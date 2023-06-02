Unlocking the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be tricky, but there's actually two different ways you can get inside.

You see, the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Royal Hidden Passage contains a bunch of hidden treasures, like the Soldier's Armor, and one of the Stalnox boss fights.

Here's how to get into the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as some details on getting the Soldier's Armor, fighting the Stalnox, and finding the Bubbulfrog in this area.

On this page

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to get into the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are two main ways to get into the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The first is to beat one of the four temples, we recommend the Wind Temple first, and then head to Lookout Landing. Right at the area's centre, you'll see a hole, with a ladder leading to a basement. Here, you can use the nearby bed to sleep in, the cooking pots to make meals, and grab any weapons that are on the racks.

Head to the far side, behind the ladder. There'll be a lady there with a broom. If you've completed a temple, she will tell you that she knocked down part of the wall ahead while sweeping. This is your way into the Royal Hidden Passage.

Alternatively, you can get into the Royal Hidden Passage from its other end. To do this, head North from Lookout Landing, towards Hyrule Castle. Head through the main gates and look up. You'll be able to see a ledge with what looks like stone windows carved above it. You can see this area in the image below.

Climb up and enter via the balcony, this is the Observation Room. Drop down to the floor below to find a metal trapdoor which can be lifted open using Ultrahand. This will lead you into the Royal Hidden Passage.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Royal Hidden Passage Cursed Statue

The first thing you will come across if you entered via the Lookout Landing entrance to the Royal Hidden Passage is the Cursed Statue. To get to it, you just need to push forward from the entrance, blowing up rock walls as you go. Bomb Flowers are the best way to do this, and luckily there are plenty lying around. If you're running low, consider leaving and completing the Fire Temple, where you'll receive the Vow of Yunobo ability. This makes this area a lot easier, as you can use this ability to break rocks without using any items.

Eventually, you will come across a stone statue to your right. This is the Cursed Statue, which essentially allows you to redistribute your health and stamina upgrades. There is a fee for this however, as you'll need to spend 100 Rupees per stamina or health container (at first, then the fee increases each time you use the statue).

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Royal Hidden Passage Bubbulfrog location

For the rest of the items we'll be going after in this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide, it is recommended that you enter the Royal Hidden Passage from the Observation Room. Drop down through the trapdoor, as before, and you will find yourself on a winding staircase.

Get to the very bottom, and then move past the rock walls ahead. You'll drop into a cave with a Shock Like enemy in it. Kill it, then glide to the ground. Look for a rock wall on the northern side, and head through. You will eventually come to the area where the Bubbulfrog is located.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Royal Hidden Passage Soldier's Armor

To find the Soldier's Armor within the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to continue south from where you found the Bubbulfrog. Look for an entrance obscured by rocks, as shown in the image below. Destroy the rocks and then head inside to fight some skeleton enemies.

With those defeated, look around the room. You will see a gate, which you cannot get past. There's a small alcove opposite, with a rock that can be moved using Ultrahand. Do this, and then jump down the hole.

Head to the end of this tunnel and then use Ascend. You will find yourself on the other side of the gate from earlier. Open the chest and you will receive the Soldier's Armor, which has a base defense stat of 4.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Royal Passage Stalnox

From where you found the Soldier's Armor, head south. There are more enemies and rock walls to get past, until you eventually get to a large cavern filled with water. Swim inside and look to your right. You will see a huge rock pile. Destroying these rocks will initiate the Stalnox fight.

Aim for its eye, which will pop out when struck with an arrow. Keep your distance, and keep doing damage to the eye until you've defeated the Stalnox. It will drop the Stalnox Horn, which can be Fused to a weapon to add 29 damage. This is one of the most powerful Fuse items in the game.

That's it for the main items in the Royal Hidden Passage! If you need more help in your adventure across Hyrule, check out our Shrine locations guide or our Skyview Tower locations guide to find your way around.