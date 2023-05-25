Goddess Statue locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

It’s important to know where the Goddess Statue locations are in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, because it's through these statues that you’ll upgrade Link’s Hearts and Stamina.

Some of these Goddess Statues also have side quests for you, so, if you’re a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom completionist, you’ll want to visit them and finish their quests.

Below we’ve outlined all of the Goddess Statue locations and maps, along with the quests some offer, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Goddess Statue locations and maps in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are two types of Goddess Statues in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - those which always will upgrade your Hearts or Stamina, and others which will grant you a quest when you first interact with them.

Below you’ll find an overview map of the 11 Goddess Statues which grant Heart and Stamina upgrades in Hyrule. There is, of course, one on the Great Sky Island as well.

If you’d like more detail on these individual Goddess Statues, then continue reading after the map.

The locations of the Goddess Statues which accept Light of Blessings straight away.

Here’s an in-depth look at the Goddess Statues locations, organised by Skyview Tower region, for the ones which will upgrade your Hearts and Stamina in Tears of the Kingdom:

Temple of Time Goddess Statue location on the Great Sky Island (0453, -0772, 1466)

This is the first Goddess Statue you encounter in Tears of the Kingdom shortly after you gain the Recall ability. Remember - you still need to use this ability on the wheel within the temple if you want to revisit the statue.

Emergency Shelter Goddess Statue location in Lookout Landing (-0242, 0086, 0008)

To find this Goddess Statue, you need to visit the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing, which can be accessed by going down the ladder in the middle of this location. If you haven’t visited the shelter before, you’ll need to talk to Scorpis to open it for you.

Rito Village Goddess Statue location in the Rospro Pass region (-3607. 1805, 0181)

You can find the Rito Village Goddess Statue at the bottom of the stairs which take you about the village. Someone has put a little flower crown upon it.

Zora’s Domain Goddess Statue location in the Upload Zorana region (3316, 0501, 0150)

This Goddess Statue can be found at the bottom of the stairs leading to the throne room in Zora’s Domain:

Goron City Goddess Statue location in the Eldin Canyon region (1718, 2456, 0393)

This Goddess Statue can be found east of the inn in Goron City and has a little crown sitting upon its head:

Gerudo Town Goddess Statue location in the Gerudo Canyon region (-3875, -2969, 0034)

This Goddess Statue can be found within the Gerudo Town Shelter close to the accessories stall:

Hateno Village Goddess Statue location in the Mount Lanayru region (3438, -2099, 0130)

To find this statue, visit the big house to the left of the inn - you’ll find the Goddess Statue within in a little altar outside of this house:

Kakariko Village Goddess Statue location in the Sahasra Slope region (1838, -0996, 0112)

You’ll find this Goddess Statue in the middle of the pond in Kakariko Village:

Lurelin Village Goddess Statue location in the Rabella Wetlands region (2922, -3444, 0000)

This Goddess Statue can be found in a little stone alcove by the sea. It will be there even if the pirates are still inhabiting Lurelin Village:

Tarrey Town Goddess Statue location in the Ulri Mountain region (3967, 1611, 0127)

You can find a Goddess Statue in the middle of Tarrey Town:

If you decide to invest your Rupees in building a house in Tarrey Town, then you’ll also be able to add a Goddess Statue to said house. This means there can be two Goddess Statues in Tarrey Town.

East Akkala Stable Well Goddess Statue location in the Ulri Mountain region (4260, 2809, 0105)

To find this Goddess Statue, you first need to jump into the well which sits near the East Akkala Stable. It can be found at these coordinates: 4234, 2778, 0126. Once you’re down there, destroy the rocks and, if you’re using a Bomb Flower, we recommend putting a good amount of distance between yourself and the target.

Now crouch down and walk through the hole to find the Goddess Statue along with some stray fairies.

Korok Forest Goddess Statue location in the Thyphlo Ruins region (0416, 2178, 0153)

This Goddess Statue can be found within the Deku Tree:

Here are the other Goddess Statues, organised by Skyview Tower region, may find yourself encountering as you explore Hyrule, along with the quests they will task you with:

Spring of Courage Goddess Statue location in Popla Foothills region (0874, -2362, 0017)

This Goddess Statue can be found within the Zonai ruins which lie south of the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. Its exact location is at the back of the dragon-like head ruin. The easiest way to reach it is to fast travel to either the tower or the Jiukoum Shrine and then glide down into the end of the ruins.

Glide down into these ruins to find the Spring of Courage.

You’ll be given the Goddess Statue of Courage side quest when you first visit, and interact with, this Goddess Statue.

Spring of Power Goddess Statue location in the Ulri Mountain region (3758, 2676, 0003)

To find this Goddess Statue, we recommend fast travelling to the Sinatanika Shrine or Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. No matter which location you use, you now need to head north until you reach the Ordorac Quarry.

The Ordorac Quarry.

Now you can either jump into the quarry or walk around the edge until you find the spring. If you’re walking around the edge, simply glide down to the Goddess Statue, but, if you’re going via the quarry, you’ll need to find a tunnel covered by leaves along its northern clifface.

Left: The Spring of Power from above. Right: The tunnel leading to the Spring of Power.

The first time you interact with this statue, you’ll receive the Goddess Statue of Power side quest.

Spring of Wisdom Goddess Statue location on Mount Lanayru (3913, -1329, 0467)

To find this Goddess Statue, you need to scale Mount Lanayru and, when you’re close to its peak, you’ll find the Spring of Wisdom. If you’re unlocked the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, just head down the path until you find it. Just make sure you bring some cold resistant food and clothing.

We recommend interacting with this statue the first time you visit it, because it will grant you the Goddess Statue of Wisdom side quest.

Forgotten Temple Goddess Statue location in the Pikida Stonegrove region (-1069, 2684, -0081)

This Goddess Statue can be found at the far end of the Forgotten Temple in the Pikida Stonegrove region. If you’d like to learn how to reach this statue, visit our Dragon Tears locations guide where we outline the opening steps of the quest, including how to enter the Forgotten Temple.

You can also easily reach it by fast travelling to the Mayausiy Shrine.

This Goddess Statue is also known as the Mother Goddess Statue, which is most likely a reference to how it was originally the Goddess Statue which sat upon Skyloft island in Skyward Sword.

It’s also seen better days, because, when you first visit it, this giant Goddess Statue will be lying on the ground. To restore it, you need to complete the three side quests given to you when you visit the three Goddess Statues outlined above.

Grand Plateau Goddess Statue location in Hyrule Field region (-0823, -2028, 0119)

You can still find a Goddess Statue within the Temple of Time ruins on the Grand Plateau.

When you first talk to this statue, it will ask you to find another statue at the gates to the Great Plateau. After doing so and returning to the Temple of Time ruins, it will grant you the A Call from the Depths side adventure.

Once you’ve completed this quest, you’ll be able to upgrade Link’s Hearts and Stamina at the statue hidden within The Depths.