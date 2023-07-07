How to complete A New Signature Food side quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

A New Signature Food is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that's a part of the Mayoral Election quests. Reede wants to bring a new taste to Hateno Village based on a flavour he remembers from a long time ago, only he has no idea what it is. This quest also relies on you completing another smaller quest within it, so it can be a bit confusing at first.

This is a rather relaxed Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom side quest as there are no enemies to fight, mountains to climb, horses to tame - it's simply a matter of figuring out a mystery ingredient.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the A New Signature Food quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start the A New Signature Food quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To start the A New Signature Food quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to find Hateno Village. This is is south of Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, north east of Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, and it's between Mount Lanayru and East Necluda.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for Hateno Village are (3366, -2147, 0119).

When you're in the village, you need to have started and completed the Team Cece or Team Reede quest first. Once you've completed this, you need to find Reede in his house just west of Hateno Inn. Reede's house is easy to distinguish from the others as it's rather large, and its coordinates are (3432, -2086, 0131).

Head inside the house and speak to Reede to find out he has a plan to bring a new taste to the village based on something his grandfather made. The only problem is, Reede cannot remember what it is, but don't worry - we know!

The signature food he is thinking of is Hateno Cheese, but you need to complete the A Letter to Koyin side quest to get this.

How to complete A New Signature Food quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After completing the A Letter to Koyin quest, head back to Reede who will still be in his house by the Inn.

Speak to him and when the option appears, give him the piece of Hateno Cheese that Koyin just gave to you. In return, an elated Reede will give you 100 Rupees!

That's it for this quest.