Impa and the Geoglyphs is a good early main quest to find in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as you get The Dragon's Tears quest after completing it.

This short story section tasks Link with helping Impa get back in her hot air balloon so she can examine a strange geoglyph from above, which leads to Link finding the 'Where am I?' memory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

To help you find it, we've got the Impa and the Geoglyphs quest location detailed below, as well as a short Impa and the Geoglyphs walkthrough.

On this page:

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Impa and the Geoglyphs quest location

You might naturally come across this Impa quest during your early travels across Hyrule's surface, but if you're not following the other main story quests, it's actually easy to miss.

If you haven't found it yet, the Impa and the Geoglyphs quest is located at New Serenne Stable in the Hyrule Field area, which is very close to the Sinakawak Shrine.

Talk to Cado opposite the stable entrance, who will inform Link that he should tell Impa the situation with Zelda, and the Impa and the Geoglyphs quest will start.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Impa and the Geoglyphs walkthrough

After speaking with Cado at New Serenne Stables and picking up the quest, go speak with Impa on the nearby platform.

Impa tells Link that she wants to study the strange geoglyph that has appeared near the stable, but her hot air balloon needs fixed before she can see the glyph from above. Sounds like an exciting job for the hero of Hyrule!

To fix Impa's hot air balloon, you have to use Ultrahand to pick up the top balloon part from the ground below the platform, change it to an upright position, then attach the balloon to the bottom part near Impa.

Speak with Impa after fixing the hot air balloon, and after a short conversation, Link is now tasked with lighting a fire under the balloon to get it going. You can use a Fused fire weapon if you have it, but there's a torch nearby that you can light on the campfire. Swing the torch at the balloon to float up with Impa.

After speaking with Impa in the balloon, paraglide down to the surface and go towards the head of the geoglyph, where you'll find a Tear. It may only look like a puddle, but after examining it, Link will experience the 'Where am I?' memory, completing the Impa and the geoglyphs main quest.

All the best exploring in Tears of the Kingdom!