How to get heat resistance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Heat resistance is a vital part of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — keeping cool is about more than just the perfect flurry rush!

You won’t need to worry about heat resistance until later in the game, when you head towards the Gerudo Desert, but when you do, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared, unless you really want to make the game a struggle.

Thankfully there are a variety of ways ot ensure Link can survive the heat in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, including heat resistant food and elixirs to heat resistance armor.

When do you need heat resistance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As with cold resistance, it’s easy to see when Link is feeling the heat in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — not only will the thermometer on the bottom right of the main screen swing to the extreme, but you’ll see Link swoon on the weapons and armor screen. Someone get that man a drink!

Another helpful hint is to simply watch the environment. If it looks like a desert and it feels like a desert, it’s either unbearably hot or cold. The question is whether it’s day or night — just like in real life.

Heat resistant food recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Amusingly, heat-resistant foods in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are known as 'Chilly' items. This is not to be confused with chili, which is, in fact, spicy. We’re still holding out for the Chilly Chilli, but this item is yet to be invented.

Bad jokes aside, the quickest — and indeed first — way to deal with extreme heat is to eat a meal consisting of a cold-sounding item. Chillfin Trout or Chillshroom is the way to go.

Simply grab five of either and put them in your cooking pot, and the game will automatically create a dish for Link to enjoy. Five Chillfin Trout will give you a cool 12:30 minutes of protection. Swap four of those for Chillshroom and you’re looking at a Chilly Fish and Mushroom Skewer with 17:30 minutes!

But where do you find these items? Both can be found quite readily in the mountains around Rito Village, in the northwest of Hyrule.

Heat resistant elixir recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Elixirs are a way of using monster parts for something other than selling for Rupees in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, since they require butterflies, they’re much less common than Chilly foods.

You can either find butterflies out in the wild, if you have the patience to sneak up on them, or (more likely), you can buy them from Beedle at Tabantha Bridge Stable.

Once you have a Winterwing Butterfly (Gerudo Highlands or Mount Lanayru) or Cold Darner (Gerudo Highlands or Mount Lanayru), go ahead and mix it with your favourite monster parts to create a Spicy Elixir.

Best heat resistant armor set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The most sure-fire way to stay cool in Tears of the Kingdom is with Desert Voe Set. This requires a bit of legwork, and access to the Gerudo Secret Shop, but it really is the best heat-resistant armor Hyrule has to offer.

First, you need to get to Gerudo Town, which is no mean feat in itself. Once in, jump into the mini-waterfall to the left of the town’s entrance, or in the well in the town’s shelter. Either way, follow the aqueduct to a breakable wall.

You’ll have a few walls to break through, but you’ll eventually be standing near some foundations of a building. Stand in the middle and ascend, and you’ll find the Gerudo Secret Club — a secret shop that sells boy (voe) clothes in a society that shuns boys and men.

Once in, you can pick up the Desert Voe Spaulder and Desert Voe Trousers for 1300 and 650 respectively.

If you want the matching headset, head to the Kara-Kara Bazaar to the north and pick it up for 450 Rupees. Alternatively, you can pay way over the odds for the Sapphire Circlet. At 1400 Rupees, it does exactly the same thing — it just (somewhat ironically) burns a metaphorical hole in your wallet.

Good luck staying heat resistant and, if you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure in Hyrule, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.