The Royal Guard Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes in three pieces: Royal Guard Uniform, Royal Guard Boots, and the Royal Guard Cap.

When you combine all three pieces after upgrading them, you'll get a special set bonus, and you also might want to get all of the individual pieces to collect all armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

To help you in your search, we've detailed how to get the Royal Guard Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. below.

On this page:

Royal Guard Armor explained

When upgraded, the Royal Guard Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gives the 'Charge Atk. Stamina Up' set bonus, which means that Link's stamina consumed by charged attacks is decreased when he equips all three pieces of the set.

The armor can be upgraded at a Great Fairy Fountain up to four times. Each time you upgrade a piece of Royal Guard Armor, it will increase its defense stat and make the piece or pieces stronger.

Here's a list of all upgrades for the Royal Guard Armor set and what materials you need:

Armor Piece Upgrade One Upgrade Two Upgrade Three Upgrade Four Royal Guard Uniform 3 Bokoblin Guts

3 Boss Bokoblin Horn

10 Rupees 3 Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn

3 Boss Bokoblin Guts

50 Rupees 3 Black Boss Bokoblin Horn

3 Hinox Guts

200 Rupees 3 Silver Boss Bokoblin Horn

3 Molduga Guts

3 Gleeok Guts

500 Rupees Royal Guard Boots 3 Bokoblin Guts

3 Boss Bokoblin Horn

10 Rupees 3 Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn

3 Boss Bokoblin Guts

50 Rupees 3 Black Boss Bokoblin Horn

3 Hinox Guts

200 Rupees 3 Silver Boss Bokoblin Horn

3 Molduga Guts

3 Gleeok Guts

500 Rupees Royal Guard Cap 3 Bokoblin Guts

3 Boss Bokoblin Horn

10 Rupees 3 Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn

3 Boss Bokoblin Guts

50 Rupees 3 Black Boss Bokoblin Horn

3 Hinox Guts

200 Rupees 3 Silver Boss Bokoblin Horn

3 Molduga Guts

3 Gleeok Guts

500 Rupees

You need Gleeok Guts for the last Royal Guard Armor upgrades.

How to get Royal Guard Uniform in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are two ways to get the Royal Guard Uniform in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Buy from Cece's shop

Open a chest in the Guards' Chamber of Hyrule Castle

Cece's shop

The Royal Guard Uniform costs 2,200 Rupees in Cece's main shop in Hateno Village, but you need to complete the lengthy 'Mayoral Election' Side Adventure first before it becomes available for purchase.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

As it's pretty pricey, and you have to complete a lot of side quests before it becomes available in Cece's shop, you might want to just find the chest containing the Royal Guard Uniform instead.

Hyrule Castle

The Royal Guard Uniform is found for free in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the Guards' Chamber in Hyrule Castle. This is on the west side of the castle, between the the West Passage and First Gatehouse.

The exact coordinates for the chest containing the Royal Guard Uniform are (-0409, 0853, 0075.)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

There are multiple ways you can get access to Hyrule Castle, but the most straightforward ways we found to get to the Guards' Chamber is by either fast travelling to the Serutabomac Shrine, launching yourself from the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and gliding over if you have enough stamina, or by heading north from Lookout Landing towards Hyrule Castle.

If using the last method, after you reach Hyrule Castle, go through the main gates and look up (-0254, 0665, 0047). You'll be able to see a ledge with what looks like stone windows carved above it. You can see this area in the image below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Climb up and enter via the balcony to get to the Observation Room in Hyrule Castle. All you have to do now is head down and west through the castle, towards the entrance to the Guards' Chamber past the dungeon-like corridors.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

The chest containing the Royal Guard Uniform is on a ledge directly opposite the staircase in the Guards' Chamber.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

However, it's surrounded by Gloom, so to get to it you need to climb the wall by the broken staircase, then fuse the two wooden boards together to make a bridge across to the chest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

An alternate way to get to the Guards' Chamber is by travelling to the end of the Royal Hidden Passage then climb / Ascend your way into Hyrule Castle. This passage also contains possible diamond locations and all pieces of the Soldier's Armor set, so you'll definitely want to travel this way if you want to collect all armor sets.

We've got more details on how to find this huge tunnel system in our dedicated Royal Hidden Passage guide, but in short, you'll want to go to the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing (-0236, 0157, 0004). Then, complete the 'Who Goes There?' side quest picked up from Jerrin, the woman constantly brushing the floor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

How to get Royal Guard Boots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Royal Guard Boots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are found in the King's Study in the Library of Hyrule Castle. The entrance to the Library is directly underneath the Serutabomac Shrine on the northeastern side of Hyrule Castle.

The exact coordinates for the chest containing the Royal Guard Boots are (-0174, 1122, 0214).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

We recommend finding Serutabomac Shrine first, as it's a great landmark to lookout for when searching for the Library. Serutabomac Shrine's exact coordinates are (-0180, 1170, 0280).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

From the Shrine, jump down to the northern edge and head through the stone entrance and down the stairs. Then, jump off the balcony when you enter the Library, turn around, and use Ultrahand on the bookcase to move it out of the way, revealing the King's Study.

Open the chest in front of the shield to nab yourself the Royal Guard Boots.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

How to get Royal Guard Cap in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Royal Guard Cap in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is found in in Zelda's Room in Hyrule Castle. This is just west of the Sanctum area right in the middle of the castle.

The exact coordinates for the chest containing the Royal Guard Cap are (-0331, 1005, 0300.)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

The easiest way we found to get to Zelda's Room was by going to the back of the other side of the Library, where the Royal Guard Boots are located, then using Ascend to make your way as close to the Sanctum as possible. Then you can jump and climb your way the last little bit to the Sanctum's entrance (-0250, 0956, 0334).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

After entering the Sanctum, take an immediate left and go out of the window. You'll see a tower across the way on your right - this is Zelda's Study. You can go here first for some good gear and then cross the walkway outside to get to the chest in Zelda's Room - but be careful! The walkway crumbles after stepping on it for the first time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

