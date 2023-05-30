If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

How to make any food in Hyrule's cookbook.

Jay Castello avatar
Guide by Jay Castello Contributor
Published on

Cooking in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn't only a great pastime for Link - it's a crucial way to restore health and gain useful effects. Without knowing his way around a cooking pot, Link won't be able to save Zelda and Hyrule.

Luckily, this guide will explain every recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so you can fill out the entire cookbook. There are over 200 recipes, and they can also be adapted to give different effects or more heart recovery.

We'll also explain the best recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as well as what the different effects are that you can achieve through cooking.

How to access the cookbook in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The first thing you'll need to know is how to access Link's cookbook. This is surprisingly unclear, as it can't be found in any of the ordinary menu sections in the game.

Instead, you'll need to go to the Food tab of the inventory. With any food item selected, press X to 'Check Recipe.' This will open the whole list, allowing you to scroll backwards and forwards to see anything you've previously cooked.

The cookbook in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

From here you can press Y to see the different ingredients you've used, if you've made the recipe more than once in different ways.

All ingredient status effects in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom listed

Recipes themselves don't have particular effects in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They'll restore a variable amount of hearts, but in order to get bonus effects like faster movement speed or extra stamina, you'll need to use specific ingredients.

Here's all the ingredient effects you can get in Tears of the Kingdom via cooking:

Effect Description
Biting Raises attack power in cold weather
Chilly Gives heat resistance
Electro Gives electricity resistance
Enduring Increases Stamina limit
Energizing Instantly refills some of Link's Stamina
Fireproof Prevents Link from taking fire-based damage
Gloom Recovery Recovers (but doesn't fill) hearts lost to Gloom damage
Gloom Resist Gives Gloom resistance
Glow Makes Link glow
Hasty Raises movement speed
Hearty Increases maximum hearts
Mighty Gives an attack power bonus
Rapid Increases swim speed
Scorching Raises attack power in hot weather
Sneaky Increases Link's stealth
Spicy Grants cold resistance
Sticky Allows Link to climb wet surfaces
Stormy Raises attack power in stormy weather
Tough Raises Link's defense

All recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom listed

Here is every recipe available in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Don't forget that using different ingredients can give these recipes specific effects. You can also often add other ingredients to make them more effective and restore more hearts. The ingredients listed here are simply the most basic recipe available for that specific entry in the cookbook.

Firstly, here are the standard recipes:

Number Recipe Ingredients
1 Mushroom Skewer Any Mushroom
2 Meat and Mushroom Skewer Any Meat and any Mushroom
3 Fish and Mushroom Skewer Any Fish and any Mushroom
4 Meat Skewer Any Meat
5 Fish Skewer Any Fish
6 Seafood Skewer Any Seafood
7 Copious Meat Skewer 4+ different Meat types
8 Copious Seafood Skewers 4+ different Fish types
9 Steamed Fruit Any Fruit and any Plant
10 Steamed Tomatoes Hylian Tomato and any Plant
11 Steamed Mushrooms Any Mushroom and any Plant
12 Steamed Meat Any Meat and any Plant
13 Steamed Fish Any Fish and any Plant
14 Sautéed Peppers Spicy Pepper
15 Sautéed Nuts Any Nut
16 Fried Wild Greens Any Plant
17 Copious Fried Wild Greens 4+ different Plant types
18 Cooked Stambulb Stambulb
19 Buttered Stambulb Stambulb and Goat Butter
20 Copious Mushroom Skewer 4+ different Mushrooms
21 Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Meat and Goron Spice
22 Prime Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Prime Meat and Goron Spice
23 Gourmet Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Gourmet Meat and Goron Spice
24 Crab Stir-Fry Any Crab and Goron Spice
25 Meat and Seafood Fry Any Seafood and Raw Meat or Raw Bird Drumstick
26 Prime Meat and Seafood Fry Any Seafood and Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh
27 Gourmet Meat and Seafood Fry Any Seafood and Gourmet Meat or Raw Whole Bird
28 Salt-Grilled Greens Any Plant and Rock Salt
29 Salt-Grilled Mushrooms Any Mushroom and Rock Salt
30 Salt-Grilled Meat Rock Salt and Raw Meat or Raw Bird Drumstick
31 Salt-Grilled Prime Meat Rock Salt and Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh
32 Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat Rock Salt and Gourmet Meat or Raw Whole Bird
33 Salt-Grilled Fish Any Fish and Rock Salt
34 Salt-Grilled Crab Any Crab and Rock Salt
35 Herb Sauté Any Plant and Goron Spice
36 Fragrant Mushroom Sauté Any Mushroom and Goron Spice
37 Pepper Steak Any Meat and Spicy Pepper
38 Pepper Seafood Any Fish and Spicy Pepper
39 Fragrant Seafood Stew Any Fish, Oil Jar, and Stambulb
40 Deep-Fried Drumstick Raw Bird Drumstick and Oil Jar
41 Deep-Fried Thigh Raw Bird Thigh and Oil Jar
42 Deep-Fried Bird Roast Raw Whole Bird and Oil Jar
43 Seafood Meunière Any Seafood (other than Porgy or Salmon), Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter
44 Porgy Meunière Any Porgy, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter
45 Salmon Meunière Any Salmon, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter
46 Fruit and Mushroom Mix Any Fruit and any Mushroom
47 Simmered Fruit Any Fruit
48 Copious Simmered Fruit 4+ different Fruit types
49 Simmered Tomato Hylian Tomato
50 Fruity Tomato Stew Hylian Tomato, Fresh Milk, Rock Salt
51 Tomato Mushroom Stew Any Mushroom and Hylian Tomato
52 Tomato Seafood Soup Any Seafood and Hylian Tomato
53 Cream of Vegetable Soup Any Plant, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk
54 Veggie Cream Soup Any Vegetable, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk
55 Cream of Mushroom Soup Any Mushroom, any Plant, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk
56 Creamy Meat Soup Any Meat, any Plant, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk
57 Creamy Seafood Soup Any Seafood, any Plant, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk
58 Snail Chowder Any Snail, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
59 Creamy Heart Soup Hearty Radish, Hydromelon, Voltfruit, and Fresh Milk
60 Glazed Veggies Any Plant and Couser Bee Honey
61 Glazed Mushrooms Any Mushroom and Courser Bee Honey
62 Glazed Meat Any Meat and Courser Bee Honey
63 Glazed Seafood Any Seafood and Courser Bee Honey
64 Curry Rice Hylian Rice and Goron Spice
65 Vegetable Curry Any Vegetable, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
66 Meat Curry Raw Meat, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
67 Prime Meat Curry Raw Prime Meat, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
68 Gourmet Meat Curry Raw Gourmet Meat, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
69 Poultry Curry Raw Bird Drumstick, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
70 Prime Poultry Curry Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
71 Gourmet Poultry Curry Raw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
72 Seafood Curry Any Porgy, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice. (Other Seafood will result in Seafood Rice Balls.)
73 Cheesy Curry Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
74 Carrot Stew Any Carrot, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, Tabantha Wheat
75 Tough Pumpkin Stew Fortified Pumpkin, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
76 Meat Stew Raw Meat or Raw Bird Drumstick, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
77 Prime Meat Stew Raw Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
78 Gourmet Meat Stew Raw Gourmet Meat or Raw Whole Bird, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
79 Meat-Stuffed Pumpkin Any Meat and any Pumpkin
80 Vegetable Risotto Any Vegetable, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt
81 Mushroom Risotto Any Mushroom, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt
82 Salmon Risotto Hearty Salmon, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt
83 Crab Risotto Any Crab, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt
84 Cheesy Risotto Any Fish, Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt. (The recipe description says Mushrooms can be used, but this results in Mushroom Risotto.)
85 Poultry Pilaf Raw Bird Drumstick, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Bird Egg
86 Prime Poultry Pilaf Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Bird Egg
87 Gourmet Poultry Pilaf Raw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Bird Egg
88 Seafood Paella Mighty Porgy, Iron Shell Crab, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter and Rock Salt
89 Curry Pilaf Hylian Rice, Goron Spice, and Goat Butter
90 Fried Egg and Rice Bird Egg, Hylian Rice
91 Crunchy Fried Rice Any Meat, Hylian Rice, Oil Jar, and Bird Egg
92 Seafood Fried Rice Any Porgy, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt. (Other Seafood will result in Seafood Rice Balls.)
93 Crab Omelet with Rice Any Crab, Bird Egg, Hylian Rice and Rock Salt
94 Meat and Rice Bowl Raw Meat, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
95 Prime Meat and Rice Bowl Raw Prime Meat, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
96 Gourmet Meat and Rice Bowl Raw Gourmet Meat, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
97 Cheesy Meat Bowl Raw Meat, Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
98 Prime Cheesy Meat Bowl Raw Prime Meat, Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
99 Gourmet Cheesy Meat Bowl Raw Gourmet Meat, Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
100 Veggie Rice Balls Any Plant and Hylian Rice
101 Mushroom Rice Balls Any Mushroom and Hylian Rice
102 Meaty Rice Balls Any Meat and Hylian Rice
103 Seafood Rice Balls Any Seafood and Hylian Rice
104 Veggie Porridge Any Plant, Hylian Rice, and Fresh Milk
105 Wheat Bread Tabantha Wheat and Rock Salt
106 Melty Cheesy Bread Tabantha Wheat, Rock Salt, and Hateno Cheese
107 Hylian Tomato Pizza Tabantha Wheat, Rock Salt, Hylian Tomato, and Hateno Cheese
108 Meat Pie Any Meat, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Tabantha Wheat
109 Fish Pie Any Seafood, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Tabantha Wheat
110 Cheesy Tomato Hylian Tomato and Hateno Cheese
111 Cheesy Baked Fish Any Seafood and Hateno Cheese
112 Omelet Bird Egg
113 Vegetable Omelet Any Plant, Bird Egg, Rock Salt, and Goat Butter
114 Mushroom Omelet Any Mushroom, Bird Egg, Rock Salt, and Goat Butter
115 Cheesy Omelet Any Mushroom or Plant, Bird Egg, Rock Salt, Hateno Cheese, and Goat Butter
116 Hot Buttered Apple Apple, Goat Butter
117 Honeyed Fruits Any Fruit (other than Apple), Courser Bee Honey
118 Honeyed Apple Apple, Courser Bee Honey
119 Honey Candy Courser Bee Honey
120 Fried Bananas Mighty Bananas, Tabantha Wheat, and Cane Sugar
121 Egg Pudding Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, Cane Sugar
122 Plain Crepe Tabantha Wheat, Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, Cane Sugar
123 Wildberry Crepe Tabantha Wheat, Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, Cane Sugar, and Wildberry
124 Honey Crepe Tabantha Wheat, Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, Cane Sugar, and Courser Bee Honey
125 Nut Cake Any Nut, Goat Butter, Cane Sugar, and Tabantha Wheat
126 Fruitcake Any Fruit, Apple or Wildberry, Cane Sugar, Tabantha Wheat
127 Carrot Cake Any Carrot, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, Tabantha Wheat
128 Pumpkin Pie Any Pumpkin, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
129 Cheesecake Hateno Cheese, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
130 Fruit Pie Any Fruit other than Apple or Banana, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
131 Apple Pie Apple, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
132 Egg Tart Bird Egg, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
133 Milk Fresh Milk
134 Noble Pursuit Palm Fruit, Hydromelon, Voltfruit, and Rock Salt
135 Monster Stew Monster Extract, any Meat, and any Seafood
136 Monster Soup Monster Extract, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
137 Monster Curry Monster Extract, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
138 Monster Rice Balls Monster Extract, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
139 Monster Cake Monster Extract, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
140 Dark Stew Dark Clump, any Meat, and any Seafood
141 Dark Soup Dark Clump, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
142 Dark Curry Dark Clump, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
143 Dark Rice Ball Dark Clump, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
144 Dark Cake Dark Clump, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
145 Dubious Food Any combination that doesn't result in a successful recipe.
146 Rock-Hard Food Include any non-edible ingredient.

