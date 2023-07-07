Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to complete A New Signature Food side quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

How to find Hateno's new signature dish.

zelda totk link speaking to reede in reede house
Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

A New Signature Food is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that's a part of the Mayoral Election quests. Reede wants to bring a new taste to Hateno Village based on a flavour he remembers from a long time ago, only he has no idea what it is. This quest also relies on you completing another smaller quest within it, so it can be a bit confusing at first.

This is a rather relaxed Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom side quest as there are no enemies to fight, mountains to climb, horses to tame - it's simply a matter of figuring out a mystery ingredient.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the A New Signature Food quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

10 Things We Wish We Knew Before Starting The Legend of Zelda Tears of the KingdomWatch on YouTube

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to start the A New Signature Food quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To start the A New Signature Food quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to find Hateno Village. This is is south of Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, north east of Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, and it's between Mount Lanayru and East Necluda.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for Hateno Village are (3366, -2147, 0119).

zelda totk hateno village map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When you're in the village, you need to have started and completed the Team Cece or Team Reede quest first. Once you've completed this, you need to find Reede in his house just west of Hateno Inn. Reede's house is easy to distinguish from the others as it's rather large, and its coordinates are (3432, -2086, 0131).

zelda totk reede's house in hateno village
Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo
zelda totk hateno village reede house map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Head inside the house and speak to Reede to find out he has a plan to bring a new taste to the village based on something his grandfather made. The only problem is, Reede cannot remember what it is, but don't worry - we know!

The signature food he is thinking of is Hateno Cheese, but you need to complete the A Letter to Koyin side quest to get this.

How to complete A New Signature Food quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After completing the A Letter to Koyin quest, head back to Reede who will still be in his house by the Inn.

Speak to him and when the option appears, give him the piece of Hateno Cheese that Koyin just gave to you. In return, an elated Reede will give you 100 Rupees!

zelda totk hateno cheese
Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

That's it for this quest. If you want a change of pace, check out our guides that show you how to get the Zora Armor or the Phantom Armor. Alternatively, you can always learn how to get a Golden Horse if you fancy it.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch