All recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
How to make any food in Hyrule's cookbook.
Cooking in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn't only a great pastime for Link - it's a crucial way to restore health and gain useful effects. Without knowing his way around a cooking pot, Link won't be able to save Zelda and Hyrule.
Luckily, this guide will explain every recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so you can fill out the entire cookbook. There are over 200 recipes, and they can also be adapted to give different effects or more heart recovery.
We'll also explain the best recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as well as what the different effects are that you can achieve through cooking.
On this page:
If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
How to access the cookbook in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The first thing you'll need to know is how to access Link's cookbook. This is surprisingly unclear, as it can't be found in any of the ordinary menu sections in the game.
Instead, you'll need to go to the Food tab of the inventory. With any food item selected, press X to 'Check Recipe.' This will open the whole list, allowing you to scroll backwards and forwards to see anything you've previously cooked.
From here you can press Y to see the different ingredients you've used, if you've made the recipe more than once in different ways.
All ingredient status effects in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom listed
Recipes themselves don't have particular effects in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They'll restore a variable amount of hearts, but in order to get bonus effects like faster movement speed or extra stamina, you'll need to use specific ingredients.
Here's all the ingredient effects you can get in Tears of the Kingdom via cooking:
|Effect
|Description
|Biting
|Raises attack power in cold weather
|Chilly
|Gives heat resistance
|Electro
|Gives electricity resistance
|Enduring
|Increases Stamina limit
|Energizing
|Instantly refills some of Link's Stamina
|Fireproof
|Prevents Link from taking fire-based damage
|Gloom Recovery
|Recovers (but doesn't fill) hearts lost to Gloom damage
|Gloom Resist
|Gives Gloom resistance
|Glow
|Makes Link glow
|Hasty
|Raises movement speed
|Hearty
|Increases maximum hearts
|Mighty
|Gives an attack power bonus
|Rapid
|Increases swim speed
|Scorching
|Raises attack power in hot weather
|Sneaky
|Increases Link's stealth
|Spicy
|Grants cold resistance
|Sticky
|Allows Link to climb wet surfaces
|Stormy
|Raises attack power in stormy weather
|Tough
|Raises Link's defense
All recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom listed
Here is every recipe available in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Don't forget that using different ingredients can give these recipes specific effects. You can also often add other ingredients to make them more effective and restore more hearts. The ingredients listed here are simply the most basic recipe available for that specific entry in the cookbook.
Firstly, here are the standard recipes:
|Number
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|1
|Mushroom Skewer
|Any Mushroom
|2
|Meat and Mushroom Skewer
|Any Meat and any Mushroom
|3
|Fish and Mushroom Skewer
|Any Fish and any Mushroom
|4
|Meat Skewer
|Any Meat
|5
|Fish Skewer
|Any Fish
|6
|Seafood Skewer
|Any Seafood
|7
|Copious Meat Skewer
|4+ different Meat types
|8
|Copious Seafood Skewers
|4+ different Fish types
|9
|Steamed Fruit
|Any Fruit and any Plant
|10
|Steamed Tomatoes
|Hylian Tomato and any Plant
|11
|Steamed Mushrooms
|Any Mushroom and any Plant
|12
|Steamed Meat
|Any Meat and any Plant
|13
|Steamed Fish
|Any Fish and any Plant
|14
|Sautéed Peppers
|Spicy Pepper
|15
|Sautéed Nuts
|Any Nut
|16
|Fried Wild Greens
|Any Plant
|17
|Copious Fried Wild Greens
|4+ different Plant types
|18
|Cooked Stambulb
|Stambulb
|19
|Buttered Stambulb
|Stambulb and Goat Butter
|20
|Copious Mushroom Skewer
|4+ different Mushrooms
|21
|Spiced Meat Skewer
|Raw Meat and Goron Spice
|22
|Prime Spiced Meat Skewer
|Raw Prime Meat and Goron Spice
|23
|Gourmet Spiced Meat Skewer
|Raw Gourmet Meat and Goron Spice
|24
|Crab Stir-Fry
|Any Crab and Goron Spice
|25
|Meat and Seafood Fry
|Any Seafood and Raw Meat or Raw Bird Drumstick
|26
|Prime Meat and Seafood Fry
|Any Seafood and Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh
