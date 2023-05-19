How to get Golden Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Princess Zelda's golden horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been spooked, causing it to run from the people taking care of it and has left them worried sick. Fortunately, Link is on hand to help track down the missing horse and bring it safely back home.

However, saving this horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn't as simple as it sounds. You'll need to visit the Clover Gazette first and then you'll need to find Snowfield Stables too. Don't worry though, we're going to take you through all of this and help you tame the fiesty creature.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Princess Zelda's golden horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, plus how to start the Potential Princess Sightings quest and the rewards for finding the horse too.

How to start the Potential Princess Sightings quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To start the Potential Princess Sightings quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to head to the Lucky Clover Gazette in the northern tip of Tabantha Frontier. This is north west of Hyrule Ridge.

If you haven't done so already, we highly recommend completing the Oromuwak Shrine that is east of the Gazette so that you have a fast travel location nearby.

We also highly recommend having at least one and a half wheels of stamina for Link, though a bigger stamina wheel will make this task much easier. If you haven't upgraded Link's stamina yet, we suggest taking some time to visit some Shrines to do so.

When you get to the Gazette building, head inside and speak with the Editor-in-Chief Traysi. Then, she will employ you as part of the Gazette and the Potential Princess Sightings quest will begin.

How to find Princess Zelda's Golden Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To find Zelda's golden horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to head north west of Central Hyrule to find Snowfield Stables. The stables are east of Hebra Mountains, north east of Tabantha Frontier and Rito Village.

You can find the exact location of Snowfield Stables on the map below:

Once here, face the entrance of the stables and then look to the right of it. You should see some horses happily eating hay, and Penn will be talking to Harlow in front of them. Walk up to Penn and interact with them to begin to follow the conversation.

You'll find out that Zelda's horse got spooked and ran off to the north. Now, before you start heading this way, we recommend stocking up on a few cold resistance meals, stamina boosting meals, and elixirs at the stable cooking pot.

Princess Zelda's golden horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is in the middle of North Tabantha Snowfield. This is north of Snowfield Stables and east of Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. We've marked the rough location of the horse on the map below:

However, be careful when you start to venture this way as there is a Frost Gleeok prowling the skies. You can easily sneak around this creature and avoid the fight altogether if you want to get the horse, which is precisely what we did.

Once you get close to the area on your map, you should see the horse appear in the distance. When we found it, it was hanging around some ruins with a few other horses, but luckily the fact it's gold means it really stands out in the snowy environment.

As you would do when trying to tame a normal horse, sneak up behind Zelda's horse without being detected (stealth boosting elixirs come in useful here). Then, mount the horse and try to soothe it. This is the hard part as it requires an awful lot of stamina.

We had just over one and a half wheels of stamina, and we had to refill it fully twice with several meals while trying to tame Zelda's horse. Eventually, you will suceed in taming them and all you need to do is ride them back to Snowfield Stables. While on the horse, speak with Harlow and Penn once more to wrap this quest up.

Rewards for catching Princess Zelda's Golden horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Of course there are a few rewards for you putting the time and effort into finding Zelda's golden horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. After you safely return the horse to Harlow at Snowfield Stables, you can look foward to getting the following rewards:

Royal Bridle

Royal Saddle

Energizing Elixir

Purple Rupee (50 Rupees)

Zelda's golden horse

That's right! You get to keep Zelda's horse, so make sure to register it at Snowfield Stable as soon as possible.

That's right! You get to keep Zelda's horse, so make sure to register it at Snowfield Stable as soon as possible.

That's one more horse for your collection! We hope you enjoy the rest of your adventure with Link in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.