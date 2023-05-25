How to respec at the cursed statue in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The cursed statue in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, also known as the dark or demon statue, can respec Link's hearts and stamina as many times as you want, as long as you have enough Rupees.

While you get heart containers and stamina vessels by completing Shrines then trading your Blessings of Light at Goddess Statues, you might regret your decision later if you're finding a boss too hard, or you don't have enough stamina for exploration or to lift the Master Sword.

It's a good idea to know the cursed statue location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for more than just how to respec, as you can also get some quick Rupees by trading in Link's hearts or stamina to the creepy statue.

Cursed statue location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The cursed statue is located at the start of the Royal Hidden Passage at the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing (-0236, 0157, 0004).

This statue is also called the 'dark' statue, or the 'demon' statue, as it's considered the complete opposite of the 'light' Goddess Statues found throughout Hyrule.

You have to get the paraglider and use the Skyview Tower at Lookout Landing first, then talk to Scorpis to open up the Emergency Shelter.

Then, you have to wait long enough for the red side quest icon to appear above Jerrin in the shelter. Talk to her and follow the 'Who Goes There?' quest marker to find the cursed statue inside the small hole next to Jerrin and start the 'A Deal with the Statue' quest. Make sure you have a few bombs or a hammer weapon to smash the stones within the passage.

You might be able to find the cursed statue before getting Jerrin's side quest if you enter the Royal Hidden Passage from the Observation Room in Hyrule Castle, then walk all the way through it to the Emergency Shelter entrance. It doesn't take too long for Jerrin to initiate the 'Who Goes There?' quest though, so we recommend just waiting for it to appear, unless you want to go hunting for some diamonds.

How to respec at cursed statue in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Once you find the cursed statue, you can now respec in Tears of the Kingdom by trading Link's hearts for stamina, or vice versa.

To start the respec process, speak to the cursed statue and sell the upgrade you don't want anymore. You'll get 100 Rupees for every single heart container or stamina vessel you sell to the statue.

Now you can talk to the cursed statue again and ask for that essence back, but you can choose a different upgrade. It costs 120 Rupees to do this, so really the price of each single heart and stamina exchange is only 20 Rupees.

For example, if you want more stamina you should first trade in a heart container at the cursed statue to get 100 Rupees. Then, you can talk to the statue again and spend 120 Rupees to turn that heart essence into a stamina vessel. There is no limit to the amount of times you can do this, as long as you have enough Rupees, hearts, and stamina to do so.

There's also nothing stopping you from just trading in your hearts or stamina and pocketing the 100 Rupees if you want. It's a good way to quickly get money in TOTK if you need to buy something for a quest or exploration purposes. You can then come back later when you have more Rupees to get your hearts or stamina back.

If you want a free way to get more hearts or stamina, check out out Shrine locations page.