|27
|Gourmet Meat and Seafood Fry
|Any Seafood and Gourmet Meat or Raw Whole Bird
|28
|Salt-Grilled Greens
|Any Plant and Rock Salt
|29
|Salt-Grilled Mushrooms
|Any Mushroom and Rock Salt
|30
|Salt-Grilled Meat
|Rock Salt and Raw Meat or Raw Bird Drumstick
|31
|Salt-Grilled Prime Meat
|Rock Salt and Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh
|32
|Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat
|Rock Salt and Gourmet Meat or Raw Whole Bird
|33
|Salt-Grilled Fish
|Any Fish and Rock Salt
|34
|Salt-Grilled Crab
|Any Crab and Rock Salt
|35
|Herb Sauté
|Any Plant and Goron Spice
|36
|Fragrant Mushroom Sauté
|Any Mushroom and Goron Spice
|37
|Pepper Steak
|Any Meat and Spicy Pepper
|38
|Pepper Seafood
|Any Fish and Spicy Pepper
|39
|Fragrant Seafood Stew
|Any Fish, Oil Jar, and Stambulb
|40
|Deep-Fried Drumstick
|Raw Bird Drumstick and Oil Jar
|41
|Deep-Fried Thigh
|Raw Bird Thigh and Oil Jar
|42
|Deep-Fried Bird Roast
|Raw Whole Bird and Oil Jar
|43
|Seafood Meunière
|Any Seafood (other than Porgy or Salmon), Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter
|44
|Porgy Meunière
|Any Porgy, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter
|45
|Salmon Meunière
|Any Salmon, Tabantha Wheat, and Goat Butter
|46
|Fruit and Mushroom Mix
|Any Fruit and any Mushroom
|47
|Simmered Fruit
|Any Fruit
|48
|Copious Simmered Fruit
|4+ different Fruit types
|49
|Simmered Tomato
|Hylian Tomato
|50
|Fruity Tomato Stew
|Hylian Tomato, Fresh Milk, Rock Salt
|51
|Tomato Mushroom Stew
|Any Mushroom and Hylian Tomato
|52
|Tomato Seafood Soup
|Any Seafood and Hylian Tomato
|53
|Cream of Vegetable Soup
|Any Plant, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk
|54
|Veggie Cream Soup
|Any Vegetable, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk
|55
|Cream of Mushroom Soup
|Any Mushroom, any Plant, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk
|56
|Creamy Meat Soup
|Any Meat, any Plant, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk
|57
|Creamy Seafood Soup
|Any Seafood, any Plant, Rock Salt, and Fresh Milk
|58
|Snail Chowder
|Any Snail, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
|59
|Creamy Heart Soup
|Hearty Radish, Hydromelon, Voltfruit, and Fresh Milk
|60
|Glazed Veggies
|Any Plant and Couser Bee Honey
|61
|Glazed Mushrooms
|Any Mushroom and Courser Bee Honey
|62
|Glazed Meat
|Any Meat and Courser Bee Honey
|63
|Glazed Seafood
|Any Seafood and Courser Bee Honey
|64
|Curry Rice
|Hylian Rice and Goron Spice
|65
|Vegetable Curry
|Any Vegetable, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
|66
|Meat Curry
|Raw Meat, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
|67
|Prime Meat Curry
|Raw Prime Meat, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
|68
|Gourmet Meat Curry
|Raw Gourmet Meat, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
|69
|Poultry Curry
|Raw Bird Drumstick, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
|70
|Prime Poultry Curry
|Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
|71
|Gourmet Poultry Curry
|Raw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
|72
|Seafood Curry
|Any Porgy, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice. (Other Seafood will result in Seafood Rice Balls.)
|73
|Cheesy Curry
|Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
|74
|Carrot Stew
|Any Carrot, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, Tabantha Wheat
|75
|Tough Pumpkin Stew
|Fortified Pumpkin, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
|76
|Meat Stew
|Raw Meat or Raw Bird Drumstick, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
|77
|Prime Meat Stew
|Raw Prime Meat or Raw Bird Thigh, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
|78
|Gourmet Meat Stew
|Raw Gourmet Meat or Raw Whole Bird, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
|79
|Meat-Stuffed Pumpkin
|Any Meat and any Pumpkin
|80
|Vegetable Risotto
|Any Vegetable, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt
|81
|Mushroom Risotto
|Any Mushroom, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt
|82
|Salmon Risotto
|Hearty Salmon, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt
|83
|Crab Risotto
|Any Crab, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt
|84
|Cheesy Risotto
|Any Fish, Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Rock Salt. (The recipe description says Mushrooms can be used, but this results in Mushroom Risotto.)
