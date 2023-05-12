Where to find Hoz in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Finding Captain Hoz is your first task in the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You'll unlock the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest automatically after you've completed To The Kingdom of Hyrule. While you can't fully complete thsi quest straight away, we do recommend playing through this opening act to unlock features, like the Paraglider, before you start exploring Hyrule.

So look below to learn where to find Hoz and, if you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Hey! Listen! While we’ve done our best to avoid spoiling the game’s story, this guide does contain small spoilers.