Following these, there are several recipes that need to be cooked by placing an ingredient directly onto the fire, rather than in a cooking pot:

Number Recipe Ingredient
147 Baked Apple Apple
148 Baked Golden Apple Golden Apple
149 Charred Pepper Spicy Pepper
150 Roasted Hylian Tomato Hylian Tomato
151 Roasted Wildberry Wildberry
152 Roasted Voltfruit Voltfruit
153 Roasted Hydromelon Hydromelon
154 Baked Palm Fruit Palm Fruit
155 Roasted Mighty Bananas Mighty Bananas
156 Roasted Lotus Seeds Lotus Seeds
157 Roasted Mighty Thistle Mighty Thistle
158 Roasted Armoranth Armoranth
159 Roasted Swift Carrot Swift Carrot
160 Roasted Endura Carrot Endura Carrot
161 Baked Fortified Pumpkin Fortified Pumpkin
162 Baked Sun Pumpkin Sun Pumpkin
163 Roasted Radish Hearty Radish
164 Roasted Big Radish Big Hearty Radish
165 Toasty Skyshroom Skyshroom
166 Toasty Hylian Shroom Hylian Shroom
167 Toasty Stamella Shroom Stamella Shroom
168 Toasty Rushroom Rushroom
169 Toasty Sunshroom Sunshroom
170 Toasty Chillshroom Chillshroom
171 Toasty Zapshroom Zapshoom
172 Toasty Razorshroom Razorshroom
173 Toasty Ironshroom Ironshroom
174 Toasty Silent Shroom Silent Shroom
175 Toasty Brighttcap Brightcap
176 Toasty Endura Shroom Endura Shroom
177 Toasted Hearty Truffle Hearty Truffle
178 Toasted Big Hearty Truffle Big Hearty Truffle
179 Seared Steak Raw Meat
180 Seared Prime Steak Raw Prime Meat
181 Seared Gourmet Steak Raw Gourmet Meat
182 Roasted Bird Drumstick Raw Bird Drumstick
183 Roasted Bird Thigh Raw Bird Thigh
184 Roasted Whole Bird Raw Whole Bird
185 Roasted Arowana Ancient Arowana
186 Roasted Bass Hyrule Bass
187 Roasted Trout Any Trout
188 Roasted Carp Any Carp
189 Roasted Porgy Any Porgy
190 Roasted Cave Fish Glowing Cave Fish
191 Roasted Hearty Bass Hearty Bass
192 Roasted Hearty Salmon Hearty Salmon
193 Blackened Crab Any Crab
194 Sneaky River Escargot Sneaky River Snail
195 Roasted Tree Nut Chickaloo Tree Nut
196 Roasted Acorn Acorn
197 Campfire Egg Bird Egg