|85
|Poultry Pilaf
|Raw Bird Drumstick, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Bird Egg
|86
|Prime Poultry Pilaf
|Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Bird Egg
|87
|Gourmet Poultry Pilaf
|Raw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, and Bird Egg
|88
|Seafood Paella
|Mighty Porgy, Iron Shell Crab, Hylian Rice, Goat Butter and Rock Salt
|89
|Curry Pilaf
|Hylian Rice, Goron Spice, and Goat Butter
|90
|Fried Egg and Rice
|Bird Egg, Hylian Rice
|91
|Crunchy Fried Rice
|Any Meat, Hylian Rice, Oil Jar, and Bird Egg
|92
|Seafood Fried Rice
|Any Porgy, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt. (Other Seafood will result in Seafood Rice Balls.)
|93
|Crab Omelet with Rice
|Any Crab, Bird Egg, Hylian Rice and Rock Salt
|94
|Meat and Rice Bowl
|Raw Meat, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
|95
|Prime Meat and Rice Bowl
|Raw Prime Meat, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
|96
|Gourmet Meat and Rice Bowl
|Raw Gourmet Meat, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
|97
|Cheesy Meat Bowl
|Raw Meat, Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
|98
|Prime Cheesy Meat Bowl
|Raw Prime Meat, Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
|99
|Gourmet Cheesy Meat Bowl
|Raw Gourmet Meat, Hateno Cheese, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
|100
|Veggie Rice Balls
|Any Plant and Hylian Rice
|101
|Mushroom Rice Balls
|Any Mushroom and Hylian Rice
|102
|Meaty Rice Balls
|Any Meat and Hylian Rice
|103
|Seafood Rice Balls
|Any Seafood and Hylian Rice
|104
|Veggie Porridge
|Any Plant, Hylian Rice, and Fresh Milk
|105
|Wheat Bread
|Tabantha Wheat and Rock Salt
|106
|Melty Cheesy Bread
|Tabantha Wheat, Rock Salt, and Hateno Cheese
|107
|Hylian Tomato Pizza
|Tabantha Wheat, Rock Salt, Hylian Tomato, and Hateno Cheese
|108
|Meat Pie
|Any Meat, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Tabantha Wheat
|109
|Fish Pie
|Any Seafood, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Tabantha Wheat
|110
|Cheesy Tomato
|Hylian Tomato and Hateno Cheese
|111
|Cheesy Baked Fish
|Any Seafood and Hateno Cheese
|112
|Omelet
|Bird Egg
|113
|Vegetable Omelet
|Any Plant, Bird Egg, Rock Salt, and Goat Butter
|114
|Mushroom Omelet
|Any Mushroom, Bird Egg, Rock Salt, and Goat Butter
|115
|Cheesy Omelet
|Any Mushroom or Plant, Bird Egg, Rock Salt, Hateno Cheese, and Goat Butter
|116
|Hot Buttered Apple
|Apple, Goat Butter
|117
|Honeyed Fruits
|Any Fruit (other than Apple), Courser Bee Honey
|118
|Honeyed Apple
|Apple, Courser Bee Honey
|119
|Honey Candy
|Courser Bee Honey
|120
|Fried Bananas
|Mighty Bananas, Tabantha Wheat, and Cane Sugar
|121
|Egg Pudding
|Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, Cane Sugar
|122
|Plain Crepe
|Tabantha Wheat, Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, Cane Sugar
|123
|Wildberry Crepe
|Tabantha Wheat, Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, Cane Sugar, and Wildberry
|124
|Honey Crepe
|Tabantha Wheat, Bird Egg, Fresh Milk, Cane Sugar, and Courser Bee Honey
|125
|Nut Cake
|Any Nut, Goat Butter, Cane Sugar, and Tabantha Wheat
|126
|Fruitcake
|Any Fruit, Apple or Wildberry, Cane Sugar, Tabantha Wheat
|127
|Carrot Cake
|Any Carrot, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, Tabantha Wheat
|128
|Pumpkin Pie
|Any Pumpkin, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|129
|Cheesecake
|Hateno Cheese, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|130
|Fruit Pie
|Any Fruit other than Apple or Banana, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|131
|Apple Pie
|Apple, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|132
|Egg Tart
|Bird Egg, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|133
|Milk
|Fresh Milk
|134
|Noble Pursuit
|Palm Fruit, Hydromelon, Voltfruit, and Rock Salt
|135
|Monster Stew
|Monster Extract, any Meat, and any Seafood
|136
|Monster Soup
|Monster Extract, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, and Tabantha Wheat
|137
|Monster Curry
|Monster Extract, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
|138
|Monster Rice Balls
|Monster Extract, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
|139
|Monster Cake
|Monster Extract, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|140
|Dark Stew
|Dark Clump, any Meat, and any Seafood
|141
|Dark Soup
|Dark Clump, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|142
|Dark Curry
|Dark Clump, Hylian Rice, and Goron Spice
|143
|Dark Rice Ball
|Dark Clump, Hylian Rice, and Rock Salt
|144
|Dark Cake
|Dark Clump, Cane Sugar, Goat Butter, and Tabantha Wheat
|145
|Dubious Food
|Any combination that doesn't result in a successful recipe.
