Sticky Frogs are one of the multiple critters you can find running around Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom but there are a few specific spots where it's much easier to track down these Amphibians.

Like many other small creatures found in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, finding Sticky Frogs, cooking them with specific ingredients and then consuming them can give Link a limited-time boost that can be useful when you need to climb slippery surfaces.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to get Sticky Frogs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to use Sticky Frogs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Sticky Frogs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be cooked with any monster part (Bokoblin Horn, Lizalfos Horn ect.) to make a Sticky Elixir that boosts Link's grip on slippery surfaces.

This specific Elixir can come in handy when exploring places such as Ploymus Mountain Cave, Lanayru Wetlands, and other places with climbable surfaces that can get slick from wet weather. The Elixir doesn't completely remove Link's risk of slipping though - we found that a Sticky Elixir is most effective when you take your time climbing and don't try to leap up or along a section.

Where to find Sticky Frogs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Sticky Frogs are frequently found in and around Lanayru Great Springs and West Necluda, but these are two vast areas to search so we've done some exploring to find the best places to farm Sticky Frogs.

So far, we've found that the following places are the best places to find Sticky Frogs across Hyrule:

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower (2841, 0580, 0376) - We've consistently found Sticky Frogs on the rocks near the entrance of this Skyview Tower.

- We've consistently found Sticky Frogs on the rocks near the entrance of this Skyview Tower. Kakariko Village West Entrance (1751, -1100, 0127) - We've found multiple Sticky Frogs lining the walls leading up to Kakariko Village at this entrance.

- We've found multiple Sticky Frogs lining the walls leading up to Kakariko Village at this entrance. Kakariko Village East Entrance (1962, -1070, 0131) - Again, we've found quite a few Sticky Frogs lining the walls of the path leading to the East Entrance of Kakariko Village.

- Again, we've found quite a few Sticky Frogs lining the walls of the path leading to the East Entrance of Kakariko Village. Outskirt Stable Well (-1459, -1295, 0033) - This specific Well contains a few Sticky Frogs and a few Fairies too.

- This specific Well contains a few Sticky Frogs and a few Fairies too. Goponga Village Ruins Well (Lanayru Wetlands) (1530, -0327, 0011) - There are a few Sticky Frogs that can be found in here too.

Now, when you find a Frog your next job is to catch it. Like any critter in Hyrule, Sticky Frogs can be spooked when you get close to them and scurry off. To avoid this, try to be stealthy (you can drink an elixir or wear the Yiga Armor to help with this) or extremely fast (a Hasty Elixir will help here.)

However, if neither of these are to your liking, then you can always shoot the unsuspecting Frog with an arrow to get it to drop to the ground where you can simply pick it up.

Where to buy Sticky Frogs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

So far, we've only been able to buy Sticky Frogs from Beedle at Lakeside Stable. If you visit this Beedle, each Sticky Frog will cost you 40 Rupees. We only advise buying them if you're struggling to farm them from the locations above.

That's it for Sticky Frogs for now! If you're on the hunt for more materials, we've got guides to show you how to get Bomb Flowers (a useful attachment for arrows or throwing at enemies) and one that shows you how to get Ancient Blades too.