Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Domizuin Shrine solution

The Domizuin Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is pretty easy to get to, as long as you've unlocked a key travel point nearby.

As with other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Domizuin Shrine will test your skills of orientation with one giant box puzzle. Importantly, there are three chests to grab before getting to the Light of Blessing at the very end.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Domizuin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Domizuin Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Domizuin Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be found in South Akkala Plains, just North of the Zora Domain. The easiest way to reach it is to use the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower and glide down to the Akkala Citadel Ruins. The Shrine is found at the coordinates (3306, 1443, 0426). We've marked its exact location on the map below:

Domizuin Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Upon entering the Domizuin Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom you will be greeted by a large pillar. Use Ascend to reach the top, then head over to the control switch ahead. Hitting this one will rotate the box room ahead anti-clockwise, 90 degrees along its y-axis.

Hit the first control switch to rotate the box once. Head inside through the gap in front of you, then look up to the platform on your right. Use Ascend to reach the top of it, and open the chest here to get a bundle of 10 arrows.

Now, hit the switch in this room to rotate the box across its x-axis, anticlockwise. You can now jump down the hole to the left of the control switch. There's a small ladder here, leading to a chest containing a Zonai Charge.

Go back inside and hit the switch again. You will now see another chest.

Position yourself next to it, and fire an arrow at the switch to end up on the raised platform with thge unopened chest. This one contains a Mighty Zonaite Shield, which boasts 50 defense.

If you look up, you will see a long platform stretching across the top of the box. This is what we're trying to use to reach the roof.

Get on the ground and fire an arrow at the switch outside the box. Now, hit the inside switch three times. You can now Ascend and climb up to the top of the box. It's just a case of walking over and activating the Shrine to finish things off.

Congratulations on completing the Domizuin Shrine! If you need more help in your adventure across Hyrule, check out our Shrine locations guide or our Skyview Tower locations guide to find your way around. You can also find out how to get the Giant White Stallion if you want a new horse.