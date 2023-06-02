How to unlock Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Unlocking the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower will add Zora’s Domain and the surrounding lands to your map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
While this tower isn’t experiencing any technical difficulties, like many of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can’t access it straight away due to a rather messy situation…
Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location.
Upland Zorana Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower is located atop the mountain range surrounding Zora’s Domain. To be specific you can find it on the range west of Zora’s Domain at the coordinates 2858, 0582, 0379 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Like all of the Skyview Towers, reaching the one for Upland Zorana involves a good amount of climbing. Thankfully there are spots where you can use Ascend to speed up the journey. If you completed the Water Temple and gained the Zora Armor, you can also swim up one of the waterfalls and make your way across the hilltops to reach this Skyview Tower.
How to unlock Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
When you arrive at the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find that the doorway has been blocked by sludge!
Thankfully, it can be easily removed by fusing a Splash Fruit to an arrow and shooting it. If you’d prefer to save your arrows, you can always throw the Splash Fruit or, if you completed the Water Temple, you can also use Sidon’s ability to remove the sludge.
If you need a Splash Fruit, you can collect some from the bush close to the Skyview Tower.
If you want to continue filling in the Hyrule map take a look at our Skyview Tower locations guide.