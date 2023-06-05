How to get Ancient Blade in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Ancient Blade is back in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it's not a full-fledged weapon as such this time. It's more of a powerful material that can be added to melee weapons or arrows through Link's Fuse ability. Though it's up to you, we'd recommend adding the item to a melee weapon for a massive +50 stat boost. If you add it to an arrow, it can give you a one-shot kill but it will be single use.

Weapons are a big part of surviving your time exploring Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the better your weapons are the easier it will be to take down big enemies such as Gleeoks or those squads of Bokoblins playing follow the leader.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get the Ancient Blade in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and there are quite a few options to choose from.

Highland Stable Well Ancient Blade location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Ancient Blades can be found in chests across Hyrule, but one easiest places to find one is in the Highland Stable Well in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, though a few enemies can make getting to it tricky.

The Highland Stable Well is in Faron, next to the Highland Stable. We've marked its exact location and the location of the Stables on the map below. The Highland Stable Well coordinates are (0537 -3429 0047).

Drop down into the Well itself and smash the wall blocked by rocks next to Fera.

Follow the path through to a larger room in the Well. In here, you'll encounter two Shock Like Likes and three Blue Bokoblins. You can choose to fight these, or you can easily sprint around them by taking a Hasty Elixir.

Whatever you choose to do with the enemies here, you need to follow the path through the large room to the very rear of the area. Then, you should come to an lowered area with a small pool of water in it.

This chest has spawned slightly differently for some people, but we found the chest by dropping down into the pool and looking amongst the pile of items against the far wall. In this chest is an Ancient Blade.

Spirit Temple Ancient Blades in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Thanks to Youtuber 100% Guides, we also learned that there are two ways to get Ancient Blades in the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Complete the Temple - Free Ancient Blade

After you complete the Spirit Temple, head back into the Temple and speak to the Mining Construct here. They will give you an Ancient Blade for free the first time you speak to them.

Mining Construct Trade

After you get the free Ancient Blade from the Mining Construct in the Spirit Temple, you can then visit them as much as you want to. You will need to give them 50 Zonaite for each Ancient Blade they give you, so we recommend using any blades gained in this way very carefully.

How to get Ancient Blade from Amiibo in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you're a fan of Amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, then you may be pleased to know that there's a chance for you to get an Ancient Blade this way too!

If you have the Archer Link Amiibo from Breath of the Wild, then there's a chance that an Ancient Blade will drop for you when you scan it. Scanning your amiibo repeatedly is a free, but time consuming, way of attempting to get one of these epic items. However, the Ancient Blade is not 100% guaranteed to drop, so you could end up with a pile of other things instead.

These are all of the ways of getting an Ancient Blade for now, we hope you manage to find one and use it against those deadly King Gleeoks!