|146
|Rock-Hard Food
|Include any non-edible ingredient.
Following these, there are several recipes that need to be cooked by placing an ingredient directly onto the fire, rather than in a cooking pot:
|Number
|Recipe
|Ingredient
|147
|Baked Apple
|Apple
|148
|Baked Golden Apple
|Golden Apple
|149
|Charred Pepper
|Spicy Pepper
|150
|Roasted Hylian Tomato
|Hylian Tomato
|151
|Roasted Wildberry
|Wildberry
|152
|Roasted Voltfruit
|Voltfruit
|153
|Roasted Hydromelon
|Hydromelon
|154
|Baked Palm Fruit
|Palm Fruit
|155
|Roasted Mighty Bananas
|Mighty Bananas
|156
|Roasted Lotus Seeds
|Lotus Seeds
|157
|Roasted Mighty Thistle
|Mighty Thistle
|158
|Roasted Armoranth
|Armoranth
|159
|Roasted Swift Carrot
|Swift Carrot
|160
|Roasted Endura Carrot
|Endura Carrot
|161
|Baked Fortified Pumpkin
|Fortified Pumpkin
|162
|Baked Sun Pumpkin
|Sun Pumpkin
|163
|Roasted Radish
|Hearty Radish
|164
|Roasted Big Radish
|Big Hearty Radish
|165
|Toasty Skyshroom
|Skyshroom
|166
|Toasty Hylian Shroom
|Hylian Shroom
|167
|Toasty Stamella Shroom
|Stamella Shroom
|168
|Toasty Rushroom
|Rushroom
|169
|Toasty Sunshroom
|Sunshroom
|170
|Toasty Chillshroom
|Chillshroom
|171
|Toasty Zapshroom
|Zapshoom
|172
|Toasty Razorshroom
|Razorshroom
|173
|Toasty Ironshroom
|Ironshroom
|174
|Toasty Silent Shroom
|Silent Shroom
|175
|Toasty Brighttcap
|Brightcap
|176
|Toasty Endura Shroom
|Endura Shroom
|177
|Toasted Hearty Truffle
|Hearty Truffle
|178
|Toasted Big Hearty Truffle
|Big Hearty Truffle
|179
|Seared Steak
|Raw Meat
|180
|Seared Prime Steak
|Raw Prime Meat
|181
|Seared Gourmet Steak
|Raw Gourmet Meat
|182
|Roasted Bird Drumstick
|Raw Bird Drumstick
|183
|Roasted Bird Thigh
|Raw Bird Thigh
|184
|Roasted Whole Bird
|Raw Whole Bird
|185
|Roasted Arowana
|Ancient Arowana
|186
|Roasted Bass
|Hyrule Bass
|187
|Roasted Trout
|Any Trout
|188
|Roasted Carp
|Any Carp
|189
|Roasted Porgy
|Any Porgy
|190
|Roasted Cave Fish
|Glowing Cave Fish
|191
|Roasted Hearty Bass
|Hearty Bass
|192
|Roasted Hearty Salmon
|Hearty Salmon
|193
|Blackened Crab
|Any Crab
|194
|Sneaky River Escargot
|Sneaky River Snail
|195
|Roasted Tree Nut
|Chickaloo Tree Nut
|196
|Roasted Acorn
|Acorn
|197
|Campfire Egg
|Bird Egg
Next up, we have a few recipes which are created through unusual methods. Most of these are frozen, for which you can either drop them on the ground in a very cold environment, or use a weapon or arrow with an ice effect.
