How to unlock Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Unlocking the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower will add part of the southern coast of Hyrule Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

While the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower isn’t experiencing any technical difficulties like some of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will find that nature has decided to make accessing this tower difficult for you.

Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location if you haven’t visited it yet.

Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower is located within the East Necluda hills, north-west of the Sifumim shrine, and is surrounded by the rib cage of a long dead beast. Its coordinates are 2419, -2762, 0222 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As you can see in the map above, reaching this Skyview Tower does involve a good amount of building. You can, however, cut out some of this distance by using the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower to shoot yourself in the sky and glide over some of the hill. We also recommend reaching this area by heading south from either Hateno Village or the West Necluda region, because this will help you avoid the rainy weather common in the southern regions of Hyrule.