within the hills before the Dueling Peaks. Its coordinates are 0602, -2119, 0098 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As you can see from the map above, reaching the shrine does take a good amount of climbing or, if your stamina is low, walking around the hills.