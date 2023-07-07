Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mayoral Election walkthrough

The Mayoral Election is a side quest made up of several smaller quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. All is not well in Hateno Village, the current Mayor Reede and popular designer Cece have clashed heads which has resulted in them both battling it out to be elected Hateno's Mayor (or in Reede's case, to stay as Mayor).

Everything involved in this quest line in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom requires you to stay in Hateno Village. This can be a welcome break from all the Moblins, Horriblins, Lizalfos and general chaos going on elsewhere in Hyrule. On the other hand, Link is going to get roped into spying on people, gaining their secrets, and bribing potential supporters.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Mayoral Election quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

How to start the Mayoral Election quests in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To start the Mayoral Election quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to go to Hateno Village. Hateno Village is south of Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, north east of Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, and it's between Mount Lanayru and East Necluda.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for Hateno Village are (3366, -2147, 0119).

Once you're in Hateno Village, you need to start and complete the Team Cece or Team Reede quest. This quest is the beginning of the Mayoral Election quest line in Hateno Village.

How to complete the Mayoral Election quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To complete the Mayoral Election quest, you need to complete several smaller quests that revolve around the candidates, Reede and Cece before the election can happen. They can be done in any order, but you must do the Team Cece or Team Reede quest first.

Here's a list of the Mayoral Election quests that you need to complete:

Now, we did Cece's Secret last and to trigger the election we had to speak to Sophie outside Cece's shop.

When the election begins, simply watch the event unfold and eventually you will need to speak to Cece again. When you've spoken to her, go and find her standing by her hat in her shop.

Speak to Cece one final time to gain the ever so stylish 'Cece's Hat' for everything you've done for Hateno.

After you gain the hat and finish this quest, Cece's shop will stock some armor for you to buy. When we went there, she had:

Hylian Trousers - 120 Rupees

- 120 Rupees Hylian Hood - 70 Rupees

- 70 Rupees Royal Guard Uniform - 2,200 Rupees

- 2,200 Rupees Hylian Tunic - 130 Rupees

However, if you're after something a bit special, speak to Cece to learn that she has a private collection of rare pieces from across Hyrule. To see them, speak to her and select the 'Show Me' conversational option when it appears.

You will then be able to see all the other pieces of armor she has in stock. When we visited her, she had the following:

Armor Piece Price Yiga Tights 4,000 Rupees Yiga Armor 4,000 Rupees Yiga Mask 4,000 Rupees Frostbite Shirt 4,000 Rupees Ember Headress 4,000 Rupees Rubber Tights 4,000 Rupees Rubber Armor 4,000 Rupees Rubber Helm 4,000 Rupees Climber's Bandana 800 Rupees Archaic Warm Greaves 80 Rupees Archaic Legwear 50 Rupees Archaic Tunic 50 Rupees

However, her prices are quite steep for sets that you can find while simply exploring Hyrule.

That's it, that's the end of the Mayoral Election quest in Hateno Village!