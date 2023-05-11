Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - To The Kingdom of Hyrule quest explained
Your first steps on Hyrule soil in Tears of the Kingdom.
To The Kingdom of Hyrule is the main quest you’ll unlock after completing the opening events of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the Great Sky Island.
As the quest’s title suggests, it sees you take your first steps on Hyrule ground in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This involves visiting a new location called Lookout Landing and meeting up with Purah.
It’s a good idea to complete this quest before you properly start exploring Hyrule as it will unlock another main quest, Crisis at Hyrule Castle.
Hey! Listen! We’ve tried our best to avoid spoiling the game’s story, but still be wary of spoilers below.
If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
To The Kingdom of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom explained
While you’re now free to explore Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we highly recommend completing both the To The Kingdom of Hyrule and the opening of Crisis at Hyrule Castle main quests first. This is because completing these quests is required for unlocking a number of important features and, without them, you won’t be able to properly explore Hyrule.
Your first port of call is Lookout Landing, which sits on the edge of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins. To reach Lookout Landing, you need to head towards Hyrule Castle. The castle isn’t easy to miss due to it floating and being surrounded by red smoke.
Along the way, you’ll encounter Bokoblins you can defeat for materials and weapons. There will also be piles of building supplies, which you can use to build a vehicle if you’d prefer a faster mode of transportation.
Upon reaching Lookout Landing, you’ll run into Robbie who will tell you to go talk to Purah. She can be found on the second floor of the building with the telescope pointing at Hyrule Castle. Talk to Josha once you’re there and Purah will come out to meet you.
After talking to Purah, To The Kingdom of Hyrule will be completed and the Crisis at Hyrule Castle main quest will automatically start. As mentioned above, we also recommend completing the opening of Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest before properly exploring Hyrule as it will unlock some important features, such as the Paraglider.
