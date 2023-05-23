Star Fragments in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are another of the many items you can collect on your adventure around Hyrule. However, instead of cutting down a tree or beating a Bokoblin, finding a Star Fragment is more about chance than anything else.

The main thing you need to know about Star Fragments in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is that they are the product of catching or finding the landing site of a Shooting Star. However, they don't hang around for long once you hit the ground. Shooting Stars are known to appear in the day, but they are far easier to spot at night. If you're lucky enough to find one, there are multiple uses for them.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to use Star Fragments in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to catch Shooting Stars in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To catch a Shooting Star in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to be lucky enough to see one. Now, the drop rate of Shooting Stars is a bit unpredictable as you may see many in one play session in Hyrule, or you may not see any at all in several play sessions in Hyrule. So, because of this, we highly recommend following one and trying to catch one the moment you see it.

Once you do see a Shooting Star, there are two ways you can catch it. You can wait for the Star to hit the ground and it will create a long, tall beacon that reaches up into the sky to show you where it is. If you're fast enough and get to the point in time, you can collect the Star Fragment. However, they don't stick around for very long, so if you're not quick they can disappear.

The other way you can catch a Star is if it begins to fall while you are skydiving or paragliding with Link. If you’re in the sky while the star falls, you can try to tilt Link to get him to dive/glide towards it and capture it by pressing 'A' once you are near it.

How to use Star Fragments in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Star Fragments in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be used for a variety of purposes, from Fusing to weapons to using them for lighting, we've listed all of the currently known uses below.

Fuse to a Weapon

You can Fuse a Star Fragment to your melee weapon to create one that shoots streams of light. The beams of light travel out in front of you for quite a long way, so it's perfect for times when you are stuck in an area that's too dark to see in or for using at night while travelling around Hyrule.

Fuse to a Shield

You can also Fuse a Star Fragment to your Shield. However, this doesn't seem to have too much of an effect on the quality of your Shield but it does mean that Link will be like a walking lamp as the Fragment creates a constant source of light. Again, this is useful for exploring the depths and other dark places across the Kingdom.

Upgrade Armor Pieces

Now, this is where Star Fragments get a bit more interesting and valuable. To upgrade some pieces of armor when talking to a Great Fairy, you'll need to have one or several Star Fragments on you as well as Rupees and other materials. It's definitely worth upgrading your armor pieces when you can, especially if it's a set or piece that you find yourself using a lot.

Sell to Traders

If you’re short on Rupees, you can always sell your Star Fragments to a Trader in a shop for 200 Rupees a piece. Now, this isn't really a lot of money for the effort of grabbing this item and for the rarity of being able to catch a Shooting Star, so we recommend only doing this as a last resort if you really need to.

Lightbulb!

This one is more about having fun with a Star Fragment. Across Hyrule, you've probably seen the material caches from builders and it's likely that you’ve already spent some time messing around with building various things. However, wood really doesn't let too much light in, so at night your constructions could be a little bit dark. Also, fire in a wooden hut doesn’t go down well…

That's where a Star Fragment comes in! It's your very own energy efficient lightbulb, all you need to do is attach it to your creation to illuminate your space inside. We think that Clomper will like their new stable.

With Fuse and Ultrahand, there are probably a million more things you can do with your Star Fragments but we've covered the basics. We hope you enjoy the rest of your adventure with Link in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.