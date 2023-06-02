How to unlock Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
How to destroy the thorns explained.
Unlocking the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower will add part of the southern coast of Hyrule Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
While the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower isn’t experiencing any technical difficulties like some of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will find that nature has decided to make accessing this tower difficult for you.
Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location if you haven’t visited it yet.
Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower is located within the East Necluda hills, north-west of the Sifumim shrine, and is surrounded by the rib cage of a long dead beast. Its coordinates are 2419, -2762, 0222 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
As you can see in the map above, reaching this Skyview Tower does involve a good amount of building. You can, however, cut out some of this distance by using the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower to shoot yourself in the sky and glide over some of the hill.
We also recommend reaching this area by heading south from either Hateno Village or the West Necluda region, because this will help you avoid the rainy weather common in the southern regions of Hyrule.
How to unlock Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Upon arriving at the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll discover that it’s surrounded by thorns. To unlock the Skyview Tower, you first need to use Ascend to access the roof of one of the nearby buildings and, from there, you’ll be able to jump across the first set of thorns.
Now you need to use Ultrahand to connect together three panels of wood from the nearby construction material in a horizontal shape. When your creation is ready, place it over the thorns sitting in front of the entrance to the tower. You can easily balance the panels on the scaffolding surrounding the tower.
With the panels now protecting the thorns from the rain, you can now set them on fire! You can either use a weapon which shoots flames, an arrow fused with an item like a Fire Fruit or set a fire using wood and piece of flint. Once the thorns are destroyed, it’s time to activate the Skytower.
