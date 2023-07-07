Cece's Secret is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that's part of the Mayoral Election side quests in Hateno Village. As she's potentially the next Mayor of Hateno, Cece's sister is worried that Cece disappearing each night could lead to trouble. So, her sister asks Link to follow her.

This is quite a relaxed Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom quest, there are no monsters to fight, no mountains to climb, the only thing that you need to be is stealthy. This can be a challenge in itself, but if you use your viewfinder and know where Cece is headed, you really don't need to follow her that closely.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete Cece's Secret in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to start the Cece's Secret quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To unlock the Cece's Secret side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to have started and completed the Team Cece or Team Reede quest first. Once you've done this, you then need to go and see Cece's sister Sophia outside Cece's Shop during the day. If you visit her at night and she's inside the shop, she won't talk to you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Cece's Shop coordinates are (3358, -2135, 0120) and we've marked its exact location on the map below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Sophie will tell you that Cece disappears at night and that she wants you to tail her to see where she goes. Now, we put our Yiga Armor set on for this because it boosts your stealth, but you can swallow an elixir or simply try to tail Cece without any of it.

How to tail Cece in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Cece will leave her shop at night, dead on 10pm. There are probably numerous ways you can tail her without being seen, but this is the way we did it.

Around 9pm, stand on the opposite side of the road of the Carrot Patch near Cece's Shop and use your viewfinder to watch Cece's shop door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Eventually, at 10pm, she will leave and slowly start making her way across the road.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When she is on the opposite site of the road to her shop, slowly make your way to the Carrot Patch and then continue to use your viewfinder to watch where she goes. At one point, she will stop and look around her. Do not move at this point. She will eventually start walking again and she will end up in the tall silo that's directly opposite her shop.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Do not go in the front door to follow her! Instead, head underneath the wooden balcony that's quite high up on the side of the silo that's closest to the general store at (3380, -2163, 0131).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Use Ascend to pop up through the wooden platform and then crouch and head through the small opening here. Once Link is inside, a small cutscene will appear. Follow what happens here and then report back to Sophia, she's usually still outside the shop.

After telling her what happened, Sophie will reward you with 10 Ironshrooms.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

That's it for Cece's Secret! If you need a break from Hateno Politics, then why not go on the hunt for more materials? We've got guides to show you how to get Bomb Flowers (a useful attachment for arrows or throwing at enemies) and one that shows you how to get Ancient Blades too.