Frozen food doesn't restore many hearts but it will give Link heat resistance, which is useful for exploring hot areas of the map:
|Number
|Recipe
|Ingredient
|198
|Hard-Boiled Egg
|Bird Egg cooked in a hot spring.
|199
|Icy Meat
|Raw Meat frozen by leaving in a cold environment or through an ice weapon.
|200
|Icy Prime Meat
|Raw Prime Meat
|201
|Icy Gourmet Meat
|Raw Gourmet Meat
|202
|Frozen Bird Drumstick
|Raw Bird Drumstick
|203
|Frozen Bird Thigh
|Raw Bird Thigh
|204
|Frozen Whole Bird
|Raw Whole Bird
|205
|Frozen Arowana
|Ancient Arowana
|206
|Frozen Bass
|Hyrule Bass
|207
|Frozen Trout
|Any Trout
|208
|Frozen Carp
|Any Carp
|209
|Frozen Porgy
|Any Porgy
|210
|Frozen Cave Fish
|Glowing Cave Fish
|211
|Frozen Hearty Bass
|Hearty Bass
|212
|Frozen Hearty Salmon
|Hearty Salmon
|213
|Frozen Crab
|Any Crab
|214
|Frozen River Snail
|Sneaky River Snail
Finally, here are the elixirs you can make in Tears of the Kingdom:
|Number
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|215
|Energizing Elixir
|Energetic Rhino Beetle or Restless Cricket and any Monster Part
|216
|Hasty Elixir
|Hot-Footed Frog or Hightail Lizard and any Monster Part
|217
|Spicy Elixir
|Warm Darner or Summerwing Butterfly and any Monster Part
|218
|Chilly Elixir
|Cold Darner or Winterwing Butterfly and Monster Part
|219
|Electro Elixir
|Electric Darner or Thunderwing Butterfly and any Monster Part
|220
|Fireproof Elixir
|Fireproof Lizard or Smotherwing Butterfly and any Monster Part
|221
|Mighty Elixir
|Bladed Rhino Beetle and any Monster Part
|222
|Tough Elixir
|Rugged Rhino Beetle and any Monster Part
|223
|Sneaky Elixir
|Sunset Firefly and any Monster Part
|224
|Sticky Elixir
|Sticky Frog or Sticky Lizard and any Monster Part
|225
|Bright Elixir
|Deep Firefly and any Monster Part
|226
|Enduring Elixir
|Tireless Frog and any Monster Part
|227
|Hearty Elixir
|Hearty Lizard and any Monster Part
|228
|Fairy Tonic
|Fairy and any Monster Part
Best recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
With so many recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there's no one right answer to which is the best. If you're just starting out, you may not want to waste ingredients by making meals that restore dozens of hearts, since you won't have that many to fill. Plus, almost every recipe can be adapted with effects such as Energizing or Chilly to give additional benefits. So experiment, and make sure that you have a variety of meals on you at all times to deal with different situations.
Having said that, some uses of ingredients are more efficient than others. Roasting food on the fire usually isn't as restorative as cooking it in a cooking pot. Of course, pots can only be found in certain locations or using a Zonai orb, so in a pinch a fire may be your only option, and roasting is typically more effective than eating ingredients raw.
If you're looking for max heart recovery, and you have the ingredients for a sweet treat, crepes are much more effective than cakes and pies. Don't forget to add Courser Bee Honey or a Wildberry, which massively increase the return without being much more of an investment. Both restore 10 hearts, while a plain crepe only restores five.
In fact, Courser Bee Honey is one of the best additives to any recipe, including the Glazed recipes, which can be made with otherwise simple ingredients such as mushrooms and meat. Make sure to keep an eye out for it when in forested areas.
Otherwise, your best bet for creating the best recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is seeking out rare ingredients. Hearty Radishes and Big Hearty Radishes, for instance, appear to only grow on Sky Islands, but create very effective recipes that will overfill your hearts. You can also complete the side quest Teach Me A Lesson in Hateno Village to gain access to a plot of land that will grow vegetables for you, which is great for getting more of these rare ingredients.
Good luck cooking in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!