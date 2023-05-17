How to upgrade armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Knowing how to upgrade armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will help raise Link’s defence and, in doing so, keep him alive during difficult battles.
Before you can start upgrading armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, however, you first need to visit the Great Fairies and ensure they’re ready to help you. If not, you’ll have a lot of low level armor.
Below we’ll explain how to upgrade your armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so you can take on stronger foes.
How to upgrade armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Once you’ve unlocked any of these Great Fairies, you can go about getting your armor upgraded. Not every piece of gear can actually be upgraded though - for example the starter clothing that you got in Great Sky Island can’t be enhanced.
Simply approach a Great Fairy and initiate the conversation for them to enhance your gear. So long as you’ve got the required materials (which are always monster-related items), you’ll be able to upgrade your armor permanently, which gives any item stat boosts.
Keep in mind that you’ll be capped out at the level to which you can upgrade your gear depending on how many Great Fairies you’ve unlocked. So if you’ve unlocked two of the four, you can upgrade your gear a maximum of two times, whereas all four levels are open when you’ve completed all the steps above.
