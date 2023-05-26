Finding the Giant White Stallion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is part of a quest that you can find at Highland Stables in the southern half of Hyrule. The quest will task you with simply taking a photo of the giant horse to put up in the stable, but we're going to do something extra. After all, you will take quite a trip to get to the horse!

Horses are a key part of exploring the environment in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can learn how to tame normal horses, or you can go out and look for the golden horse if you want something snazzy sitting in the stables.

We're here to show you how to find the Giant White Stallion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, plus how to start the 'A Picture for Highland Stable' quest.

How to start the A Picture for Highland Stable quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Before you can go looking for the Giant White Stallion, you need to start the 'A Picture for Highland Stable quest' in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To start this quest, you need to head to Highland Stable.

Highland Stable can be found in Faron in the southern half of Hyrule. We've marked its exact location on the map below. The coordinates for Highland Stable are 0518, -3442, 0047.

When you get to the stable, head inside and head to the side that has a few tables and chairs in it. Then, look on the wall beside this area, you should see a blank frame. Walk up to this frame and press 'A' to interact with it.

Padok will now start talking to Link, and to cut a long conversation short, Padok wants a photograph of the Giant White Stallion to put in the frame. This is the beginning of the 'A Picture for Highland Stable' quest.

How to find the Giant White Stallion in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Giant White Stallion, you need to head to the Lake of the Horse God which is southeast of Highland Stable. There are a few ways you can get to the Lake. You can stick a Zonai Rocket to a shield, fly up and paraglide towards the Lake, you can climb across the environment near the Lake, or you can ride your own horse along the path that leads to it. We opted for the latter.

If you're taking the path around to the Lake, then you might run into a Stone Talus when you get near the Horse God Bridge. You don't need to fight this if you don't want to, you can keep riding across the bridge as it won't follow you over here.

Here's where you can find the Giant White Stallion:

Once you get across Horse God Bridge, keep following the path forward until you come to a dead end. This is where you should see the Giant White Stallion grazing on some grass. The rough coordinates for the Giant White Stallion are 0786, -3723, 0081.

To complete the 'A Picture for Highland Stable' quest, you just need to take a photograph of the horse. Remember that this photo will be going on the wall of the stable, so you might want to take your time getting a good shot.

Once you have a photo you're happy with, you have two choices. You can head back to Highland Stable and speak to Padok to finish the quest, or you can tame the Giant White Stallion.

How to tame the Giant White Stallion in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To tame the Giant White Stallion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will need a fair amount of stamina. If you're having trouble taming this horse, you can always cook up some stamina boosting meals and elixirs in the cooking pot at Highland Stable. You can find a lot of Restless Crickets in the area around the stable by cutting the grass, the Crickets make a decent elixir.

If you still have problems taming the horse, then you may need to visit more Shrines to get Lights of Blessing to upgrade your stamina at Goddess Statues.

As you would do if you were trying to tame a normal horse, you need to sneak up behind this one without being seen. Having a stealth boosting meal or elixir here is useful. Once you sneak up behind the horse, press 'A' to mount it when prompted to and press 'L' repeatedly to soothe them.

Watch your stamina wheel, if it gets down to its last half, we highly advise consuming one of your stamina boosting items.

You need to stick it out and keep soothing the Giant White Stallion until it eventually calms down. When it does, ride it back to Highland Stable to register it. The only thing to remember about registering this horse is that you cannot customise its saddle or bridle because of its size.

When you are at the stable and have registered your stallion (Pebble is a good name for a horse right?), speak to Padok and choose the 'Put up picture' conversational option. Then, you'll be able to pick which photo you want to go on the wall and Padok will promptly hang it up.

By completing this quest, you will earn one pony point, a high level meal, and (if you've tamed them) the Giant White Stallion themselves.

