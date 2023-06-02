Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Jiukoum Shrine solution

The Jiukoum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will put your ingenuity to the test as you're given a few slabs and a couple of fans to get across several rails connecting the areas within the Shrine.

As with many other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are probably multiple ways to build the items and devices you need to solve this Shrine, however this is the way that we solved it. With the Jiukoum Shrine, the most important thing to know is that you'll be building a few contraptions using Ultrahand.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Jiukoum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Jiukoum Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Jiukoum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in Faron Grasslands, south of Popla Foothills and southeast of Popla Hills Skyview Tower in Faron. We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Jiukoum Shrine coordinates are (0867, -2279, 0141).

Jiukoum Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Jiukoum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to build several platforms with slabs to ride the rails around to the end of the Shrine.

When you first enter the Shrine, you'll see a large set of rails in the middle of the room and some loose slabs next to it.

Use Ultrahand to connect two slabs together to make a long rectangle. Then, balance the rectangle so that it sits on both of the rails in the middle of the room.

Once you put the slab onto the rails, it will begin to move. Hop onto the slab and ride it across the rails to the other side. However, be careful, if the slab is not balanced on the rails properly then it will fall off once it begins to move and can throw you off into the abyss below.

When you are in the next area, look to your right. You'll see more rails and loose slabs here. You should also see that there is a large rectangular slab already on the rails. Before you do anything else, quickly run over to the rails and take the rectangular slab off of it with Ultrahand. Then, drop the slab with the rest of the loose ones in this area.

Once you have done this, walk over to the pile of loose slabs and you should see an opening in the wall nearby. In this opening there will be a small set of rails and a slightly raised area with a chest on it.

There are probably multiple ways to get this chest, but this is the way we did it. Use Ultrahand to balance the long rectangular slab on the rails so that it is paralell to the rails themselves. Then, grab one of the loose slabs and attach it to the end of the rectangular one on the rails to make a ramp that leads up to the chest.

Climb the ramp to get to the chest. This chest contains a double stick Sticky Elixir. Once you have collected the chest, head back to the pile of loose slabs again.

Dismantle your ramp and lay the long rectangular slab flat on the ground. Then, place two square slabs upright on it to look like the image below:

Then, pick up your creation and place it onto the rails in the middle of the room so that the square slabs are hugging either side of the rails here.

Once you've done this, quickly hop on top of your creation to ride it down the rails to the next area. Don't be disheartened if this doesn't work out the first time you do it, it may take a few attempts to get the spacing of the square platforms correct.

When you are in the next area, you should see some rails above you and a set of steps leading to a raised part of this area. Head up here and you should then see some more loose slabs and a few Zonai Fans. Here, you'll need to build a contraption that you can ride across to the end of the Shrine - but the rail formation switches halfway through into a set of rails in the middle, whereas the beginning of the rails are a set of dual-rails.

Again, there are probably several ways that you can solve this area, but here's how we did it.

Grab the long rectangular slab on the floor and make sure it's somewhere that you can eaisly add things to it. Then, attach a stone slab to either end of the short sides of the long platform so that they are sitting upright. You'll also want to add one directly in the middle of the long slab too.

Then, flip the contraption so that it is standing up with the top of the long slab is on top and the square slabs are acting like legs. Once it's like this, attach three Zonai Fans along the long edge of the top of the long slab so that they can propel it forward.

Now, once you are ready, carry your contraption over to the set of dual rails in the middle of the room and place the contraption down so that two of the square slab 'legs' are slotted between the rails themselves.

When you're happy with it, hop on to your contraption, activate the fans and ride it along the rails to the end of the Shrine to collect your Light of Blessing.

Congratulations on completing the Jiukoum Shrine!