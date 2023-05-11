Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - To The Kingdom of Hyrule quest explained

To The Kingdom of Hyrule is the main quest you’ll unlock after completing the opening events of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the Great Sky Island.

As the quest’s title suggests, it sees you take your first steps on Hyrule ground in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This involves visiting a new location called Lookout Landing and meeting up with Purah.

It’s a good idea to complete this quest before you properly start exploring Hyrule as it will unlock another main quest, Crisis at Hyrule Castle.

Hey! Listen! We’ve tried our best to avoid spoiling the game’s story, but still be wary of spoilers below.

