If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to upgrade armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Enhance the defensive capabilities of your armor!

Hirun Cryer avatar
Guide by Hirun Cryer Contributor
Published on

Knowing how to upgrade armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will help raise Link’s defence and, in doing so, keep him alive during difficult battles.

Before you can start upgrading armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, however, you first need to visit the Great Fairies and ensure they’re ready to help you. If not, you’ll have a lot of low level armor.

Below we’ll explain how to upgrade your armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so you can take on stronger foes.

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s quest, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Watch on YouTube
22 Tears Of The Kingdom Beginners' Tips

How to upgrade armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Once you’ve unlocked any of these Great Fairies, you can go about getting your armor upgraded. Not every piece of gear can actually be upgraded though - for example the starter clothing that you got in Great Sky Island can’t be enhanced.

Simply approach a Great Fairy and initiate the conversation for them to enhance your gear. So long as you’ve got the required materials (which are always monster-related items), you’ll be able to upgrade your armor permanently, which gives any item stat boosts.

Keep in mind that you’ll be capped out at the level to which you can upgrade your gear depending on how many Great Fairies you’ve unlocked. So if you’ve unlocked two of the four, you can upgrade your gear a maximum of two times, whereas all four levels are open when you’ve completed all the steps above.

Have fun upgrading your armor!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Fantasy, Nintendo and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Hirun Cryer avatar

Hirun Cryer

Contributor

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch