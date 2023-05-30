All recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Cooking in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn't only a great pastime for Link - it's a crucial way to restore health and gain useful effects. Without knowing his way around a cooking pot, Link won't be able to save Zelda and Hyrule.

Luckily, this guide will explain every recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so you can fill out the entire cookbook. There are over 200 recipes, and they can also be adapted to give different effects or more heart recovery.

We'll also explain the best recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as well as what the different effects are that you can achieve through cooking.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to access the cookbook in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The first thing you'll need to know is how to access Link's cookbook. This is surprisingly unclear, as it can't be found in any of the ordinary menu sections in the game.

Instead, you'll need to go to the Food tab of the inventory. With any food item selected, press X to 'Check Recipe.' This will open the whole list, allowing you to scroll backwards and forwards to see anything you've previously cooked.

From here you can press Y to see the different ingredients you've used, if you've made the recipe more than once in different ways.

All ingredient status effects in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom listed

Recipes themselves don't have particular effects in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They'll restore a variable amount of hearts, but in order to get bonus effects like faster movement speed or extra stamina, you'll need to use specific ingredients.

Here's all the ingredient effects you can get in Tears of the Kingdom via cooking:

Effect Description Biting Raises attack power in cold weather Chilly Gives heat resistance Electro Gives electricity resistance Enduring Increases Stamina limit Energizing Instantly refills some of Link's Stamina Fireproof Prevents Link from taking fire-based damage Gloom Recovery Recovers (but doesn't fill) hearts lost to Gloom damage Gloom Resist Gives Gloom resistance Glow Makes Link glow Hasty Raises movement speed Hearty Increases maximum hearts Mighty Gives an attack power bonus Rapid Increases swim speed Scorching Raises attack power in hot weather Sneaky Increases Link's stealth Spicy Grants cold resistance Sticky Allows Link to climb wet surfaces Stormy Raises attack power in stormy weather Tough Raises Link's defense

All recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom listed

Here is every recipe available in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Don't forget that using different ingredients can give these recipes specific effects. You can also often add other ingredients to make them more effective and restore more hearts. The ingredients listed here are simply the most basic recipe available for that specific entry in the cookbook.

Firstly, here are the standard recipes:

Number Recipe Ingredients 1 Mushroom Skewer Any Mushroom 2 Meat and Mushroom Skewer Any Meat and any Mushroom 3 Fish and Mushroom Skewer Any Fish and any Mushroom 4 Meat Skewer Any Meat 5 Fish Skewer Any Fish 6 Seafood Skewer Any Seafood 7 Copious Meat Skewer 4+ different Meat types 8 Copious Seafood Skewers 4+ different Fish types 9 Steamed Fruit Any Fruit and any Plant 10 Steamed Tomatoes Hylian Tomato and any Plant 11 Steamed Mushrooms Any Mushroom and any Plant 12 Steamed Meat Any Meat and any Plant 13 Steamed Fish Any Fish and any Plant 14 Sautéed Peppers Spicy Pepper 15 Sautéed Nuts Any Nut 16 Fried Wild Greens Any Plant 17 Copious Fried Wild Greens 4+ different Plant types 18 Cooked Stambulb Stambulb 19 Buttered Stambulb Stambulb and Goat Butter 20 Copious Mushroom Skewer 4+ different Mushrooms 21 Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Meat and Goron Spice 22 Prime Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Prime Meat and Goron Spice 23 Gourmet Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Gourmet Meat and Goron Spice 24 Crab Stir-Fry Any Crab and Goron Spice 25 Meat and Seafood Fry Any Seafood and Raw Meat or Raw Bird Drumstick 26 Prime Meat and Seafood Fry Any Seafood and Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh 27 Gourmet Meat and Seafood Fry Any Seafood and Gourmet Meat or Raw Whole Bird 28 Salt-Grilled Greens Any Plant and Rock Salt 29 Salt-Grilled Mushrooms Any Mushroom and Rock Salt 30 Salt-Grilled Meat Rock Salt and Raw Meat or Raw Bird Drumstick 31 Salt-Grilled Prime Meat Rock Salt and Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh 32 Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat Rock Salt and Gourmet Meat or Raw Whole Bird 33 Salt-Grilled Fish Any Fish and Rock Salt 34 Salt-Grilled Crab Any Crab and Rock Salt 35 Herb Sauté Any Plant and Goron Spice 36 Fragrant Mushroom Sauté Any Mushroom and Goron Spice 37 Pepper Steak Any Meat and Spicy Pepper 38 Pepper Seafood Any Fish and Spicy Pepper 39 Fragrant Seafood Stew Any Fish, Oil Jar, and Stambulb 40 Deep-Fried Drumstick Raw Bird Drumstick and Oil Jar 41 Deep-Fried Thigh Raw Bird Thigh and Oil Jar 42 Deep-Fried Bird Roast Raw Whole Bird and Oil Jar 43 Seafood Meunière Any Seafood (other than Porgy or Salmon), Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter 44 Porgy Meunière Any Porgy, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter 45 Salmon Meunière Any Salmon, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter 46 Fruit and Mushroom Mix Any Fruit and any Mushroom 47 Simmered Fruit Any Fruit 48 Copious Simmered Fruit 4+ different Fruit types 49 Simmered Tomato Hylian Tomato 50 Fruity Tomato Stew Hylian Tomato, Fresh Milk, Rock Salt 51 Tomato Mushroom Stew Any Mushroom and Hylian Tomato 52 Tomato Seafood Soup Any Seafood and Hylian Tomato 53 Cream of Vegetable Soup Any Plant, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk 54 Veggie Cream Soup Any Vegetable, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk 55 Cream of Mushroom Soup Any Mushroom, any Plant, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk 56 Creamy Meat Soup Any Meat, any Plant, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk 57 Creamy Seafood Soup Any Seafood, any Plant, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk 58 Snail Chowder Any Snail, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat 59 Creamy Heart Soup Hearty Radish, Hydromelon, Voltfruit, and Fresh Milk 60 Glazed Veggies Any Plant and Couser Bee Honey 61 Glazed Mushrooms Any Mushroom and Courser Bee Honey 62 Glazed Meat Any Meat and Courser Bee Honey 63 Glazed Seafood Any Seafood and Courser Bee Honey 64 Curry Rice Hylian Rice and Goron Spice 65 Vegetable Curry Any Vegetable, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice 66 Meat Curry Raw Meat, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice 67 Prime Meat Curry Raw Prime Meat, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice 68 Gourmet Meat Curry Raw Gourmet Meat, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice 69 Poultry Curry Raw Bird Drumstick, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice 70 Prime Poultry Curry Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice 71 Gourmet Poultry Curry Raw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice 72 Seafood Curry Any Porgy, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice. (Other Seafood will result in Seafood Rice Balls.) 73 Cheesy Curry Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice 74 Carrot Stew Any Carrot, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, Tabantha Wheat 75 Tough Pumpkin Stew Fortified Pumpkin, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat 76 Meat Stew Raw Meat or Raw Bird Drumstick, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat 77 Prime Meat Stew Raw Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat 78 Gourmet Meat Stew Raw Gourmet Meat or Raw Whole Bird, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat 79 Meat-Stuffed Pumpkin Any Meat and any Pumpkin 80 Vegetable Risotto Any Vegetable, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt 81 Mushroom Risotto Any Mushroom, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt 82 Salmon Risotto Hearty Salmon, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt 83 Crab Risotto Any Crab, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt 84 Cheesy Risotto Any Fish, Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt. (The recipe description says Mushrooms can be used, but this results in Mushroom Risotto.) 85 Poultry Pilaf Raw Bird Drumstick, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Bird Egg 86 Prime Poultry Pilaf Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Bird Egg 87 Gourmet Poultry Pilaf Raw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Bird Egg 88 Seafood Paella Mighty Porgy, Iron Shell Crab, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter and Rock Salt 89 Curry Pilaf Hylian Rice, Goron Spice, and Goat Butter 90 Fried Egg and Rice Bird Egg, Hylian Rice 91 Crunchy Fried Rice Any Meat, Hylian Rice, Oil Jar, and Bird Egg 92 Seafood Fried Rice Any Porgy, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt. (Other Seafood will result in Seafood Rice Balls.) 93 Crab Omelet with Rice Any Crab, Bird Egg, Hylian Rice and Rock Salt 94 Meat and Rice Bowl Raw Meat, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt 95 Prime Meat and Rice Bowl Raw Prime Meat, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt 96 Gourmet Meat and Rice Bowl Raw Gourmet Meat, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt 97 Cheesy Meat Bowl Raw Meat, Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt 98 Prime Cheesy Meat Bowl Raw Prime Meat, Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt 99 Gourmet Cheesy Meat Bowl Raw Gourmet Meat, Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt 100 Veggie Rice Balls Any Plant and Hylian Rice 101 Mushroom Rice Balls Any Mushroom and Hylian Rice 102 Meaty Rice Balls Any Meat and Hylian Rice 103 Seafood Rice Balls Any Seafood and Hylian Rice 104 Veggie Porridge Any Plant, Hylian Rice, and Fresh Milk 105 Wheat Bread Tabantha Wheat and Rock Salt 106 Melty Cheesy Bread Tabantha Wheat, Rock Salt, and Hateno Cheese 107 Hylian Tomato Pizza Tabantha Wheat, Rock Salt, Hylian Tomato, and Hateno Cheese 108 Meat Pie Any Meat, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Tabantha Wheat 109 Fish Pie Any Seafood, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Tabantha Wheat 110 Cheesy Tomato Hylian Tomato and Hateno Cheese 111 Cheesy Baked Fish Any Seafood and Hateno Cheese 112 Omelet Bird Egg 113 Vegetable Omelet Any Plant, Bird Egg, Rock Salt, and Goat Butter 114 Mushroom Omelet Any Mushroom, Bird Egg, Rock Salt, and Goat Butter 115 Cheesy Omelet Any Mushroom or Plant, Bird Egg, Rock Salt, Hateno Cheese, and Goat Butter 116 Hot Buttered Apple Apple, Goat Butter 117 Honeyed Fruits Any Fruit (other than Apple), Courser Bee Honey 118 Honeyed Apple Apple, Courser Bee Honey 119 Honey Candy Courser Bee Honey 120 Fried Bananas Mighty Bananas, Tabantha Wheat, and Cane Sugar 121 Egg Pudding Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, Cane Sugar 122 Plain Crepe Tabantha Wheat, Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, Cane Sugar 123 Wildberry Crepe Tabantha Wheat, Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, Cane Sugar, and Wildberry 124 Honey Crepe Tabantha Wheat, Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, Cane Sugar, and Courser Bee Honey 125 Nut Cake Any Nut, Goat Butter, Cane Sugar, and Tabantha Wheat 126 Fruitcake Any Fruit, Apple or Wildberry, Cane Sugar, Tabantha Wheat 127 Carrot Cake Any Carrot, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, Tabantha Wheat 128 Pumpkin Pie Any Pumpkin, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 129 Cheesecake Hateno Cheese, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 130 Fruit Pie Any Fruit other than Apple or Banana, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 131 Apple Pie Apple, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 132 Egg Tart Bird Egg, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 133 Milk Fresh Milk 134 Noble Pursuit Palm Fruit, Hydromelon, Voltfruit, and Rock Salt 135 Monster Stew Monster Extract, any Meat, and any Seafood 136 Monster Soup Monster Extract, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat 137 Monster Curry Monster Extract, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice 138 Monster Rice Balls Monster Extract, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt 139 Monster Cake Monster Extract, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 140 Dark Stew Dark Clump, any Meat, and any Seafood 141 Dark Soup Dark Clump, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 142 Dark Curry Dark Clump, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice 143 Dark Rice Ball Dark Clump, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt 144 Dark Cake Dark Clump, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat 145 Dubious Food Any combination that doesn't result in a successful recipe. 146 Rock-Hard Food Include any non-edible ingredient.

Following these, there are several recipes that need to be cooked by placing an ingredient directly onto the fire, rather than in a cooking pot:

Number Recipe Ingredient 147 Baked Apple Apple 148 Baked Golden Apple Golden Apple 149 Charred Pepper Spicy Pepper 150 Roasted Hylian Tomato Hylian Tomato 151 Roasted Wildberry Wildberry 152 Roasted Voltfruit Voltfruit 153 Roasted Hydromelon Hydromelon 154 Baked Palm Fruit Palm Fruit 155 Roasted Mighty Bananas Mighty Bananas 156 Roasted Lotus Seeds Lotus Seeds 157 Roasted Mighty Thistle Mighty Thistle 158 Roasted Armoranth Armoranth 159 Roasted Swift Carrot Swift Carrot 160 Roasted Endura Carrot Endura Carrot 161 Baked Fortified Pumpkin Fortified Pumpkin 162 Baked Sun Pumpkin Sun Pumpkin 163 Roasted Radish Hearty Radish 164 Roasted Big Radish Big Hearty Radish 165 Toasty Skyshroom Skyshroom 166 Toasty Hylian Shroom Hylian Shroom 167 Toasty Stamella Shroom Stamella Shroom 168 Toasty Rushroom Rushroom 169 Toasty Sunshroom Sunshroom 170 Toasty Chillshroom Chillshroom 171 Toasty Zapshroom Zapshoom 172 Toasty Razorshroom Razorshroom 173 Toasty Ironshroom Ironshroom 174 Toasty Silent Shroom Silent Shroom 175 Toasty Brighttcap Brightcap 176 Toasty Endura Shroom Endura Shroom 177 Toasted Hearty Truffle Hearty Truffle 178 Toasted Big Hearty Truffle Big Hearty Truffle 179 Seared Steak Raw Meat 180 Seared Prime Steak Raw Prime Meat 181 Seared Gourmet Steak Raw Gourmet Meat 182 Roasted Bird Drumstick Raw Bird Drumstick 183 Roasted Bird Thigh Raw Bird Thigh 184 Roasted Whole Bird Raw Whole Bird 185 Roasted Arowana Ancient Arowana 186 Roasted Bass Hyrule Bass 187 Roasted Trout Any Trout 188 Roasted Carp Any Carp 189 Roasted Porgy Any Porgy 190 Roasted Cave Fish Glowing Cave Fish 191 Roasted Hearty Bass Hearty Bass 192 Roasted Hearty Salmon Hearty Salmon 193 Blackened Crab Any Crab 194 Sneaky River Escargot Sneaky River Snail 195 Roasted Tree Nut Chickaloo Tree Nut 196 Roasted Acorn Acorn 197 Campfire Egg Bird Egg

Next up, we have a few recipes which are created through unusual methods. Most of these are frozen, for which you can either drop them on the ground in a very cold environment, or use a weapon or arrow with an ice effect.

Frozen food doesn't restore many hearts but it will give Link heat resistance, which is useful for exploring hot areas of the map:

Number Recipe Ingredient 198 Hard-Boiled Egg Bird Egg cooked in a hot spring. 199 Icy Meat Raw Meat frozen by leaving in a cold environment or through an ice weapon. 200 Icy Prime Meat Raw Prime Meat 201 Icy Gourmet Meat Raw Gourmet Meat 202 Frozen Bird Drumstick Raw Bird Drumstick 203 Frozen Bird Thigh Raw Bird Thigh 204 Frozen Whole Bird Raw Whole Bird 205 Frozen Arowana Ancient Arowana 206 Frozen Bass Hyrule Bass 207 Frozen Trout Any Trout 208 Frozen Carp Any Carp 209 Frozen Porgy Any Porgy 210 Frozen Cave Fish Glowing Cave Fish 211 Frozen Hearty Bass Hearty Bass 212 Frozen Hearty Salmon Hearty Salmon 213 Frozen Crab Any Crab 214 Frozen River Snail Sneaky River Snail

Finally, here are the elixirs you can make in Tears of the Kingdom:

Number Recipe Ingredients 215 Energizing Elixir Energetic Rhino Beetle or Restless Cricket and any Monster Part 216 Hasty Elixir Hot-Footed Frog or Hightail Lizard and any Monster Part 217 Spicy Elixir Warm Darner or Summerwing Butterfly and any Monster Part 218 Chilly Elixir Cold Darner or Winterwing Butterfly and Monster Part 219 Electro Elixir Electric Darner or Thunderwing Butterfly and any Monster Part 220 Fireproof Elixir Fireproof Lizard or Smotherwing Butterfly and any Monster Part 221 Mighty Elixir Bladed Rhino Beetle and any Monster Part 222 Tough Elixir Rugged Rhino Beetle and any Monster Part 223 Sneaky Elixir Sunset Firefly and any Monster Part 224 Sticky Elixir Sticky Frog or Sticky Lizard and any Monster Part 225 Bright Elixir Deep Firefly and any Monster Part 226 Enduring Elixir Tireless Frog and any Monster Part 227 Hearty Elixir Hearty Lizard and any Monster Part 228 Fairy Tonic Fairy and any Monster Part

Best recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

With so many recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there's no one right answer to which is the best. If you're just starting out, you may not want to waste ingredients by making meals that restore dozens of hearts, since you won't have that many to fill. Plus, almost every recipe can be adapted with effects such as Energizing or Chilly to give additional benefits. So experiment, and make sure that you have a variety of meals on you at all times to deal with different situations.

Having said that, some uses of ingredients are more efficient than others. Roasting food on the fire usually isn't as restorative as cooking it in a cooking pot. Of course, pots can only be found in certain locations or using a Zonai orb, so in a pinch a fire may be your only option, and roasting is typically more effective than eating ingredients raw.

If you're looking for max heart recovery, and you have the ingredients for a sweet treat, crepes are much more effective than cakes and pies. Don't forget to add Courser Bee Honey or a Wildberry, which massively increase the return without being much more of an investment. Both restore 10 hearts, while a plain crepe only restores five.

In fact, Courser Bee Honey is one of the best additives to any recipe, including the Glazed recipes, which can be made with otherwise simple ingredients such as mushrooms and meat. Make sure to keep an eye out for it when in forested areas.

Otherwise, your best bet for creating the best recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is seeking out rare ingredients. Hearty Radishes and Big Hearty Radishes, for instance, appear to only grow on Sky Islands, but create very effective recipes that will overfill your hearts. You can also complete the side quest Teach Me A Lesson in Hateno Village to gain access to a plot of land that will grow vegetables for you, which is great for getting more of these rare ingredients.

Good luck cooking in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!