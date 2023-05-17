The Zora Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a very helpful set for any time you want to take Link swimming.

It might not provide the highest level of defence in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it will raise Link’s swimming speed, and the helm will also allow him to make a spin attack while in the water.

In this Zora Armor location guide, we’ve detailed where you can get all three parts of the Zora Armor set: the chestpiece, the Zora helm, and the Zora Greaves, as well as any requirements you’ll need in order to be able to obtain them.

How to get the Zora Armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Zora Armor (i.e. the chestpiece for this armor set) is the first one you’ll want to obtain in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This armor allows Link to quickly swim up waterfalls, making it invaluable for continuing to explore Zora’s Domain. It is also one you can easily find without completing the main questline in this area.

To begin, make sure you’ve started the Sidon of the Zora quest. Talk to Yona at the infirmary, which is up one level and back from the statue of Link and Sidon that will be unveiled in the early cutscene for this questline.

Yona will offer you the armor, but will tell you that she needs an ancient arowana fish to complete the repairs she’s been working on.

She will point you towards the blacksmith Dento as someone who may know where to find an ancient arowana. He can be found just to the east of the general store, and will direct you to the top of Ploymus Mountain. There are other places to find an ancient arowana, but you’ll be needing to scale this mountain for the Sidon of the Zora main quest, so you might as well start now.

An easy way to reach the top is to use the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower and glide towards the giant, wide waterfall. From there, continue up the hill until you reach Mipha’s Court, where you’ll find Sidon if you’re at that point in the main quest.

Keep going past where Sidon is up the stairs to reach a statue of Mipha. There should be two ancient arowaks in the pool here. Use X to dash to get close enough, then grab them with A.

An alternative is to go back to the Great Sky Island. Fast travel to the Nachoya Shrine, use Ascend, and then jump off to the island to the east, where the mining cave exits. There are ancient arowana in the lake here, as well as a chest containing a large Zonai charge.

Here’s where that is on the map. The coordinates are 0513, -1614, 1790.

Once you have an ancient arowana, return to Yona at the Zora’s Domain infirmary to get the Zora Armor. While wearing it, you’ll be able to ascend waterfalls with ease. It also raises your swimming speed, like all the pieces in this armor set.

How to get the Zora Helm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can technically get the Zora Helm any time, but the actual quest related to it, The Never-Ending Lecture, won’t be available until after you have completed the Sidon of the Zora main quest.

If you want to go about it the traditional way, after completing that quest, speak to the Zoras Khira and Chroma towards the left of the throne room. They will tell you that they were supposed to give Link the Zora Helm, but that it’s 'within a sky fish' and they don’t know what this means.

If you’ve completed the Sidon of the Zora main quest you likely will understand, as it’s referring to the Floating Scales Island, which is necessary to visit to beat that quest.

But even if you haven’t completed that quest, you can look for a fish-shaped sky island on your map. You will already need the Zora Armor in order to access this island - look above for instructions on how to find that.

The island can be reached from Mipha’s Court by zooming up the waterfall falling from the sky island to the east here.

Once you reach land, run down towards the tail of the fish-shaped island and then turn around so you’re facing towards the head. Look down on the right hand side to see an opening in the side of the fish island. Glide down to it using the paraglider.

Open the chest found here to receive the Zora Helm. This has three armour points, but it will also raise Link’s swimming speed and allow him to spin attack in the water.

How to get the Zora Greaves in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To get the Zora Greaves you will first need to complete the Sidon of the Zora main quest.

After the cutscene with Sidon at the end of this quest, head out of the throne room and back into the main area of the Zora Kingdom to find Yona. Speaking to her will begin the quest A Token of Friendship, and she will tell you that she wants to give you the Zora Greaves but that she wasn’t able to find them.

She’ll say that they’re somewhere within the Ancient Zora Waterworks. Luckily, unlike Yona, you have this guide to tell you exactly where!

Head to the Waterworks, which you will have visited during the Sidon of the Zora main questline. They’re in the East Reservoir Lake, down that giant whirlpool in the middle.

Continue forwards once you reach the Ancient Zora Waterworks, going around the large pillar in this first room to find a large hole you can drop down.

In this next room you’ll find a Stone Talus which you can either fight or avoid. If you choose to fight it, aim for the luminous outcropping on its back to deal damage. If you’d rather avoid it, you can skirt around the right side of this room. If you hug the wall, you won’t wake it up.

After it’s defeated, or you’ve avoided it, go through the large waterfall on the back wall of this room. You should be able to see a lantern behind the water. In there, you’ll find the chest containing the Zora Greaves.

The Zora Greaves have three points of armour and will raise Link’s swim speed.

The Zora Greaves have three points of armour and will raise Link's swim speed.

Once you have these, congratulations! You've collected all three parts of the Zora Armor