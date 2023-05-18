How to unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Who can fix the terminal?
Unlocking the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower will add the lands surrounding Lake Hylia to your map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Though, like many of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower is experiencing technical difficulties. So, if you want to activate this tower, you need to find someone who can fix it.
Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location if you haven’t visited it yet.
Popla Foothills Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Popla Foothills Skyview Tower can be found east of Lake Hylia within the hills before the Dueling Peaks. Its coordinates are 0602, -2119, 0098 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
As you can see from the map above, reaching the shrine does take a good amount of climbing or, if your stamina is low, walking around the hills.
How to unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
When you arrive at the Popla Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll discover that the terminal inside the tower isn’t working. Since Link doesn’t have any Computer Science qualifications, you need to find someone who can fix it for you.
First, you need to jump into the well near the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and either blow up or destroy the rocks you find down here.
This will reveal Elmerson, the person who is meant to be fixing the Skyview Tower, trapped in a jail cell. He’ll explain that he got trapped trying to find the treasure inside the well and will fix the tower if you free him.
To do so, you need to leave the well - thank you Ascend - and head to the cliff on the other side of the tower. At the edge of this cliff, you will see a collection of ruined buildings.
Glide down to these buildings and you’ll find the entrance to the Popla Foothills Excavation Site cave.
Enter this cave and you'll find yourself on the other side of the jail Elmerson has got himself caught in. Now all you have to do is stand on the button in the middle of the floor to release him. He will give you 50 Rupees for your troubles.
Before you Ascend out of the cave, we recommend using Ultrahand to move the chest onto the button. This means you can freely travel through the cave whenever you need to.
Finally, head back to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and you’ll talk to Elmerson who will fix the terminal. Now you can finally activate this Skyview Tower and add this region to your map of Hyrule!
