Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gemimik Shrine solution

The Gemimik Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is home to the Turbine Power puzzle, which requires Link to use a turbine fan to light a lot of torches at once.

Playing with fire and with fast-spinning turbines can both be dangerous during the Turbine Power puzzle, so this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide will walk you through how to safely set things alight.

It will explain the Gemimik Shrine solution, how to get the chest, as well as the Gemimik Shrine location. Not the shrine you're looking for? Check out our guide to all shrine locations in Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

Gemimik Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Gemimik Shrine has an interesting spot on the map. It’s in the Akkala region, at the centre of that spiral off to the northeast. The coordinates are (4513, 2116, 0001).

In order to reach it safely, the easiest way is to approach from the south, where the spiral connects to the mainland. This way you won’t have to swim across any of the gaps, which are surprisingly large and stamina-sapping. If you do want to swim, consider bringing some stamina-boosting food or elixirs if you haven’t upgraded your stamina bar much.

Also keep an eye out for Aerocuda, Lizalfos, and Octoroks on your approach.

Gemimik Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are two Turbine Power puzzles to solve in the Gemimik Shrine of Tears of the Kingdom:

Gemimik Shrine puzzle solution one

Once you enter the Shrine, you will see the setup in front of you. There’s a circle of pillars surrounding a central one, as well as an electricity crystal and wire running along the floor.

Firstly, find the turbine propeller and put it in the centre using Ultrahand. Make sure it’s the bottom of the turbine that’s connected to the platform, otherwise it will fall over.

Then find the flat metal sheet and use it to connect the circuit on the ground. Watch out, because the metal will now be electrified and can damage Link.

How to get the Gemimik Shrine chest

Climb up the platform and use the paraglider to ride the updraft created by the turbine. You’ll see a higher platform with a flame thrower already activated so turn in the direction the flame 'points' towards. The platform there may be difficult to spot due to the wind and fog in this area, but head to that corner to find where the chest is.

You’ll also need to be very central in the updraft in order to get enough height to reach this platform. Once you make it, open the chest to receive a Mighty Zonaite Shield.

Gemimik Shrine puzzle solution two

Glide back to the updraft and then over to the flame thrower platform. Use Ultrahand to drop one of the flame throwers to the ground below. If you use the one that’s already switched on, this puzzle is easier, but be careful not to get hit by the flame as you continue setting things up.

Drop down and disconnect the metal plate so that the turbine stops spinning. Attach the flame thrower to the fan, facing outwards towards the pillars surrounding it. Hit the flame thrower to switch it on if it isn’t already.

Now reconnect the electricity and the flames will spin in a wide circle, activating all the torches quickly. Be careful not to get hit! The door to the exit will open, allowing you to collect the Light of Blessing.

