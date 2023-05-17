Knowing how to upgrade armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will help raise Link’s defence and, in doing so, keep him alive during difficult battles.

Before you can start upgrading armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, however, you first need to visit the Great Fairies and ensure they’re ready to help you. If not, you’ll have a lot of low level armor.

Below we’ll explain how to upgrade your armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so you can take on stronger foes.

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears Of The Kingdom Beginners' Tips