Hateno Cheese is one of the many food items you can get in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can combine it with other ingredients to make complex and delicious dishes or you can simply consume it on its own for that on-the-go heart boost.

However, getting Hateno Cheese in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn't as easy as wandering into Hateno Village and heading to a shop. You first need to complete the A Letter to Koyin side quest, which involves you building a boat to retrieve a message in a bottle.

Withotu further ado, we're going to show you how to get Hateno Cheese in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

How to get Hateno Cheese in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After you've completed the A Letter to Koyin side quest, you can get Hateno Cheese in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Once you've completed the quest mentioned above, you can get Hateno Cheese from a couple of places across Hyrule.

Hateno Cheese Shop

This will open up in the house in Hateno Pasture after completing the A Letter to Koyin quest. You can buy Hateno Cheese here for 20 Rupees each, or you can trade one bottle of milk for one piece of cheese. It's not a bad deal.

Hateno General Store

The Hateno General Store at (3361, -2175, 0120) in Hateno Village will also stock Hateno Cheese. Here, it will cost you 20 Rupees a piece.

Lookout Landing

The stall in Lookout Landing at (-0208, 0075, 0019) will stock Hateno Cheese and charge you 20 Rupees for a single piece.

How to start the A Letter to Koyin quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To start the A Letter to Koyin side quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you need to make your way to Hateno Pasture to the east of the village. You can find Hateno Pasture at (3620, -2081, 0177.)

In Hateno Pasture, head to the dock on the edge of Lake Sumac at (3632, -2047, 0175) and speak to Koyin who is standing here, looking out at the lake.

Speak to Koyin to learn that a letter from her late Grandpa is stuck in a glass bottle in the middle of the lake, but she can't reach it. That's where you come in!

How to reach the note in the bottle for A Letter to Koyin in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Now, you may think that you can just swim to the bottle and grab it, we did too but that didn't work. So, it's time to become Captain Link and build a boat using the trees around the Lake!

To build a boat to get to Grandpa's note in the bottle, you'll need:

x3 Logs (we got these by chopping down trees around the lake)

x1 Zonai Fan (or anything you can use to propel the boat forward)

To make our boat, we used Ultrahand to attach all three logs together and then we stuck the Zonai Fan on the rear of the logs so that it would propel them forward.

Once you're happy with your boat construction, place it in the water facing the Bottle and hop on. Then, activate your boat and ride it over to the bottle. When you start getting close to the bottle, deactivate your boat and you should just gently drift next to it.

Once you're close enough, use Ultrahand to pick up the bottle and attach it to your boat, then ride the boat to land.

When you've hit land, pick the bottle up again and carry it over to Koyin on the dock. Place it next to her then speak to her to complete this first portion of the quest.

How to complete the A Letter to Koyin quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After you give Koyin the note, head to the house in Hateno Pasture at (3632, -2106, 0178.)

Then, head inside and speak to Koyin on the left. Follow the conversation and eventually she will give you a hunk of Hateno Cheese, but that's not all. She will then renovate part of the house to open a Cheese Shop that exclusively sells Hateno Cheese for 20 Rupees each, or you can trade a single bottle of milk for a piece of cheese.

Once the conversation ends, you will have completed the A Letter to Koyin side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and have Hateno Cheese, which is the secret ingredient for the A New Signature Food side quest that's part of the Mayoral Election quests in Hateno Village.

Hateno Cheese recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Hateno Cheese can be eaten on its own, but Link's culinary skills can be put to use to turn this simple ingredient into a plethora of delectable dishes.

Here are all of the Hateno Cheese recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

Recipe Name Ingredients Cheesy Curry Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice. Cheesy Risotto Hateno Cheese, Fish, Hylian Rice, Rock Salt, Goat Butter. Cheesy Meat Bowl Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, Raw Meat, Rock Salt. Prime Cheesy Meat Bowl Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, Raw Prime Meat, Rock Salt. Gourmet Cheesy Meat Bowl Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, Raw Gourmet Meat, Rock Salt. Melty Cheesy Bread Hateno Cheese, Tabantha Wheat, Rock Salt. Hylian Tomato Pizza Hateno Cheese, Rock Salt, Tabantha Wheat, Hylian Tomato. Cheesy Tomato Hateno Cheese, Hylian Tomato. Cheesy Baked Fish Hateno Cheese, Seafood. Cheesy Omelet Hateno Cheese, Rock Salt, Any Mushroom or Plant, Goat Butter, Bird Egg. Cheesecake Hateno Cheese, Tabantha Wheat, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter.