Next up, we have a few recipes which are created through unusual methods. Most of these are frozen, for which you can either drop them on the ground in a very cold environment, or use a weapon or arrow with an ice effect.

Frozen food doesn't restore many hearts but it will give Link heat resistance, which is useful for exploring hot areas of the map:

Number Recipe Ingredient
198 Hard-Boiled Egg Bird Egg cooked in a hot spring.
199 Icy Meat Raw Meat frozen by leaving in a cold environment or through an ice weapon.
200 Icy Prime Meat Raw Prime Meat
201 Icy Gourmet Meat Raw Gourmet Meat
202 Frozen Bird Drumstick Raw Bird Drumstick
203 Frozen Bird Thigh Raw Bird Thigh
204 Frozen Whole Bird Raw Whole Bird
205 Frozen Arowana Ancient Arowana
206 Frozen Bass Hyrule Bass
207 Frozen Trout Any Trout
208 Frozen Carp Any Carp
209 Frozen Porgy Any Porgy
210 Frozen Cave Fish Glowing Cave Fish
211 Frozen Hearty Bass Hearty Bass
212 Frozen Hearty Salmon Hearty Salmon
213 Frozen Crab Any Crab
214 Frozen River Snail Sneaky River Snail

Finally, here are the elixirs you can make in Tears of the Kingdom:

Number Recipe Ingredients
215 Energizing Elixir Energetic Rhino Beetle or Restless Cricket and any Monster Part
216 Hasty Elixir Hot-Footed Frog or Hightail Lizard and any Monster Part
217 Spicy Elixir Warm Darner or Summerwing Butterfly and any Monster Part
218 Chilly Elixir Cold Darner or Winterwing Butterfly and Monster Part
219 Electro Elixir Electric Darner or Thunderwing Butterfly and any Monster Part
220 Fireproof Elixir Fireproof Lizard or Smotherwing Butterfly and any Monster Part
221 Mighty Elixir Bladed Rhino Beetle and any Monster Part
222 Tough Elixir Rugged Rhino Beetle and any Monster Part
223 Sneaky Elixir Sunset Firefly and any Monster Part
224 Sticky Elixir Sticky Frog or Sticky Lizard and any Monster Part
225 Bright Elixir Deep Firefly and any Monster Part
226 Enduring Elixir Tireless Frog and any Monster Part
227 Hearty Elixir Hearty Lizard and any Monster Part
228 Fairy Tonic Fairy and any Monster Part

Best recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

With so many recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there's no one right answer to which is the best. If you're just starting out, you may not want to waste ingredients by making meals that restore dozens of hearts, since you won't have that many to fill. Plus, almost every recipe can be adapted with effects such as Energizing or Chilly to give additional benefits. So experiment, and make sure that you have a variety of meals on you at all times to deal with different situations.

Having said that, some uses of ingredients are more efficient than others. Roasting food on the fire usually isn't as restorative as cooking it in a cooking pot. Of course, pots can only be found in certain locations or using a Zonai orb, so in a pinch a fire may be your only option, and roasting is typically more effective than eating ingredients raw.

If you're looking for max heart recovery, and you have the ingredients for a sweet treat, crepes are much more effective than cakes and pies. Don't forget to add Courser Bee Honey or a Wildberry, which massively increase the return without being much more of an investment. Both restore 10 hearts, while a plain crepe only restores five.

In fact, Courser Bee Honey is one of the best additives to any recipe, including the Glazed recipes, which can be made with otherwise simple ingredients such as mushrooms and meat. Make sure to keep an eye out for it when in forested areas.

Otherwise, your best bet for creating the best recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is seeking out rare ingredients. Hearty Radishes and Big Hearty Radishes, for instance, appear to only grow on Sky Islands, but create very effective recipes that will overfill your hearts. You can also complete the side quest Teach Me A Lesson in Hateno Village to gain access to a plot of land that will grow vegetables for you, which is great for getting more of these rare ingredients.

Good luck cooking in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

