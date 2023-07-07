Reede's Secret is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that's part of the Mayoral Election quests in Hateno Village. The current Mayor of Hateno is hiding a secret, and his wife wants to know what he's up to.

Before you can access this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom quest, you need to have completed the Team Cece or Team Reede quest first - doing so will then unlock this quest for you, along with a few others that culminate in an election that decides who the Mayor of Hateno should be.

When you're ready, we're here to show you how to complete Reede's Secret in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start Reede's Secret in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To start the Reede's Secret side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to have started and completed the Team Cece or Team Reede quest first. Once you've done this, you then need to find Reede's wife Clavia.

The easiest way to find Clavia is to visit her and Reede's house at (3432, -2086, 0131), just next to the Hateno Inn during the night or early in the morning as she will almost always be there. If you want to find her during the day, you'll have to look around Hateno as she's often wandering around the village.

When you find her, speak to her to learn that Reede locks himself in his shed every night working on something mysterious. She wants you to find out what it is, and gives you two valuable pieces of information about getting into the shed.

How to get into Reede's Shed in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Thanks to Clavia, you now know that you cannot get into the shed through the main door and that Reede will definitely not be in there at midday (noon). Now, before you do anything else, place a pin on your map on top of Reede's Shed, this will be useful later.

To get into Reede's Shed, you need to find Hateno Village North Well. This is north of Reede's house (if you look for the field where two Goats are grazing, you'll find the Well.)

We've marked its exact location on the map below, and the Hateno Village North Well coordinates are (3421, -2031, 0136.)

When you find the Well, drop in it and then look west. You should find that a set of boulders are blocking your path. Simply use Ultrahand to remove them (or you can Fuse one to a melee weapon if you want to).

Once you've moved the boulders, follow the path forward until you are notified that you're in Hateno West Well. Don't worry, you're not lost, this is the right way.

Once you're at the pool here, continue to follow the path forward and around until you see a large set of rocks blocking the pathway again. When you see this, stand at these exact coordinates (3413, -2083, 0104).

If you've put a pin in your map, you should be able to see that you're directly below Reede's Shed. Now, make sure that it's midday. If it isn't, then build a fire and skip the time to noon.

Once it is noon, use Ascend to pop up in Reede's Shed. If you've timed it right, he won't be in there. If you get the wrong timing, he'll throw you out.

If the shed is empty, read the diary on the desk and then leave via the main door. Then, all you need to do is find Clavia again and speak with her. Once you tell her what's going on, she'll reward you with 10 delicious Hylian Tomatoes.

That's it for Reede's Secret! If you need a break from Hateno Politics, then why not go on the hunt for more materials? We've got guides to show you how to get Bomb Flowers (a useful attachment for arrows or throwing at enemies) and one that shows you how to get Ancient Blades too.