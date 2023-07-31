How to get the Fierce Deity Armor and Sword in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Fierce Deity set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows Link to take on the appearance of the Fierce Deity from Majora’s Mask. You can also find the Fierce Deity Sword too!

Wearing this armor set also allows you to increase your attack power in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and offers a good amount of defence, especially when all of the Fierce Deity set has been fully upgraded.

In this Fierce Deity set location guide, we cover where you find all three pieces of the Fierce Deity set: the Fierce Deity Mask, Fierce Deity Armor and Fierce Deity Boots. We also cover the Fierce Deity Sword location too!

Fierce Deity set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom explained The Fierce Deity set is, like most armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom, made up of three different armor pieces. For the Fierce Deity, each piece increases your attack: Fierce Deity Mask - Base defence of three and increased attack

- Base defence of three and increased attack Fierce Deity Armor - Base defence of three and increased attack

- Base defence of three and increased attack Fierce Deity Boots - Base defence of three and increased attack Image credit: Nintendo While the Fierce Deity set can be collected by scanning the Majora's Mask Link Amiibo, it can, unlike in Breath of the Wild, also be found throughout Hyrule. This means if you own the required Amiibo, you can collect and sell the extra armor pieces for a good amount of Rupees. All three pieces of the Fierce Deity set can be upgraded by visiting the Great Fairies and below you’ll find the upgrade cost: Armor Piece Upgrade One Upgrade Two Upgrade Three Upgrade Four Fierce Deity Mask 1 Dinraal's Scale

5 Hinox Toenails

10 Rupees 1 Dinraal's Claw

5 Hinox Teeth

50 Rupees 1 Shard of Dinraal's Fang

2 Hinox Guts

200 Rupees 1 Dinraal's Horn

2 Lynel Guts

500 Rupees Fierce Deity Armor 1 Naydra's Scale

5 Hinox Toenails

10 Rupees 1 Naydra's Claw

5 Hinox Teeth

50 Rupees 1 Shard of Naydra's Fang

2 Hinox Guts

200 Rupees 1 Naydra's Horn

2 Lynel Guts

500 Rupees Fierce Deity Boots 1 Farosh's Scale

5 Hinox Toenails

10 Rupees 1 Farosh's Claw

5 Hinox Teeth

50 Rupees 1 Shard of Farosh's Fang

2 Hinox Guts

200 Rupees 1 Farosh's Horn

2 Lynel Guts

500 Rupees After you’ve upgraded each piece of the Fierce Deity set to at least twice, you’ll have the Charge Attack Stamina Up bonus when having all three of the armor pieces equipped. Once fully upgraded, each armor piece will also offer 20 defence. Before you can start upgrading this armor set, however, you need to find it…

How to get the Fierce Deity Mask in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom While there are two ways to get the Fierce Deity Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the first is dependent on whether you own the Majora’s Mask Link Amiibo. If you do own this Amiibo (or a less legal version of it), then you can simply scan it until you receive the Fierce Deity Mask. This can take a while though. If you don’t own the Amiibo or simply don’t want to wait for the mask to drop, you can find it in Hyrule. The Fierce Deity Mask can be found in the Skull Lake Cave, which sits in the middle of Skull Lake in the Ulri Mountain region at (3322, 3422, -0139). Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo This location can be rather hard to reach as it sits atop a pillar of stone in Skull Lake in the Ulri Mountain. You can reach the top of this pillar by either climbing up the pillar or by gliding down from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower or the surrounding mountainside. This rock is a good place to glide from if you're trying to reach Skull Lake Cave. | Image credit: Nintendo Keep in mind that, depending on how much stamina you have, you may need to bring some stamina potions to ensure you can reach the top. If you’re planning on gliding and have completed the Wind Temple, then make sure you have the Vow of Tulin active. Once you’re atop of the pillar, you’ll find a hole you need to jump into to reach the cave. Make sure you get your Paraglider ready as it is quite easy to hit the walls and, if you do, you’ll take damage. Image credit: Nintendo After swimming out of the water you land in, you’ll want to continue down the tunnel and kill any Stalkoblins you encounter. You’ll eventually have to break down some rocks to continue proceeding. Image credit: Nintendo Once the rocks are destroyed, you’ll enter an area containing a Stalnox, a Stalmoblin and more Stalkoblins. You don’t need to defeat the Stalnox to get the Fierce Deity Mask, but doing so will make reaching the chest far easier. Image credit: Nintendo On matter whether you decide to kill the Stalnox or not, when you’re ready to get the mask, climb atop the stone in the middle of the room and open the chest to get the Fierce Deity Mask. Image credit: Nintendo If you already have the mask via the Majora’s Mask Link Amiibo, you can sell it for Rupees.

How to get the Fierce Deity Armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom There are two ways to get the Fierce Deity Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but the first does require you to own the Majora’s Mask Link Amiibo. If you own this Amiibo, or a less legal version, then you just need to keep scanning it until you receive the Fierce Deity Armor. If you don’t own the Amiibo or don’t want to wait for the armor to drop, then you can find the Fierce Deity Armor in Hyrule. The Fierce Deity Armor can be found in the Akkala Citadel Ruins, which sit atop the Akkala Citadel at (3295, 1492, 0394) in the Ulri Mountain region. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo To reach the top of the Akkala Citadel, you can either climb up the side of the ruins, glide down from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower or fast travel to the Domizuin Shrine if you’ve already unlocked this shrine. When exploring the top of the Akkala Citadel make sure you keep an eye out for the Gloom Hands, which can appear up there. Starting at the Domiziun Shrine, to find the entrance to the Akkala Citadel Ruins you need to head to the closest ruined building to the shrine on its western side. Head to this building. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Walk around this building until you find a place where you can easily climb up into the building. From this point, you simply need to drop down to the lower area on your right-hand side where you’ll find a hole you can crawl through. Image credit: Nintendo Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Climb up this wall and go through the hole on your lower right. On the other side of the wall, drop down through the hole and open the chest containing the Fierce Deity Armor. Drop down this hole. | Image credit: Nintendo If you already have the armor via the Majora’s Mask Link Amiibo, you can sell it for Rupees.

How to get the Fierce Deity Boots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom You can get the Fierce Deity Boots through two different methods in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. One method, however, requires you to own the Majora’s Mask Link Amiibo and scan it until you get the boots. Though you can use a homebrewed Amiibo card too… There is, however, a way to get the Fierce Deity Boots without the Amiibo. The Fierce Deity Boots can be found in the Ancient Tree Stump Cave, which sits in the middle of the lake just north of Mount Daphnes in Hyrule Field. The coordinates for this cave’s entrance is -1111, -0432, -0035. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo To find the boots, you need to first enter the cave and we recommend using the Paraglider to guide your journey down in the stump. Keep an out for the Keese and the roots inside the cave. There’s also a Like Like in this part of the cave and a Bubbulfrog. Image credit: Nintendo Once you’re inside the cave either swim through the water or glide down to the southern wall where you’ll find a tunnel blocked by a set of veins. Cut through these veins and continue down the tunnel. Image credit: Nintendo At the end of this tunnel, you’ll find a pool of water and another large root. You now need to climb and use Ascend to reach the top of this room. There you’ll find another set of veins to destroy and, once they’re gone, you’ll be able to open the chest containing the Fierce Deity Boots. Climb up the root and then slash down the vines. | Image credit: Nintendo If you already have the boots via the Majora’s Mask Link Amiibo, you can sell it for Rupees.