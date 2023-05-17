Starting the Sidon of the Zora main story quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will take you to the far side of the map, and there are a few things we recommend doing before you embark on this quest line.

Before starting this particular quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we highly recommend that you spend some time in Shrines and collect Lights of Blessing to upgrade your Stamina and Hearts. It is possible to complete this quest with the base levels of both these things, but it's a lot harder doing it this way.

Don't worry too much about weapons for now as you'll pick a lot up on the way. So, without further ado, we're going to show you how to start the Sidon of the Zora quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sidon of the Zora quest starting location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To start the Sidon of the Zora quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to head to the Regional Phenomena that is furthest east on your map. We've marked its location below:

It's important to remember that you need to have completed the quest where you find Captain Hoz, and have spoken to Purah at Lookout Landing to get the Regional Phenomena to appear on your map before heading out.

We also strongly recommend getting the Paraglider too before heading to this quest, there's a lot of air travel involved.

Once you are ready, head to the location of the Regional Phenomena and you will find yourself in Zora's Domain! The Mogawak Shrine is here too and it's worth visiting to get a Fast Travel point unlocked. It will come in handy.

Once you get to Zora's Domain, head across the main bridge and you should see three Zora having a conversation by a statue covered in Sludge. You now need to clear this Statue.

How to complete the Sludge-Covered Statue quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To complete the Sludge-Covered Statue quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to use water to rinse the Sludge off of the statue.

Now, in and around Lanayru, are a lot of Splash Fruit trees. You can also buy some of these from the General Store to the right of the statue in Zora's Domain if you need some. These fruits explode on impact and release water. We also found a few by the Upland Zorana Skytower if you get stuck.

Now, all you have to do to rinse the Sludge of is aim at the statue with a Bow and press the upward directional button to attach a Splash Fruit to your arrow. Once attached, fire it at the statue to rinse off the Sludge.

You can also use Fuse to attach a Splash Fruit to the top of a melee weapon, but the arrows are an easier and faster approach.

Once the Sludge has been removed from the statue, go and speak to the Green Zora in the trio of Zora's by the statue. They will then reveal their name to be Yona, where you can find Prince Sidon, and you will also complete this small portion of the quest.

At this point, the Sidon of the Zora quest will unlock and begin.

Where to find Prince Sidon in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To find Prince Sidon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to head to Mipha Court at the peak of Ploymus Mountain.

Getting there can be a bit of an ordeal, but the route we took was relatively pain free and you can do it even if Link has the base level of hearts and stamina. We started at Upland Zorana Skyview Tower and followed the route marked on the map below:

Once you start to get closer to Mipha Court, you'll begin to see Zora torches lining the path.

When you get up to Mipha Court, you can find Prince Sidon in the middle of the fountain. Go and speak with him to find out what you need to do next, and to unlock the next segment of the Sidon of the Zora quest.

While you are in Mipha Court, we strongly advise that you do the Ihen-a Shrine that can be found on the right-hand side of where you find Sidon. This will unlock a Fast Travel point that you will use constantly throughout these quests.

