Where to find Hoz in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
How to find Captain Hoz at Hyrule Castle.
Finding Captain Hoz is your first task in the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
You'll unlock the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest automatically after you've completed To The Kingdom of Hyrule. While you can't fully complete thsi quest straight away, we do recommend playing through this opening act to unlock features, like the Paraglider, before you start exploring Hyrule.
So look below to learn where to find Hoz and, if you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
Hey! Listen! While we’ve done our best to avoid spoiling the game’s story, this guide does contain small spoilers.
Where to find Hoz in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Your first task in the Crisis at Hyrule Castle main quest of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to meet up with the Hoz, the captain who is leading the search party of Princess Zelda. He’s currently at Hyrule Castle, so leave Lookout Landing and head through the ruins of Hyrule Castle Town until you reach the gates to the castle itself.
Along the way, you’ll be able to collect some more weapons and, if you choose, complete the Kyononis Shrine challenge.
At the castle gates, you’ll quickly realise that the gates are far too big for you to open. Instead, you’ll have to jump over the side of the walkway by the gates and walk around them.
Once you’re on the other side, you can talk to Raseno to learn that Hoz is at the first gatehouse for the castle. To find this gatehouse you simply need to follow the path until you reach the building.
Tears of the Kingdom has finally arrived and our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough will help guide your quest. Your adventure begins on the Great Sky Island where you'll have to complete the Ukouh Shrine, Gutanbac Shrine, In-Isa Shrine and Nachoyah Shrine for Link's new abilities. This will let you complete the To The Kingdom of Hyrule main quest, find Captain Hoz and get the Paraglider. During your journey, you will want to complete the Jiosin Shrine, Susuyai Shrine, Ishodag Shrine, Kiuyoyou Shrine, Oromuwak Shrine and Sinakawak Shrine. We also have guides on how to get to the sky, how to get the Archaic Tunic, how to beat the Flux Construct I, Amiibo unlocks and how to tame horses.
When you reach the gatehouse, head inside and then climb one of the walls to reach its first balcony. From there, you need to continue climbing the outside walls until you reach the next level of the gatehouse where you’ll find Hoz.
Talk to Hoz and sit back to enjoy the next cutscene.
Now it's time to return to Lookout Landing where you'll get the Paraglider! If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure across Hyrule, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.